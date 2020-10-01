7 best restaurants and cafes in Telok Ayer that'll top your to-eat list hands down

The bustling area of Telok Ayer presents you with such a slew of dining options, from laid-back restaurants nestled in heritage shophouses to authentic eateries with recipes handed down for generations.

And, these are some of the best!

1. Pagi Sore

Celebrating a special event at home? Or perhaps just an intimate family gathering? Pagi Sore delivers islandwide daily!... Posted by Pagi Sore Indonesian Restaurant on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Pagi Sore had a humble beginning as a tiny nasi padang (Malay mixed rice) stall, and it remains true to serving authentic Indonesian fare in its much bigger, yet equally homey restaurant today.

The waft of Indonesian spices reaches you before the dish does, and it’ll taste as good as it smells. Must-tries: The Ayam Bali (Balinese-style grilled chicken, shown) and Tahu Telor (towering tofu omelette).

88/90 Telok Ayer St., Far East Square, #01-01, 048470, www.pagi-sore.com

2. PS.Cafe

Even though our outdoor terrace and bar counters remain closed to the public, make a dinner reservation at PS.Cafe Ann... Posted by PS.Cafe on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Find us a dish that doesn’t speak to our hearts at this crowd favourite. Spoiler alert: You can’t! It’s got it all, from brunch fare like the PS.

Classic Benedict to mains like the beer-battered Fish & Chips. The folks here believe there’s always room for dessert. May we recommend the decadent Sticky Date Pudding?

45 Ann Siang Hill, #02-02, 069719, www.pscafe.com

3. fȳr

📣 A T T E N T I O N !!! FYR OCTOBER PROMOTION Every Monday - Thursday 12PM - 1030PM Beverage: *Draught Beers @ $12.00... Posted by fȳr on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Branding its food as “primal cooking”, fyr (pronounced “fire”) takes tasty cooking right back to its roots – of fire, just-caught provisions and carnal culture.

Think dishes like Iberico Pork Tomahawk, Lamb Rack or made-for-sharing Caveman Supper, prepared over a grill with lychee wood to impart exotic flavours.

19 Boon Tat St., 069619, www.fyr.sg

4. Sarnies

A little midday caffeine kick never hurt anyone. Get your hands on our Rich and Creamy Cold Brew - made with Uganda... Posted by Sarnies on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Established by Aussie Ben Lee, Sarnies wants to recreate the vibes in Fitzroy (i.e., the hipster capital of Melbourne) here in the heart of SG’s business district.

It takes pride in serving quality ingredients – grass-fed beef, chicken free from hormones and antibiotics, and bacon cured in-house – so you’re sure to have great gourmet “sarnies” (slang for sandwich) and other delicious items.

136 Telok Ayer St., 068601, www.sarniescafe.com

5. Le Binchotan

One of the daily special • • Charcoal grilled Wagyu Striploin with japanese mustard and red wine reduction #sgeats #amoystreet Posted by Le Binchotan on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The fact that this izakaya (informal Japanese bar) is named after the premium white charcoal used to smoke its tapas, coupled with the word “Le”, hints at its French-Japanese fusion menu.

Temperatures can reach more than 1,000 degrees Celsius, which serves to bring out the intricate flavours of the meats when grilled.

#01-04, 115 Amoy St., 069935, www.lebinchotan.sg

6. Birds of a Feather

Most Romantic Restaurants in Singapore for Date Nights and Anniversaries: Birds Of A Feather by @merewards.mediacorp .... Posted by Birds of a Feather SG on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Western dishes sport a Szechuan twist at this funky restaurant, that’s somewhat of a cross between a Chinese teahouse and a cool gastrobar.

Experience the fresh concept for yourself, with dishes like the Hot and Sour Chazuke, which consists of Niigata rice with spicy pickled mustard green broth, and Bird’s Signature Burger.

115 Amoy St., #01-01, 069935, www.facebook.com/birdsofafeathersg

7. Moosehead Kitchen - Bar

What started out as three friends in university brewing beer has to turned into a legitimate craft beer business @binjaibrew Now serving the New England IPA and Passionfruit Milkshake IPA @mooseheadkitchenbar Posted by Moosehead Kitchen - Bar on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Moosehead serves cuisine with an edge, which features a core of Mediterranean flavors and influences from around the world – all inspired by the investigative wanderings of owner and operator Daniel Ballis. Curious?

Try the Bacon-Wrapped Chargrill Dates (shown) or Pumpkin Ravioli.

110 Telok Ayer St., 068579, www.mooseheadproject.com

This article was first published in The Finder.