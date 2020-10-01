7 best restaurants and cafes in Telok Ayer that'll top your to-eat list hands down

The bustling area of Telok Ayer presents you with such a slew of dining options, from laid-back restaurants nestled in heritage shophouses to authentic eateries with recipes handed down for generations.
And, these are some of the best!
1. Pagi Sore
Pagi Sore had a humble beginning as a tiny nasi padang (Malay mixed rice) stall, and it remains true to serving authentic Indonesian fare in its much bigger, yet equally homey restaurant today.
The waft of Indonesian spices reaches you before the dish does, and it’ll taste as good as it smells. Must-tries: The Ayam Bali (Balinese-style grilled chicken, shown) and Tahu Telor (towering tofu omelette).
88/90 Telok Ayer St., Far East Square, #01-01, 048470, www.pagi-sore.com
2. PS.Cafe
Find us a dish that doesn’t speak to our hearts at this crowd favourite. Spoiler alert: You can’t! It’s got it all, from brunch fare like the PS.
Classic Benedict to mains like the beer-battered Fish & Chips. The folks here believe there’s always room for dessert. May we recommend the decadent Sticky Date Pudding?
45 Ann Siang Hill, #02-02, 069719, www.pscafe.com
3. fȳr
Branding its food as “primal cooking”, fyr (pronounced “fire”) takes tasty cooking right back to its roots – of fire, just-caught provisions and carnal culture.
Think dishes like Iberico Pork Tomahawk, Lamb Rack or made-for-sharing Caveman Supper, prepared over a grill with lychee wood to impart exotic flavours.
19 Boon Tat St., 069619, www.fyr.sg
4. Sarnies
Established by Aussie Ben Lee, Sarnies wants to recreate the vibes in Fitzroy (i.e., the hipster capital of Melbourne) here in the heart of SG’s business district.
It takes pride in serving quality ingredients – grass-fed beef, chicken free from hormones and antibiotics, and bacon cured in-house – so you’re sure to have great gourmet “sarnies” (slang for sandwich) and other delicious items.
136 Telok Ayer St., 068601, www.sarniescafe.com
5. Le Binchotan
The fact that this izakaya (informal Japanese bar) is named after the premium white charcoal used to smoke its tapas, coupled with the word “Le”, hints at its French-Japanese fusion menu.
Temperatures can reach more than 1,000 degrees Celsius, which serves to bring out the intricate flavours of the meats when grilled.
#01-04, 115 Amoy St., 069935, www.lebinchotan.sg
6. Birds of a Feather
Western dishes sport a Szechuan twist at this funky restaurant, that’s somewhat of a cross between a Chinese teahouse and a cool gastrobar.
Experience the fresh concept for yourself, with dishes like the Hot and Sour Chazuke, which consists of Niigata rice with spicy pickled mustard green broth, and Bird’s Signature Burger.
115 Amoy St., #01-01, 069935, www.facebook.com/birdsofafeathersg
7. Moosehead Kitchen - Bar
Moosehead serves cuisine with an edge, which features a core of Mediterranean flavors and influences from around the world – all inspired by the investigative wanderings of owner and operator Daniel Ballis. Curious?
Try the Bacon-Wrapped Chargrill Dates (shown) or Pumpkin Ravioli.
110 Telok Ayer St., 068579, www.mooseheadproject.com
This article was first published in The Finder.