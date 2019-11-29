7 cheapest holiday destinations from Singapore for under $350 (all-inclusive)

Read also

Among the most pristine beaches to visit are Klong Dao Beach and Nopparat Thara Beach. The best part is you don’t have to pack your schedule with sightseeing activities.

The point of going to Krabi is to unwind by the shore.

It would be a lot cheaper to stay at a hostel and share a room with six other strangers, but if you want more privacy, Amity Poshtel offers a premium room at an affordable price tag.

As Krabi is famous for its street food, the meals here won’t be too expensive.

Admission is free for most temples such as the Krabi Tiger Cave and Wat Kaew Korawaram, and many of the hottest spots are within walking distance from Amity Poshtel.

Klook is offering a half-day rock climbing experience for $40.35, and a mangrove kayaking trip for $41.55, if you’re willing to splurge a little more.

A return air ticket from Singapore to Krabi: $90

A one-way taxi ride from Krabi Airport to Amity Poshtel: $15 ($30, to and fro)

A three-day stay at Amity Poshtel (Premium Room): $73

Breakfast, lunch and dinner for three days: $28

Public transport for three days: $9

Attractions and activities for three days: $45

Total: $275

SAPA, VIETNAM

Known for picturesque rice paddies, Sapa is a township nestled on a mountain in Vietnam that, despite its rustic qualities, has a good deal of modern amenities.

To get here, you have to take a six-hour bus from Hanoi — a journey well worth the duration, considering Sapa’s crisp climate and nature-filled surroundings.

Most people get around the township by foot or car because public transportation isn’t the most convenient option. If you’re exploring the city centre, take this opportunity to exercise your calf muscles.

Most of the attractions are natural landmarks that don’t require an admission fee. For a trek in the more remote corners of Sapa, it’s best to join a tour that offers transportation from your lodgings to the hiking spot.

A return air ticket from Singapore to Hanoi: $182

A one-way bus ride from Hanoi to Sapa: $10 ($20, to and fro)

Breakfast, lunch and dinner for three days: $30

A three-day stay at Phuong Nam Hotel: $50

A one-day trek to the rice terraces and rural villages: $30

Total: $312

NUSA LEMBONGAN, INDONESIA

An off-shore island that promises a more idyllic experience than the usual sights of the city centre, Nusa Lembongan is one of Bali’s best-kept secrets.

From the city, take a 30-minute ferry to the island where the most common way to get around is on a motorbike or a pick-up truck.

Here, it’s common to witness a family of five piled on top of each other on a single motorbike.

Instead of trying to walk from place to place, we recommend hiring someone to bring you around on a motorcycle.

Nusa Lembongan is a charming locale with plenty of serene beaches, cliffs and seaweed farms to explore. Needless to say, you’ll be spending most of your time either looking out towards the sea or swimming in it.

Skip the luxury resorts for a more modest, yet sufficiently cosy inn, and save up for the water sport activities.

A return air ticket from Singapore to Bali: $148

A one-way ferry from Bali to Nusa Lembongan: $5 ($10, to and fro)

Breakfast, lunch and dinner for three days: $25

A three-day stay at Sari Nusa Inn: $56

Transportation for three days: $40

Attractions and activities for three days: $43

Total: $322

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, MALAYSIA

We tend to brush off Malaysia as a mundane, unexciting holiday destination, thinking that it’s the same as Singapore, but we forget how vast the country is.

Malaysia is home to a diversity of travel gems, one of which is the Cameron Highlands. Blessed with lush plantations and mesmerising vistas of endless, rolling mountains, this place is the stuff of dreams.

Not to mention, you don’t need a large budget to enjoy the place. It’s easy to find a decent meal for under $3 at Cameron Highlands. The bus service is also just as cheap.

Many of its attractions, such as the Boh Tea Estate, Kea Farm Market, and Big Red Strawberry Farm, are free-of-charge as well.

Although it’s easier to sign up for a day tour, a more costly, but convenient arrangement that allows you to see more in a day.

A return air ticket from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur: $77

A one-way bus ride from Kuala Lumpur to Cameron Highlands: $8 ($16, to and fro)

Breakfast, lunch and dinner for three days: $20

A three-day stay at Traveller Bunker Hostel: $23

Transportation for three days: $20

Attractions and activities for three days: $113

Total: $269

SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA

Once lauded as one of the cheapest places in the world to live a good life, Sihanoukville is a seaside city in Cambodia that boasts multiple untarnished beaches and is a stone’s throw away from the country’s most idyllic islands.

It is a quiet locale with a large expat community, most of whom fell for the city’s beauty and low cost of living.

At the same time, you can indulge in your creature comforts at the more modernised city centre.