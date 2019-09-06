Electric scooters have a bit of a bad rep, thanks to Ah Bengs who ride theirs fast 'n' furious in residential areas, blasting dubstep at full volume. But now that the LTA is starting to crack down real hard on naughty e-scooter riders, it might be time for us sane Singaporeans to consider buying an electric scooter.
However, it's not a simple matter of going to Carousell and buying the first second-hand e-scooter you see. Under the new LTA regulations, electric scooters (in fact all PMDs) have to comply with the following rules:
Speed: max. 25 km/h
Weight: max. 20 kg
Size: max. 70cm wide
As of Jan 2019, there are 2 more new LTA rules to be aware of:
Registering your e-scooter with LTA is now compulsory
Only UL2272 certified e-scooters will be allowed from 1 Jan 2021
If your e-scooter is LTA-compliant but NOT UL2272 certified, you can continue to ride it until the end of 2020. Thereafter, it will be illegal to use.
Personally, I wouldn't bother spending good money on something I can only enjoy for a year +. So I've selected only LTA compliant and UL2272 certified electric scooters for this list.
7 BEST ELECTRIC SCOOTERS IN SINGAPORE (LTA COMPLIANT & UL2272 CERTIFIED)
I dunno about you, but I feel there's not much point in spending thousands of dollars on a power device that you're going to be riding at only 10km/h (on footpaths) or 25km/h (on PCNs).
These days, it makes more sense to get a cheap electric scooter in Singapore. But cheap doesn't mean crap, right? If you're gonna be spending $400 to $700 on an e-scooter, here are the 7 best models for your money:
SCOOTPRO ULRZ-2K ($399)
If you're looking for something cheap and functional (purely to take you from your home to the MRT station), there are a lot of options under the $400 mark:
-Mobot Scooty F1K ($349)
-Kernel Ultra Light Series IV ($399)
-CarboAero 6.0 ($399)
-ScootPro ULRZ-2K ($399)
Design-wise, they're all very similar and perform the same function, which is to get you from your home to the MRT, ideally on a flat pavement or PCN path.
They're all around 8kg, which is probably lighter than a primary school kid's schoolbag, and designed to be slim and portable so as to not garner death stares if you bring it on the train. Where the difference lies is in the technical specs. My pick of the lot is the ScootPro ULRZ-2K which has the best specs for under $400. It can handle the heaviest maximum load (120kg, vs typically 85kg) and the battery lasts the longest (12 to 18km, vs typically 10 to 15km). The only major downside is that the charge time of 3 to 4 hours is a bit long. Of course, you shouldn't pick a scooter based on technical specs alone - comfort and ergonomics are important too. I'd recommend test-riding all the lightweight options you can get your hands on before committing. Where to buy: $399 on Qoo10 XIAOMI SCOOTER - MIJIA M365 ($499) The Xiaomi brand needs no introduction, and their electric scooter, the Mijia M365, remains extremely popular even though it's not the latest or snazziest personal mobility device around. The minimalist aesthetics are typical of Xiaomi products - straight, sleek lines, with just enough curves to soften the edges. But looks aside, the design is also particularly suitable for taller or larger people. If you've always found most standing e-scooters to be too flimsy and hard to control, the Xiaomi scooter should feel much more solid and secure than its counterparts. On the flip side, it's pretty bulky and heavy, weighing in at 12.5kg. You can carry it with one hand, but it won't be fun. Specs-wise, it's got a 250W motor that isn't exactly powerful, but can suffice for flat Singapore roads, letting you get up to a max. speed of 25 km/h (yes, with you on it). The battery lasts 25km to 30km, which is significantly better than the cheaper options on this list. At $499, this is one of the cheapest e-scooter models in Singapore, period. The fact that it's UL2272 certified only boosts its demand. So if you're serious about getting this scooter, snap it up ASAP before it goes out of stock. Where to buy: $499 from Scooter Hub / Lazada KERNEL SWIFT / PASSION DASHSTEP RND M1 ($499) Unbelievable, huh? Yet the UL2272 certified Kernel Swift / Passion DashStep RND M1 (which appear to be the exact same model, except with different brand decals) offers pretty impressive specs. For one thing, the 350W motor is a definite upgrade over Xiaomi's 250W one. Ordinarily this wouldn't matter much, since you can't speed in Singapore, but if you're on the heavier side and/or riding uphill a lot, you might feel the difference. The tyres are also bigger - 10"/10.5", compared to Xiaomi's 8.5" - which make for a comfier and more efficient ride. Apart from these two major upgrades, the rest of the specs are pretty similar to the Xiaomi scooter, so it's probably best to test-ride them all and see which one you like best. Where to buy: $499 from Passion Gadgets / Kernel Scooter's Qoo10 store NINEBOT BY SEGWAY ES2 SCOOTER ($568) (In fact, Xiaomi and Chinese company Ninebot joined forces to acquire US company Segway in 2015, and have been manufacturing e-scooters under the ang moh brand name.) Physically, it's pretty much the same as the Xiaomi Mijia M365. It's similar in design, and weighs the same 12.5kg. Its top speed is 25 km/h (same as Xiaomi) and the battery lasts up to 25km (around the same, maybe slightly worse). Don't get me wrong - it's not a bad e-scooter by any stretch - it's just not worth paying much more for this over the Xiaomi scooter. So why did I include this? Because, well, the price of the Ninebot scooter has been falling like Hyflux share prices over the past year. It used to retail around the $800 mark, but the price has now plummeted to $599 "officially", and can be as low as $568 via third party sellers. You can test this one out at Mighty Velo (now called OhMyBike), the official distributor of the brand in Singapore. Where to buy: $568 on Lazada JI-MOVE SCOOTER - M1 / M1X / T2 ($599 TO $699) I came across this unheard-of cheap e-scooter brand by accident on Qoo10 and I'm actually kind of impressed. They have three seated e-scooter models that are supposedly all UL2272 certified. The cheapest model, the Ji-Move M1, is similar to the (popular, but not UL2272 certified) Fiido e-scooter in that the cargo basket is stowed under the middle of the frame, which is good for stability. It's also marketed as a child-friendly model as the child seat is quite nicely integrated rather than just being an afterthought. For $100 more, you can upgrade to the Ji-Move M1x, but the main difference I can see is the Eiffel Tower-style design of the frame, which cuts the weight of the entire scooter from 15.6kg to 14kg. Finally there's the Ji-Move T2, which is a slightly bigger seated scooter. You do need to fold it for the MRT, but because of the distinctive X-shaped design, it folds up neatly like a pair of scissors. Specs-wise, all 3 scooters look good; the battery life of 30km or 45km (depending on which battery you choose) makes the Ji-Move scooters great for recreational riding. They have a store in Geylang for the all-important test ride before you buy. If you buy in-store, the staff can also help you register your new ride on LTA's website. Where to buy: From $599 on Shopee / Qoo10 DYU SEATED E-SCOOTER ($699) You've probably seen food delivery riders whizzing around on this one, which to me is a good indication of its solid build. If it's good enough for GrabFood bro's gruelling 4-hour dinner shift, it's good enough for me. The Dyu seated scooter beats the Ji-Move ones, in my opinion, for a few reasons: Bigger wheels (12", vs Ji-Move's 10") hence more comfort, lighter weight (at least 1kg lighter), and easier to carry (because there's a built-in "handle"). Where it falls short, though, is the battery life. Unlike the previous Dyus, you can't upgrade the battery just yet for the UL2272 certified Dyu. Its stock battery lasts 15 to 25km, which I guess is okay, but seems a bit pathetic compared to the impressive 30 to 45km lifespan of the Ji-Move scooters. Where to buy: $699 pre-order from Mobot TOMOLOO L1-1 ($699) In a strange echo of the Kernel Swift / Passion DashStep RND M1 situation, it appears that Mobot and Passion Gadgets are both selling the same product under two different brand names: Tomoloo L1-1 and Mobot L1-1. I found a review of the Mobot L1-1 on Mobot's website which is pretty helpful, even though it's an obvious case of "ownself praise ownself". In the review it's placed side by side against the Xiaomi Mijia M365, so you can see that it's a definite upgrade in terms of aesthetics and comfort. However, they are technically very similar, so the extra $300 you pay is for rather cosmetic upgrades. I wasn't sure if those are worth $300, so I was quite happy to find the "dupe" Tomoloo L1-1 for just $699 on Passion Gadgets, plus an extra $100 discount if you trade in your current e-scooter. But that's only if I'm right and the two e-scooters really are identical. If you have tested them out and can confirm/deny, let me know! Where to buy: $699 from Passion Gadgets E-SCOOTER SHOPS IN SINGAPORE Before you commit to a purchase, you probably want to try out the electric scooters you shortlisted at an actual store. Here are the best ones: -Mobot: 3005 Ubi Ave 3, #01-66, Singapore 408861 (Mon to Sat 10:30am to 7pm) -Falcon PEV: 2 Alexandra Road, Delta House #06-06, Singapore 159919 (daily 10am to 7pm except PH) -Scooter Hub (Clementi): Blk 354 Clementi Ave 2, #01-209, Singapore 120354 (Mon to Fri 12pm to 8pm / Sat, Sun, PH 10am to 6pm) -Scooter Hub (Kovan): 1011 Upper Serangoon Road, #01-02, Singapore 534749 (Mon to Fri 2pm to 10pm / Sat, Sun, PH 10am to 6pm) -Passion Gadgets: The Commerze@Irving, #01-16, 1 Irving Place, Singapore 369546 (Mon to Fri 10:30am to 7pm / Sat to Sun 10:30am to 6pm) -EGT Scooter: IMM, 2 Jurong East Street 21, #04-28D, Singapore 609601 (daily 1pm to 8pm except PH) This article was first published in MoneySmart.
Read also
Although the Xiaomi Mijia M365 has dominated the $500 e-scooter category for the longest time, there's now an alternative that's actually better than Xiaomi… for the same price.
There's not much to say about the Ninebot by Segway e-scooter, because it's essentially the same as the Xiaomi scooter.
OMG, the upcoming version of the ever-popular Dyu e-scooter will actually be UL2272 certified! This is awesome news for everyone who's been sitting on the fence about buying one since the UL2272 rules kicked in.
More about
Personal mobility devices
Tips
They're all around 8kg, which is probably lighter than a primary school kid's schoolbag, and designed to be slim and portable so as to not garner death stares if you bring it on the train. Where the difference lies is in the technical specs.
My pick of the lot is the ScootPro ULRZ-2K which has the best specs for under $400. It can handle the heaviest maximum load (120kg, vs typically 85kg) and the battery lasts the longest (12 to 18km, vs typically 10 to 15km). The only major downside is that the charge time of 3 to 4 hours is a bit long.
Of course, you shouldn't pick a scooter based on technical specs alone - comfort and ergonomics are important too. I'd recommend test-riding all the lightweight options you can get your hands on before committing.
Where to buy: $399 on Qoo10
XIAOMI SCOOTER - MIJIA M365 ($499)
The Xiaomi brand needs no introduction, and their electric scooter, the Mijia M365, remains extremely popular even though it's not the latest or snazziest personal mobility device around.
The minimalist aesthetics are typical of Xiaomi products - straight, sleek lines, with just enough curves to soften the edges.
But looks aside, the design is also particularly suitable for taller or larger people. If you've always found most standing e-scooters to be too flimsy and hard to control, the Xiaomi scooter should feel much more solid and secure than its counterparts.
On the flip side, it's pretty bulky and heavy, weighing in at 12.5kg. You can carry it with one hand, but it won't be fun.
Specs-wise, it's got a 250W motor that isn't exactly powerful, but can suffice for flat Singapore roads, letting you get up to a max. speed of 25 km/h (yes, with you on it). The battery lasts 25km to 30km, which is significantly better than the cheaper options on this list.
At $499, this is one of the cheapest e-scooter models in Singapore, period. The fact that it's UL2272 certified only boosts its demand. So if you're serious about getting this scooter, snap it up ASAP before it goes out of stock.
Where to buy: $499 from Scooter Hub / Lazada
KERNEL SWIFT / PASSION DASHSTEP RND M1 ($499)
Unbelievable, huh? Yet the UL2272 certified Kernel Swift / Passion DashStep RND M1 (which appear to be the exact same model, except with different brand decals) offers pretty impressive specs.
For one thing, the 350W motor is a definite upgrade over Xiaomi's 250W one. Ordinarily this wouldn't matter much, since you can't speed in Singapore, but if you're on the heavier side and/or riding uphill a lot, you might feel the difference.
The tyres are also bigger - 10"/10.5", compared to Xiaomi's 8.5" - which make for a comfier and more efficient ride.
Apart from these two major upgrades, the rest of the specs are pretty similar to the Xiaomi scooter, so it's probably best to test-ride them all and see which one you like best.
Where to buy: $499 from Passion Gadgets / Kernel Scooter's Qoo10 store
NINEBOT BY SEGWAY ES2 SCOOTER ($568)
(In fact, Xiaomi and Chinese company Ninebot joined forces to acquire US company Segway in 2015, and have been manufacturing e-scooters under the ang moh brand name.)
Physically, it's pretty much the same as the Xiaomi Mijia M365. It's similar in design, and weighs the same 12.5kg. Its top speed is 25 km/h (same as Xiaomi) and the battery lasts up to 25km (around the same, maybe slightly worse).
Don't get me wrong - it's not a bad e-scooter by any stretch - it's just not worth paying much more for this over the Xiaomi scooter.
So why did I include this? Because, well, the price of the Ninebot scooter has been falling like Hyflux share prices over the past year. It used to retail around the $800 mark, but the price has now plummeted to $599 "officially", and can be as low as $568 via third party sellers.
You can test this one out at Mighty Velo (now called OhMyBike), the official distributor of the brand in Singapore.
Where to buy: $568 on Lazada
JI-MOVE SCOOTER - M1 / M1X / T2 ($599 TO $699)
I came across this unheard-of cheap e-scooter brand by accident on Qoo10 and I'm actually kind of impressed. They have three seated e-scooter models that are supposedly all UL2272 certified.
The cheapest model, the Ji-Move M1, is similar to the (popular, but not UL2272 certified) Fiido e-scooter in that the cargo basket is stowed under the middle of the frame, which is good for stability. It's also marketed as a child-friendly model as the child seat is quite nicely integrated rather than just being an afterthought.
For $100 more, you can upgrade to the Ji-Move M1x, but the main difference I can see is the Eiffel Tower-style design of the frame, which cuts the weight of the entire scooter from 15.6kg to 14kg.
Finally there's the Ji-Move T2, which is a slightly bigger seated scooter. You do need to fold it for the MRT, but because of the distinctive X-shaped design, it folds up neatly like a pair of scissors.
Specs-wise, all 3 scooters look good; the battery life of 30km or 45km (depending on which battery you choose) makes the Ji-Move scooters great for recreational riding.
They have a store in Geylang for the all-important test ride before you buy. If you buy in-store, the staff can also help you register your new ride on LTA's website.
Where to buy: From $599 on Shopee / Qoo10
DYU SEATED E-SCOOTER ($699)
You've probably seen food delivery riders whizzing around on this one, which to me is a good indication of its solid build. If it's good enough for GrabFood bro's gruelling 4-hour dinner shift, it's good enough for me.
The Dyu seated scooter beats the Ji-Move ones, in my opinion, for a few reasons: Bigger wheels (12", vs Ji-Move's 10") hence more comfort, lighter weight (at least 1kg lighter), and easier to carry (because there's a built-in "handle").
Where it falls short, though, is the battery life. Unlike the previous Dyus, you can't upgrade the battery just yet for the UL2272 certified Dyu. Its stock battery lasts 15 to 25km, which I guess is okay, but seems a bit pathetic compared to the impressive 30 to 45km lifespan of the Ji-Move scooters.
Where to buy: $699 pre-order from Mobot
TOMOLOO L1-1 ($699)
In a strange echo of the Kernel Swift / Passion DashStep RND M1 situation, it appears that Mobot and Passion Gadgets are both selling the same product under two different brand names: Tomoloo L1-1 and Mobot L1-1.
I found a review of the Mobot L1-1 on Mobot's website which is pretty helpful, even though it's an obvious case of "ownself praise ownself". In the review it's placed side by side against the Xiaomi Mijia M365, so you can see that it's a definite upgrade in terms of aesthetics and comfort.
However, they are technically very similar, so the extra $300 you pay is for rather cosmetic upgrades. I wasn't sure if those are worth $300, so I was quite happy to find the "dupe" Tomoloo L1-1 for just $699 on Passion Gadgets, plus an extra $100 discount if you trade in your current e-scooter.
But that's only if I'm right and the two e-scooters really are identical. If you have tested them out and can confirm/deny, let me know!
Where to buy: $699 from Passion Gadgets
E-SCOOTER SHOPS IN SINGAPORE
Before you commit to a purchase, you probably want to try out the electric scooters you shortlisted at an actual store. Here are the best ones:
-Mobot: 3005 Ubi Ave 3, #01-66, Singapore 408861 (Mon to Sat 10:30am to 7pm)
-Falcon PEV: 2 Alexandra Road, Delta House #06-06, Singapore 159919 (daily 10am to 7pm except PH)
-Scooter Hub (Clementi): Blk 354 Clementi Ave 2, #01-209, Singapore 120354 (Mon to Fri 12pm to 8pm / Sat, Sun, PH 10am to 6pm)
-Scooter Hub (Kovan): 1011 Upper Serangoon Road, #01-02, Singapore 534749 (Mon to Fri 2pm to 10pm / Sat, Sun, PH 10am to 6pm)
-Passion Gadgets: The Commerze@Irving, #01-16, 1 Irving Place, Singapore 369546 (Mon to Fri 10:30am to 7pm / Sat to Sun 10:30am to 6pm)
-EGT Scooter: IMM, 2 Jurong East Street 21, #04-28D, Singapore 609601 (daily 1pm to 8pm except PH)
This article was first published in MoneySmart.