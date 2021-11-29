7 best places to see Christmas lights in Singapore

Christmas is around the corner and you can already see the streets adorned with beautiful festive decorations, from sparkly lights to baubles. It’s the time for merriment as the year-end season fast approaches.

If you want to get high on the festive spirit and are eager to see the Christmas lights in Singapore, we have curated a list of some best places for you.

7 places to see Christmas lights in Singapore

Jewel Changi Airport

Jewel Changi Airport is decked for Christmas.

Shiseido Forest Valley is adorned with beautiful lights and there are lots of other activities that have also been planned.

Canopy Park is the other festive spot where you can also enjoy Christmas lights! You will also be able to see other displays featuring landmarks from across the world like Bali Swing and the London Bridge.

Date: Nov 19, 2021 – Jan 3, 2022

Location: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Wheelock Place

PHOTO: Wheelock Place

When you ride the escalators, you will be able to spot the beautiful array of colours that are reflected in the glass dome above you. It’s a marvel worth enjoying!

From great gift ideas, festive feasts and awesome deals to lucrative shopping rewards, there’s something for everyone at Wheelock Place.

Location: Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238880

Changi Jurassic Mile

It seems the dinosaurs at Changi Jurassic Mile are also getting into the festive spirit. You can see them all lit up in the evening, and you’re bound to bump into a T-Rex or two.

As most of you are aware, the popular Jurassic Mile along the Changi Airport Connector features life-sized dinosaurs – but for Christmas, you can actually expect quite a festive makeover.

For those of you who haven’t already seen the dinosaurs, Changi Jurassic Mile is just a two-minute stroll from Terminal 4. Here the lights are switched on from 6.30pm onwards and the connector is open to the public 24/7. So go and have fun with your kids!

Location: Changi Jurassic Mile, Airport Blvd

Wisma Atria

Go crazy as you explore the fun world of the Mad Hatter, featuring a black and white checkered walkway.

There will be larger-than-life floating tea sets, animatronic moving flowers, magic toadstools and a six-metre tall Queen of Hearts Christmas tree at Wisma Atria.

This display was created by combining the ideas of three Institute of Technical Education students who took part in a design competition.

Location: Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238877

ChariTrees

Don’t miss the beautiful Christmas lights along Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade. This place features glowing Christmas Trees that represent the spirit of giving.

The fund-raising initiative aims to benefit The Rice Company Limited's #Engage initiative, Samaritans of Singapore and the SOTA Endowment Fund.

Dates: Nov 19 to Dec 26

Location: Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade

Orchard Road

Be prepared to be dazzled by the sparkling lights at Orchard Road. This spectacular light display starts at Tanglin Mall and ends at Plaza Singapura — that’s almost 3.11km!

Other than the usual lights and massive arches, you will also get to see an outdoor augmented reality projection screening on the facade of Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

Each show runs for 10 minutes at a time, between 8pm and 10pm daily. If you are not in the mood to brave the crowds, you can enjoy a virtual tour down Orchard Road instead.

Date: Nov 13, 2021 – Jan 2, 2022

Location: Orchard Road

Ion Orchard

PHOTO: Chanel

After you are done seeing the beautiful lights on Orchard Road, you can walk over to the outdoor plaza at Ion Orchard to catch this massive installation.

It is almost 18 metres tall and it celebrates the 100th anniversary of the brand’s iconic No 5 L’Eau perfume.

Make sure to step inside and experience the intergalactic light show (between 8pm and 10pm) while the scent fills the air.

Date: Until Jan 2, 2022

Location: Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

This article was first published in theAsianparent.