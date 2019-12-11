7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB

Read also

Traditional Scandinavian homes are often small and have no space for clutter and chunky furniture. Naturally, this minimalist feature has been brought over to newer, larger homes and become a key characteristic in Scandinavian design.

With an emphasis on balancing functionality and simplistic beauty, themed HDBs rely on the purposeful placement of furniture. All it needs is a few classy pieces to tie the look together.

NATURAL LIGHT

PHOTO: Absolook Interior Design: 5-room HDB

Scandinavian countries experience prolonged periods of darkness (known as polar nights) so natural light is always maximised in their interior design.

Sheer curtains are often used in Singapore's rendition of this popular theme to let light seep in without being too jarring. Having natural light also brightens up the entire room so you don't have to use filters in your selfies!

ALL-WHITE, MUTED PALETTE

PHOTO: Design 4 Space: Condominium