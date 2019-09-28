7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces

PHOTO: Charlotte's Carpentry
Qanvast

A cosy nook is a wonderful retreat, especially after a long and hectic day.

However, while the idea of having such a hideaway is tempting, land is (unfortunately) a premium in Singapore.

This then begs the question of what you can do to free up space needed to build these areas… Well, we have some clever solutions right here!

These cosy corners aren't just a place for rest, they also double as nifty and sleek storage solutions.

So quick, grab a coffee and snuggle in - we're going to find out what makes these comfy yet functional spaces tick.

1. TOA PAYOH EAST (BLOCK 263)

PHOTO: Charlotte's Carpentry 

When in doubt, always fall back to what you know.

Wood or wood elements always works best when it comes to introducing (or re-introducing) warmth into a space.

Though the white walls here first imbue a sense of cold, the feeling is offset here by a wood-like raised platform that also plays home to plush legless chairs.

PHOTO: Charlotte's Carpentry 

If you look even closer still, you will come to find that the platform itself has been outfitted with a plethora of storage compartments!

2. BISHAN STREET 22

PHOTO: D5 Studio Image

While the concept is similar here, the cosy factor is amped up thanks to… you guessed it, its doors.

While the bi-fold doors certainly don't offer much in the way of privacy (having been in-laid with glass), they can filter out sounds to a degree which can help in creating a more restful ambience.

PHOTO: D5 Studio Image 

This home also expands on the raised platform idea by including a mini wardrobe and a seating area to increase the home's storage capacity.

Because these additions are slightly bulkier, they've both been flushed to the side to keep things looking polished.

3. PRINCIPAL GARDEN 

PHOTO: Voila

Even your cabinets can be turned into a cosy corner - Voila carves out a space to fit in a seating area that also doubles as a neat little dining area.

PHOTO: Voila

Simply store your table away in the recesses of your storage unit when not in use!

4. TRE RESIDENCES 

PHOTO: Mr Shopper Studio

Not only does a mezzanine loft double your space, it also provides you with additional pockets of storage.

PHOTO: Mr Shopper Studio

Mr Shopper Studio elevates the bed in this apartment at Tre Residences to make way for a play area that kids can retreat to, complete with neat storage solutions concealed in the stairs.

5. LORONG 2 TOA PAYOH 

PHOTO: Free Space Intent 

Maybe the one thing that you want hidden is not your clutter but the bulky bed instead.

Well, aside from using the raised platform, consider concealing a fold-up bed behind wall panels so that it can be expanded when in use and hidden when it is not.

PHOTO: Free Space Intent 

Even better yet, this will allow you to have more legroom in your seating area when it's enclosed!

6. SOL ACRES

PHOTO: Happe Design Atelier

It's even possible to apply the cosy corner concept to an entire room!

With clever carpentry work, these homeowners didn't just manage to enclose their bedroom but also turn it into a space that offers plenty of compartments.

PHOTO: Happe Design Atelier

Think pull-outs embedded in the risers and a full storage system in the room itself!

7. 351B ANCHORVALE ROAD 

PHOTO: The Roomakers

And if you are on the market for something that is a lot less conventional, why not give the sunken "living space" look a whirl?

Besides playing home to additional storage units, the raised platform is fashioned in such a way that it gives these homeowners a "conjoined" seating as well as resting area in this home.

PHOTO: The Roomakers

The whole space is kept looking sleek and polished as the built-in extends out to the floor plus a full-height console that doubles as a bookshelf!

This article was first published in Qanvast

More about
Home works

TRENDING

Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to &#039;atas&#039; Swiss boarding school
Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to 'atas' Swiss boarding school
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
10 things you never knew SQ girls have to do on a flight
Cafes in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in Singapore that'll make you believe you're overseas
Motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer on AYE
Motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer on AYE
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg &#039;so damn cringe&#039;
Xiaxue not sorry for calling Greta Thunberg 'so damn cringe'
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?
Which of these 5 luxury bags are worth spending your salary on?
6 girls share one-night stand horror stories
6 girls share one-night stand horror stories
Not a perfect dad after all? Aaron Kwok fined for being late to register daughter&#039;s birth
Not a perfect dad after all? Aaron Kwok fined for being late to register daughter's birth
For Thailand&#039;s &#039;pretties&#039;, wages high, but also risk
For Thailand's 'pretties', wages high, but also risk

LIFESTYLE

TV host Vivian Lai opens bubble tea shop in Esplanade Xchange
TV host Vivian Lai opens bubble tea shop in Esplanade Xchange
We &#039;quit&#039; our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
We 'quit' our jobs to join a circus, right here in Singapore
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
Got into an e-scooter accident in Singapore? Here are 7 things you can do
10 &#039;interesting&#039; buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket
10 'interesting' buys from the Golden Mile Complex Thai supermarket

Home Works

7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces
7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces
Furniture and furnishing gems in Singapore&#039;s Northeast region
Furniture and furnishing gems in Singapore's Northeast region
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
Warm white, cool white: How to choose a suitable colour temperature for each space in the house
A room with not much natural light? Here&#039;s what to do
A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV&#039;s first actor with Down syndrome
Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV's first actor with Down syndrome
Actor Roy Chiu openly declares he&#039;s pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Actor Roy Chiu openly declares he's pursuing co-star Janine Chang
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Chinese mum almost kills baby after delaying emergency C-section for auspicious date
Joanne Peh gets naked for Last Madame sex scene
Joanne Peh gets naked for Last Madame sex scene

SERVICES