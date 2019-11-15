7 cheap travel destinations in Asia for onsen & hot spring lovers

Read also

It’s a massive, massive lake in Indonesia, located in the hollow of a volcano (“caldera”, remember?).

This seemingly exotic destination is actually quite cheap for Singaporeans to visit, since we are blessed with an abundance of budget airlines that fly return to the nearest city of Medan.

Lake Toba is known to have a number of hot springs, but there isn’t really one main area or a special hot spring resort, so it’s best to arrange a hot spring tour with your hotel or resort.

There are tons of accommodation options around Lake Toba, from Parapat (main tourist town on the edge of the lake) to Samosir (the island inside the lake) to more remote resorts up on the hillsides (where you can wake up to a view of the entire lake). Accommodation typically costs around $50 a night.

How to get there: It costs about $200 to $300 in December to fly from Singapore to Medan.

From there, it’s about a 4-hour drive to Parapat town. Samosir island is a short boat ride across.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (LAGUNA HOT SPRINGS)

I can’t believe I’ve lived this long without realising there’s a whole hot spring cluster only about 3 hours away from Manila airport, but there you go.

This area is called Laguna and it’s a popular bathing / holidaying spot for city dwellers in need of a hot soak.

There are countless Airbnbs, hotels, bathhouses and resorts all claiming to offer access to hot spring water baths, so it can be challenging to pick one that’s legit.

After considerable research, I found one that looks quite promising in terms of that Japanese onsen-style experience: The Makiling Onsen Hotel.