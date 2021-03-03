7 best modest wear brands for jubah & hijab fashion

Beautiful shawls, modest wear, swim and fitness apparel. Here are the deets on the best online shopping sites for hijab fashion from around the world!

The reasons are varied but I’m sure most of us here are guilty of burning hours online – it could be for work, random finance articles, or to keep tabs on our addictions, mine being online-shopping for modest wear hijab fashion! Many take their shopping online, thanks to perks like competitive prices and free shipping. Plus, there’s always something for everyone!

For those who have yet to experiment with colour and design, it’s time to trade in those black scarves for other quality, trendy options. There’s no such thing as having too many pieces of modest wear, so I’ve curated a list of the best hijab fashion that these online shopping sites have to offer.

Dian Pelangi

What you’ll love about Dian Pelangi: The designer is reinventing fashion by bringing modernity to the modest fashion market. Prints, bright colours and stylish scarfs? Yes please! Expect a collection full of the latest trends from colour-blocked hijabs to elegant designs with muted prints, and intricate embellishments that are sure to make a statement.

Price of this Nova hijab: 250.000,00Rp (S$23.30)

Asiya Sports

What you’ll love about Asiya Sports: Born and made in the USA, this activewear brand aims to encourage sports and physical activity among Muslimahs. Their products range from hijabs to swimwear, face masks and other sports gear. Ultra-lightweight fabric? Check. Breathable ASIYA®Cool Tech Fabric to keep performance at an all-time high? Check.

Price of this sports hijab: US$35 (S$46.56)

Modanisa

What you’ll love about Modanisa: A Turkish international fashion shopping platform, started in 2011, that provides small producers and designers with a world stage. Carrying a variety of brands for modest wear, cosmetics, accessories, and evening wear, it’s not surprising that Modanisa is a winner of several international awards. They run an online runway show of the latest and trendiest styles every year.

Price of this Multi-Leopard Printed Shawl by Şal Evi: US$29.99

Verona

What you’ll love about Verona: Co-founder of Verona and single mum Lisa Vogl used her savings to turn her passion into a profitable business. Today, it’s the first modern fashion brand selling hijabs in departmental stores all over America.

Featured in Vogue and Glamour, Verona is a one-stop online shop for all things modest fashion. We’re talking modest dresses, loungewear and of course, an abundance of hijab collections.

Price of this Luxury Satin Hijab: US$17.95

ASOS

What you’ll love about ASOS: The variety of tops, long dresses, jumpsuits, coats, and trousers with modest cuts. With the Verona modest wear collection, expect neutral colours through to leopard and polka-dot prints!

When buying from ASOS, don’t forget to pay in Great British Pound (GBP), instead of SGD with YouTrip for greater cost savings! Read on to find out more about this great shopping hack.

Price of this ASOS DESIGN maxi dress: £50.00 (S$92.71)

Mis Claire Boutique

What you’ll love about Mis Claire Boutique: This Kuala Lumpur-based label offers a wide selection of clothes that are both modest and super fashionable for women of all sizes. Their pieces bring the best of both worlds together and offer office-ready essentials, as well as activewear and hijabs.

Price of this Eternity Romantic Wrap Chiffon Jubah Dress: RM128 (S$42.12)

Louella

What you’ll love about LOUELLA: Initially a way to fill a void in the US market, this family-owned brand shares modern, vibrant, and trend-driven fashion styles with the world at affordable prices.

Founded by American sabre fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, the brand appeals to those looking for modest wear, not just Muslim women! Fun fact — Ibtihaj Muhammad was the first Muslim American woman to wear a hijab while competing for the United States in the Olympics.

Price of this Black Asiya Tunic: US$30