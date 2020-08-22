7 best Indonesian eateries in Singapore even Indonesian expats frequent

Get ready for a spicy meal!

Indonesia might be some hours away, but here are some of the best places in Singapore to get your authentic food fix from the rich and diverse archipelago as it celebrates its Independence Day on Aug 17.

1. Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant

You don’t want to miss the nasi tumpeng (pictured) here. Originating from island of Java, this coned-shaped turmeric “rice mountain” comes with eight delectable vegetables and meat dishes, symbolising gratitude and good fortune.

Furama Riverfront,405 Havelock Rd, 169633 Website

2. Rumah Makan Minang

This heritage restaurant started in 1954 on Kandahar Street specialising Minangkabau (an ethnic group indigenous to the Minangkabau Highlands of West Sumatra) cuisine, such as nasi padang (rice with various side dishes), rending (spicy meat dish), and sayur lodeh (soup with vegetables in coconut milk)

Various locations Website

3. Tambuah Mas

Sample a range of home-cooked Indonesian dishes from Padang, Sulawesi and Java at Tambuah Mas (which loosely translates to “Add more [food], please” in Padang dialect).

Try the tahu telur (fried beancurd with eggs), an original family recipe, and the ikan pepes (similar to otah-otah but made of pure seabass fillet, pictured).

Various locations Website

4. Wak Ana

We can’t forget yummy food from our beloved hawker centres! Over at Block 16 Bedok South Road, we hear this is the place to get the best nasi rawon (rice with black beef soup), nasi jenganan (rice with peanut sauce) and nasi sambal goreng (pictured). Get a glimpse of its full menu here.

Blk 16 Bedok South Rd, #01-08, 460016 Website

5. Ayam Penyet Ria

Even if you are clueless about Indonesian food, we’re pretty sure you’ve heard of ayam penyet. You can find this “smashed fried chicken” all over Singapore, even at hawker centres. It’s a simple dish but it packs a (spicy) punch.

You can also replace the chicken with fish, beef balls, prawn, beef steak or bean curd but we say you can never go wrong with fried chicken.

Various locations Website

6. Bayang

Everyone’s favourite Indonesian island has a presence in Clarke Quay in the form of Balinese cuisine.

Enjoy meat, seafood and vegetables dishes with a touch of tangy freshness at Bayang (which means “shadow” in Bahasa), including its signature dish, bebek betutu (seasoned and baked or roasted duck).

We also love their Indonesian-themed decor (pictured).

#01-05 Clarke Quay,3A River Valley Rd, 179024 Website

7. Bumbu Restaurant

We’ll throw this in for good measure. Bumbu (which means seasoning or spices traditional mixed by using a pestle and mortar) serves Thai-Indonesian food and an interesting pick includes pandan leaf chicken.

Various locations Website

This article was first published in The Finder.