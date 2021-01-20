7 cafes & restaurants in Singapore that'll transport you to Korea

There’s no knowing when leisure travel will resume, but our own backyard has quite a few options that’ll make you feel like you’re away from home.

Especially if you love chowing down on Korean fare (Korean barbeque or fried chicken, anyone?) or miss cafe hopping in Seoul, here’s a list of cafes and restaurants in Singapore that are reminiscent of those in South Korea.

1. Cafe Kreams

It may only be rain or shine on our island city, but you can still (sort of) experience autumn at Korean cafe, Cafe Kreams. Here, you can get enjoy a cuppa, cakes, and scones under a canopy of leaves in autumnal reds and oranges.

And yes, this cosy spot serves up real dalgona coffee that’s topped with coffee crisps instead of a whipped foam. Other beverages include Creamy Choco, Sweet Potato Latte, Creamy Matcha Latte, Vanilla Latte, and Cloud Latte.

Cafe Kreams is at #01-07 Maxwell Chambers, 32 Maxwell Road, Singapore 069115.

2. Hanjip Korean Grill House

If you’re all for authentic traditional Korean barbeque, Hanjip Korean Grill House is the newest kid on the block to have on your radar. Officially opened just last week, its decor is a mix of contemporary design with traditional elements in a dimly lit setting. You’ll also find traditional paintings and murals decking the walls.

The restaurant prides itself on an extensive range of aged Australian Wagyu, USDA Prime Beef as well as a Kurobuta Berkshire Pork selection. And then, of course, you’ll get to dine on classics like Korean pancakes, army stew, ginseng chicken soup (Samyetang), and fried chicken.

Hanjip Korean Grill House is at #01-11 The Cannery, 3c River Valley Road Clarke Quay Blk C, Singapore 179019. Reservations can be made via its social media pages.

3. Walking On Sunshine

If you’ve been to Orchard Central, you may have strolled past this garden-themed Korean beauty and cafe concept. Part of it is dedicated to a brightly lit hair salon and beauty parlour, with a team of Korean hairstylists that’ll transform your locks with the latest Hallyu trends.

On the other side is a pretty cafe featuring rustic wooden furnishings and a ceiling covered in bunches of dried blooms.

You’ll find cafe fare with a Korean twist on its menu, from souffle pancakes and open-faced toasts to Korean-style pizzas – think kimchi pizzas, as well as a bulgogi beef cream fettuccini. For those after healthier options, there are salad bowls available.

Walking On Sunshine is at #03-07 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238896.

4. Kong Cafe

For that minimalist Korean aesthetic, head to Kong Cafe nestled in Bukit Timah, which is opened by Korean artist Hanna Mi Kim. It’s simply decorated in white, black and wood tones, with the exception of the counter, which has colourful prints and pendant lights.

Here, you’ll find Korean-inspired delights like Korean-style beef and cheese toastie, and honey butter wings, and old school street food like cheesy corndogs. Its savoury waffles are one of the most popular menu items, too.

Kong Cafe is at #01-11, Sime Darby Centre, 896 Dunearn Road, Singapore 589472.

5. +82 PlusEightTwo

This dessert cafe is opened by K-pop idol Seo Eun-kwang from popular boyband BTOB, and boasts outlets in Korea as well as Malaysia. And in case you’re wondering, the name of the cafe +82 represents the country code for South Korea.

Inside, the interiors have a minimalist-meets-industrial chic aesthetic, with pops of gold as well as green thanks to lush potted plants.

On the menu: Beautifully plated bingsu, toasts, pastries, and various Korean-style cafe drinks. There’s also an Ice Cube Soda with pretty coloured ice cubes.

+82 PlusEightTwo is located at #01-02 Rendezvous Gallery (Rendezvous Hotel), 9 Bras Basah Road.

6. Wang Dae Bak

It’s safe to say that this is one of the most well-loved Korean barbeque restaurants in town, and is known for its charcoal fire grills and marinated meats. Its interiors are rather reminiscent of a retro Korean bar or bistro, with dim lighting, wooden furnishings and signages sporting Korean characters on the second level.

Among the lip-smacking dishes are the Kimchi pancake and the Kimchi Jjigae, an anchovy-based stew with pork and tofu. You also don’t want to miss out on the dense, crispy seafood pancake that’s sure to fill your tummy.

Wang Dae Bak has two outlets: #01-64 China Square Central, 22 Cross Street, Singapore 048423,; and 98 Amoy Street, Singapore 069918.

7. Ice Lab Cafe

Bingsu fans will be well acquainted with Ice Lab Cafe, a popular Korean dessert cafe specialising in shaved iced desserts. With pristine tiled white walls, minimalist wood furniture and neon signs, it looks like the quintessential trendy cafe you’ll find in Seoul.

In fact, the cafe hosts events that celebrate the birthdays and anniversaries of Korean celebs and K-pop idols too, from Got7 to BTOB.

Ice Lab Cafe is at 164 Rochor Road, Singapore 188439.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.