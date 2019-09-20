7 cold getaways in Southeast Asia where you can actually pretend it's winter

PHOTO: Pixabay
Pinky Chng
The Finder

Singapore's eternal summer gets a little much at times. Escape the heat at these cool (Pun intended!) destinations in Southeast Asia.

1. CAMERON HIGHLANDS, MALAYSIA

Sat on a mountaintop blanketed by greenery, the weather in Cameron Highlands is cool throughout the year, with an average temperature of 18°C.

Take in the view at the tea plantations, pick fresh strawberries from the fruit farms, or discover the tranquil town’s colonial history through its Tudor-style architecture. Not without stopping for some cream-slathered scones – a tribute to its British colonial history.

2. DA LAT, VIETNAM
View this post on Instagram

Thế là #Dalat lại sắp bước vào mùa đẹp nhất trong năm rùi 😍😍 Giờ tới Dalat, thay vì việc phải chạy tới các điểm tham quan truyền thống, thì giờ chỉ cần ở phòng khách sạn view đẹp, ngắm được núi đồi hay nhìn ra thung lũng, chiều tối xách con xe dạo quanh vài quán cà phê, lê la ăn hết món ngon Đà Lạt là quá quá đủ rồi🤩🤩🤩. Chắc ai cũng đều có những lúc như mình cả, ngắm ảnh ọt đi chơi feeling các thứ các thứ xong nhìn lại bộ dạng hiện tại ở nhà cày cọc, lao động mà ngán ngẩm vãi chưởng nhỉ 😣😣😣 Mình mới biết tin hot hòn họt là Traveloka sắp có chương trình Epic Sale ngập trời với ưu đãi giảm sâu tới 49% cho đặt phòng khách sạn trên ứng dụng từ 25-29.9 nha. Bắt đầu từ 8h sáng ngày 25 đó mọi người, nôn quá luôn ✌️✌️✌️ Bật mí là có Giờ vàng nên mọi người vào http://bit.ly/uu-dai-Epicsale-CHY xem thêm về cách săn deal ngonnn chưa từng có hen.😋😋😋 Chưa hết đâu, code Epic25YEN giảm thêm 5% lên đến 200K cho tất cả các giao dịch trên ứng dụng Traveloka đây, chỉ 30 bạn đầu tiên nhanh nhất nên nhà mình hẹn lịch săn sale ngày 25 ngay điiii.🤨🤨🤨 #TravelokaVNHOTEL #TravelokaEpicSale #Muondoidoi #travelling #vietnam #travel #instagram #instatravel

A post shared by Hải Én 🇻🇳 (@yenchee07) on

 
First established as a holiday resort for French commanders, holiday-seekers love this sleepy highland town that’s equal parts zen monasteries waiting to be discovered, French-style cottages, and doses of nature generously splashed across the city, like the Thai Phien Flower Village.

Tip: Stay till night falls, when the shimmering lights give an ethereal quality to the sparkling flower garden.

3. CHIANG RAI, THAILAND

The cold season lasts from late November to late January, when temperatures average about 20°C.

All the better to head out exploring, as Chiang Rai’s got some of the most iconic temples in Thailand. A must-visit for the culture vultures: the Wat Rong Khun, awash in an immaculate porcelain white – after all, it’s also known as “the White Temple”.

4. SAPA, VIETNAM
View this post on Instagram

🌲🌲🌲 𝐈 𝐛𝐞𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐠𝐮𝐲𝐬 𝐬𝐚𝐰 𝐬𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬. 𝐈 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐬𝐨 𝐦𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐰. 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐩𝐚 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧. 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐞 𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐤𝐲.. . . . #sapavietnam #pdxblogger #exploremore #openmyworld #stayandwander #keepexploring #traveladdict #travelblogger #traveldiary #dametraveler #femmetravel #girlaroundtheworld #ig_vietnam #womentravel

A post shared by 𝕷𝖞𝖓𝖓𝖊 ♕ ♫ 𝕿𝖗𝖆𝖛𝖊𝖑 | 𝕱𝖆𝖘𝖍𝖎𝖔𝖓 (@lynne_sweetie) on

In the winter, from December to February, the weather in Sapa becomes very cold – it’s even seen snow!

Want cool, but not, you know, frostbitten cold? From March till May, springtime brings cool breezes and ornaments the town with fresh blooms – quite a site to behold.

Different hilltribe minorities that inhabit this hilly town; watch them at work in the lush rice terraces, at the markets in town, or even in their villages (best to hire a trekking guide).

5. CIPANAS, INDONESIA

Bubbling lakes, sulphuric hot springs and other-worldly geothermal wonders pepper this hilly village in West Java, whose name means “hot spring” in Sudanese.

And with the year-round cool climate, it’s a perfect getaway popular amongst neighboring Indonesians looking to escape the heat. But keep it a secret from everyone else to enjoy it as the private, exclusive retreat that it is.

6. BUKIT TINGGI, MALAYSIA

This French-themed holiday village sits on natural forestland some 1,000 metres above sea level.

With the caress of the cooling breeze as you stroll through the cobblestoned resort, it’s not hard to imagine yourself as holidaying in a European town. Great for a quick weekend getaway!

7. TAGAYTAY, PHILIPPINES

Picture this: fly through a breathtaking, gaping ravine enveloped with nature’s beauty (and across a volcano, too!), cutting through fluffy clouds and cooling 24°C air.

Kids get to ride too – strap them on safely to your back! Or, explore the secluded waterfalls, century-old trees and medicinal (so said!) pools at the Hidden Valley Springs.

This resort town is all about wellness and going back to nature, with none of the sweat-inducing heat when trekking and getting around, of course.

This article was first published in The Finder. 

More about
Lifestyle travel South east asia

TRENDING

3 years&#039; jail for maid who mixed detergent into infant&#039;s milk powder
3 years' jail for maid who mixed detergent into infant's milk powder
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training
Supper spots in central Singapore that&#039;s not atas, costs less than $12 and is open till 3am
Supper spots in central Singapore that's not atas, costs less than $12 and is open till 3am
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won&#039;t see at their wedding
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao married: 3 things you won't see at their wedding
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Singtel’s first iPhone 11 customer simply watched a Man U match after arriving at MBS at 2am
Najib: I wasn&#039;t in cahoots with Jho Low
Najib: I wasn't in cahoots with Jho Low
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans

LIFESTYLE

Free I&#039;m Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares &amp; other deals this week
Free I'm Kim Korean BBQ for Sept babies, $50 AirAsia fares & other deals this week
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?

Home Works

How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-wei
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues

SERVICES