7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style

Be it checking in for an intimate celebration with your partner or hosting a party with your friends, a birthday staycation is always a great present for yourself.

Not only do you get to have a fancy space to entertain your guests, you can also enjoy the hotel facilities and have a comfortable stay after the party. Some hotels even offer you birthday perks and freebies or have event planners to help you make the special occasion more memorable.

Looking to celebrate in style? Here are seven of the best hotels for your next birthday celebration.

AMARA SANCTUARY RESORT SENTOSA

This luxury resort is not only the perfect place for you to spend some quiet time away from the city, but it also caters for gatherings with your friends and family. They have rooms, suites, villas and even a mansion for you to accommodate groups of all sizes.

We recommend the Courtyard Suite that comes with a personal jacuzzi in a private courtyard, or the more spacious One-Bedroom Villa where guests can mingle in the living room or take a dip in the private pool. There's also plenty to do outside the resort.

You can take the opportunity to explore Sentosa or spend the day with friends at attractions like the Adventure Core Waterpark and Universal Studios Singapore. If you wish, you can engage the resort to organise the celebration for you.

A buffet lunch or dinner can be arranged for a minimum of 30 guests starting from $68++ per person. Soft drinks, coffee and tea are free-flow and you will get a complimentary cake. Other perks include preferential rates for room bookings and complimentary entry in Sentosa for your guests.

1 Larkhill Road, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099394. Visit their website for more information.

D'RESORT @ DOWNTOWN EAST

Downtown East has always been the go-to place for chalet stays and barbeque sessions. After its revamp in in 2015, the new chalet rooms now look more modern and hotel-like than the previous rooms which were functional but had uninspiring decor.

Now, there is also a new category of rooms which are the Rainforest Suite and Rainforest Premier Suite. Although these rooms don't come with the option for you to book BBQ pits, the ample space ensures that you will still be able to have a smashing celebration for you and your guests.

Both types of rooms come with living and dining areas and have the same amenities, but the Rainforest Premier Suite is slightly bigger and comes with an OSIM massage chair in a lounging area. The resort also offers in-room decoration services for special occasions providing decor such as helium balloons and birthday banners.

If you still prefer to do some grilling, you can opt for the double-storey Beach Cove Duplex which gives you the option to book a BBQ pit and more space to entertain guests. There are also tons of activities for you to do at Downtown East.

You can get wet at waterpark Wild Wild Wet, sing your heart out at Teoheng KTV Studio, or catch a movie at Cathay Cineplex among many other activities.

1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore 519599. Visit their website for more information.

HOTEL JEN TANGLIN

For an intimate party experience, Hotel Jen Tanglin has got you covered. Their Party Staycation Package offers a stay in their Executive Suite with perks like a Beer Pong set-up, one round of mixers, free ice, decorations and late checkout at 4pm.

You can have up to 8 persons in the room for the party and a maximum of 4 persons can stay the night. This package starts from $680 per night and also gives you F&B discounts at the in-house restaurants and usage of a GoPro camera for you to capture precious memories.

If you are keen on exploring other options, you can also get in touch with the hotel's event planners. They can plan parties like a BBQ pool party complete with pool games and floats, and customise it according to your specific needs and preferences.

1A Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249716. Visit their website for more information.

MARINA BAY SANDS

For a truly luxe birthday experience, you can't go wrong with a staycation at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel. Treat yourself to gorgeous views of Marina Bay and the city area either from the comfort of your room or while relaxing at the famous Infinity Pool.

The spacious Grand Club Room has a lounge area where you can entertain guests and gives you access to the exclusive Club55 lounge on level 55 along with complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea and evening drinks and canapes.

If you are feeling extravagant and want to go all out, check out the Marina Suite which is located on the 50th level and above. You will get sweeping views of the Singapore Strait, a butler service, a fully equipped private gym or pool table, and private jacuzzi.

Think that the night is still young and want to continue your party? Hop over to one of the newest clubs in town, MARQUEE just located downstairs in The Shoppes where you can go for a ride on the in-door gigantic Ferris Club before dancing the night away.

10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956. Visit their website for more information.

RAINTR33 HOTEL

Another hotel offering birthday packages is Raintr33 Hotel which is located in Changi Village. With a minimum spending of $2,500 when you celebrate your birthday at Eden (an event venue which has a capacity of 100 pax indoor and 120 pax alfresco), you will be gifted with a complimentary 2kg birthday cake, a one-night stay at the roomy Magnolia-Executive Suite, and four bottles of house wine.

For a more intimate gathering, you can go for the In-room Celebration Room Package at the Magnolia-Executive Suite. The package starts from $198 and includes breakfast for two and bed decoration.

You can top up to order cakes, flowers and balloons to enhance the experience. If you love having barbeques, there are also BBQ areas available for rental for you to grill your own food. Those looking for a more hassle-free experience can choose from BBQ packages which include venue rental, food and drinks, BBQ accessories, and are priced according to group size.

33 Hendon Road, Singapore 509673. Check their website for more information.

M SOCIAL HOUSE

Celebrate your birthday in a chic and trendy Loft room when you choose M Social House's On Cloud 9 package which is offered to guests who want to celebrate special occasions. You can hang out with friends on the sofa in seating area in the Loft Premier room or chill with them outdoors on a private balcony or terrace in the Loft Terrace room.

Check in early at 11am and have a late check-out at 3pm in order to maximise your stay. Perks include complimentary breakfast, a bottle of sparkling wine and discounted rates at the in-house restaurant.

If you are looking to do some serious partying, make your way to the Robertson Quay or the Clarke Quay area to check out the vibrant nightlife and party till the sun comes up.

90 Robertson Quay, Singapore 238259. Check their website for more information.

VILLAGE HOTEL BUGIS

Village Hotel Bugis offers birthday packages that start from $58++ per person and will suit any style of celebration be it a sit-down eight-course Chinese meal or Indian buffet for a minimum of 50 guests.

You can also add on beers and wines to liven up the atmosphere. If you have a bigger party and have a minimum of 70 guests, you can choose one additional perk from a list that includes a one-night stay in a Deluxe room with complimentary breakfast for two or $100 Far East Malls shopping vouchers.

During your stay, make full use of the hotel facilities and go for a swim in the outdoor swimming pool or head out to nearby Haji Lane and Arab Street to check out interesting eateries and cafes.

390 Victoria Street, Singapore 188061. Check their website for more information.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.