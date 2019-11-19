7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore

Read also

In the event that you find yourself as a single parent or non-parent maintaining the illegitimate child without support from the other biological parent(s), you may apply to the Family Justice Courts for child maintenance from him or her.

To assess whether the parent is fulfilling his or her duty to maintain the illegitimate child, the court will take into account the means of the parent.

However, keep in mind that the financial burden should be borne equally among both parents.

4. PRIORITY OF INHERITANCE GOES TO THE SURVIVING LEGITIMATE CHILDREN

WILL MY ILLEGITIMATE CHILD RECEIVE A SHARE OF MY INHERITANCE?

The Intestate Succession Act defines “child” as a legitimate child and includes any child who is legally adopted.

This is likely to mean that illegitimate children are not entitled to receive a share of his or her biological parent’s inheritance unless there is a will.

Pursuant to section 10 of the Legitimacy Act, an illegitimate child will receive a share of his or her biological mother’s inheritance upon her death only if the biological mother does not have any surviving legitimate children.

In light of the inheritance laws in place, it is advisable for parents of an illegitimate child to write a will.

Otherwise, you may consider legitimising the child by marrying the other biological parent which will allow the child to receive his or her share of the property under section 5 of the Legitimacy Act.

5. NAMING RIGHTS ARE RESTRICTED WITH RESPECT TO YOUR ILLEGITIMATE CHILD

DO I HAVE THE RIGHT TO CHANGE MY CHILD'S SURNAME?

Under section 10 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, your child will take the surname of the biological mother if the father is not an informant of the child.

In the event that you are getting married to a man who is not the biological father, you may not change the child’s surname in the Birth Certificate to a third party’s surname if the child is under one year old.

6. LEGITIMISING YOUR CHILD MIGHT BE THE ONLY OPTION

HOW CAN I LEGITIMISE MY CHILD?