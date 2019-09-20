7 cold getaways in Southeast Asia where you can actually pretend it's winter

4. SAPA, VIETNAM

In the winter, from December to February, the weather in Sapa becomes very cold – it’s even seen snow!

Want cool, but not, you know, frostbitten cold? From March till May, springtime brings cool breezes and ornaments the town with fresh blooms – quite a site to behold.

Different hilltribe minorities that inhabit this hilly town; watch them at work in the lush rice terraces, at the markets in town, or even in their villages (best to hire a trekking guide).