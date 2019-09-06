Electric scooters have a bit of a bad rep, thanks to Ah Bengs who ride theirs fast 'n' furious in residential areas, blasting dubstep at full volume. But now that the LTA is starting to crack down real hard on naughty e-scooter riders, it might be time for us sane Singaporeans to consider buying an electric scooter.

However, it's not a simple matter of going to Carousell and buying the first second-hand e-scooter you see. Under the new LTA regulations, electric scooters (in fact all PMDs) have to comply with the following rules:

Speed: max. 25 km/h

Weight: max. 20 kg

Size: max. 70cm wide

As of Jan 2019, there are 2 more new LTA rules to be aware of:

Registering your e-scooter with LTA is now compulsory

Only UL2272 certified e-scooters will be allowed from 1 Jan 2021

If your e-scooter is LTA-compliant but NOT UL2272 certified, you can continue to ride it until the end of 2020. Thereafter, it will be illegal to use.

Personally, I wouldn't bother spending good money on something I can only enjoy for a year +. So I've selected only LTA compliant and UL2272 certified electric scooters for this list.

7 BEST ELECTRIC SCOOTERS IN SINGAPORE (LTA COMPLIANT & UL2272 CERTIFIED)

I dunno about you, but I feel there's not much point in spending thousands of dollars on a power device that you're going to be riding at only 10km/h (on footpaths) or 25km/h (on PCNs).

These days, it makes more sense to get a cheap electric scooter in Singapore. But cheap doesn't mean crap, right? If you're gonna be spending $400 to $700 on an e-scooter, here are the 7 best models for your money:

Photo: MoneySmart

SCOOTPRO ULRZ-2K ($399)

Photo: ScootPro USA on Qoo10

If you're looking for something cheap and functional (purely to take you from your home to the MRT station), there are a lot of options under the $400 mark:

-Mobot Scooty F1K ($349)

-Kernel Ultra Light Series IV ($399)

-CarboAero 6.0 ($399)

-ScootPro ULRZ-2K ($399)

Design-wise, they're all very similar and perform the same function, which is to get you from your home to the MRT, ideally on a flat pavement or PCN path.