7 cheapest holiday destinations from Singapore for under $350 (all-inclusive)

Who says you have to fork out a fortune to enjoy picture-perfect holiday destinations?
Singapore is surrounded by a treasure trove of natural gems — cities, islands, and townships that are not just easy on the eye but also easy on the wallet.
Add to that some self-restraint aka opting for more economical meals and accommodations, and you’ll have yourself a budget-friendly weekend getaway that exceeds all expectations.
We’ve done the heavy-lifting for you and planned a rough itinerary for a three-day holiday in seven different locations, including cost breakdowns for flights, lodgings, attractions, transportation and food.
Here are the cheapest holiday destinations from Singapore, all under $350, that you can take this holiday season.
CHEAPEST GETAWAYS FROM SINGAPORE
|Destination
|Flight
|3-day stay
|Transport
|Food
|Attractions
|Total
|Perhentian Islands, Malaysia
|$140
|$138 (With food and attractions)
|$18
|–
|–
|$296
|Krabi, Thailand
|$90
|$73
|$39
|$28
|$45
|$275
|Sapa, Vietnam
|$182
|$50
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$312
|Nusa Lembongan, Indonesia
|$148
|$56
|$50
|$25
|$43
|$322
|Cameron Highlands, Malaysia
|$77
|$23
|$36
|$20
|$113
|$269
|Sihanoukville, Cambodia
|$195
|$52
|$40
|$25
|$20
|$332
|Phuket, Thailand
|$93
|$30
|$20
|$25
|$61
|$229
*All rates are approximations.
PERHENTIAN ISLANDS, MALAYSIA
Comprising of two islands, Malaysia’s Perhentian Islands may be rather close to home, but once there, it’ll feel like you’re in a far-flung beach paradise.
As part of the Pulau Redang National Marine Park, the romantic locale is known for its turquoise water, powdery sand and its thriving aquatic ecosystem of blue-spotted rays and black-tipped reef sharks.
To get to the Perhentian Islands, hop on a plane to Kota Bharu. Once you’ve reached the airport, take a bus from the Kota Bharu bus station to get to Kuala Besut Jetty.
Purchase a three-day package at the Maya Chalet, and you’ll get not just comfortable lodgings, but also breakfast, lunch, dinner, a return boat transfer from the jetty to the island, and two snorkeling trips, which will cover everything for your vacation.
- A return air ticket from Singapore to Kota Bharu: $140
- A one-way bus ride from Kota Bharu airport to Kuala Besut Jetty: $9 ($18, to and fro)
- A three-day stay at Maya Chalet, including all meals, boat transfers and activities: $138
Total: $296
KRABI, THAILAND
A tropical getaway that needs no introduction.
Not only is it home to an abundance of offshore islands, beaches and mangrove forests, it’s also got the cheapest yet most delectable food in the region.
Among the most pristine beaches to visit are Klong Dao Beach and Nopparat Thara Beach. The best part is you don't have to pack your schedule with sightseeing activities. The point of going to Krabi is to unwind by the shore. It would be a lot cheaper to stay at a hostel and share a room with six other strangers, but if you want more privacy, Amity Poshtel offers a premium room at an affordable price tag. As Krabi is famous for its street food, the meals here won't be too expensive. Admission is free for most temples such as the Krabi Tiger Cave and Wat Kaew Korawaram, and many of the hottest spots are within walking distance from Amity Poshtel. Klook is offering a half-day rock climbing experience for $40.35, and a mangrove kayaking trip for $41.55, if you're willing to splurge a little more. Total: $275 SAPA, VIETNAM Known for picturesque rice paddies, Sapa is a township nestled on a mountain in Vietnam that, despite its rustic qualities, has a good deal of modern amenities. To get here, you have to take a six-hour bus from Hanoi — a journey well worth the duration, considering Sapa's crisp climate and nature-filled surroundings. Most people get around the township by foot or car because public transportation isn't the most convenient option. If you're exploring the city centre, take this opportunity to exercise your calf muscles. Most of the attractions are natural landmarks that don't require an admission fee. For a trek in the more remote corners of Sapa, it's best to join a tour that offers transportation from your lodgings to the hiking spot. Total: $312 NUSA LEMBONGAN, INDONESIA An off-shore island that promises a more idyllic experience than the usual sights of the city centre, Nusa Lembongan is one of Bali's best-kept secrets. From the city, take a 30-minute ferry to the island where the most common way to get around is on a motorbike or a pick-up truck. Here, it's common to witness a family of five piled on top of each other on a single motorbike. Instead of trying to walk from place to place, we recommend hiring someone to bring you around on a motorcycle. Nusa Lembongan is a charming locale with plenty of serene beaches, cliffs and seaweed farms to explore. Needless to say, you'll be spending most of your time either looking out towards the sea or swimming in it. Skip the luxury resorts for a more modest, yet sufficiently cosy inn, and save up for the water sport activities. Total: $322 CAMERON HIGHLANDS, MALAYSIA We tend to brush off Malaysia as a mundane, unexciting holiday destination, thinking that it's the same as Singapore, but we forget how vast the country is. Malaysia is home to a diversity of travel gems, one of which is the Cameron Highlands. Blessed with lush plantations and mesmerising vistas of endless, rolling mountains, this place is the stuff of dreams. Not to mention, you don't need a large budget to enjoy the place. It's easy to find a decent meal for under $3 at Cameron Highlands. The bus service is also just as cheap. Many of its attractions, such as the Boh Tea Estate, Kea Farm Market, and Big Red Strawberry Farm, are free-of-charge as well. Although it's easier to sign up for a day tour, a more costly, but convenient arrangement that allows you to see more in a day. Total: $269 SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA Once lauded as one of the cheapest places in the world to live a good life, Sihanoukville is a seaside city in Cambodia that boasts multiple untarnished beaches and is a stone's throw away from the country's most idyllic islands. It is a quiet locale with a large expat community, most of whom fell for the city's beauty and low cost of living. At the same time, you can indulge in your creature comforts at the more modernised city centre. Get around in a tuk tuk, which costs anywhere between $2 and $5 per ride. Don't be afraid to haggle. There are various markets and temples that you can visit free-of-charge. The Otres Beach and Ochheuteal Beach are also must-visits. It doesn't cost a thing to sunbathe and swim either. As for day tours, they start from $20. Total: $332 PHUKET, THAILAND Like Krabi, Phuket is another wildly popular destination, renowned for its beaches. The cheapest way to travel around this island is by a songthaew, which looks like a truck with two rows of seats for passengers. You could hire a tuk tuk, but they're getting more costly by the minute. While you're here, take a day tour and hop over to neighbouring islands such as Phi Phi, Khai and the famous James Bond island. Klook's tour includes a lunch buffet and a snorkeling session, all for the discounted rate of $60.89. The rest of your trip can be spent lazing around on the beaches of Phuket or exploring its copious markets and boutiques. Total: $229 Feeling motivated enough to book that trip already? We thought as much. While you're planning your next holiday, don't forget to shop around for the best travel insurance plan suited to your needs. This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.
Feeling motivated enough to book that trip already? We thought as much. While you’re planning your next holiday, don’t forget to shop around for the best travel insurance plan suited to your needs.
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.