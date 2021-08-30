7 date ideas inspired by TikTok you'll actually want to try

Tell us you're tired of virtual dates, without telling us you're tired of going on virtual dates – we'll go first.

Pandemic dating no doubt feels different than it did before Covid-19.

But now that measures have started to ease in Singapore, we're starting to see the rise in the number of couples going out on actual dates.

While you can head to a cafe or to the bar to get some drinks, at times, it just doesn't cut it.

If you and your partner can't seem to decide on a particular place to head to this weekend - because honestly, some of us are pretty darn indecisive - then look no further.

With TikTok's growing presence in our digital age, we've come across a few decent date ideas that you can try with your partner.

Here are some of our top picks.

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre

Have a taste of your favourite local cuisines, well not literally, at this exhibit here at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

Titled SINGAPO人(ren): Discovering Chinese Singaporean Culture, immerse yourself in five different interactive zones that are filled with hands-on fun and IG-worthy spots.

On the rooftop, you'll also be able to enjoy a breathtaking view of the city and soak up the sunshine while you play on the swings and seesaws.

Address: 1 Straits Boulevard, Singapore 018906

Opening Hours: 2pm to 8pm (Monday), 10am to 8pm (Tuesday to Sunday)

Website: https://singaporeccc.org.sg/

Art Now @ Raffles Arcade

https://www.tiktok.com/@lifestylewnell/video/6996828661970128134?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.herworld.com%2Fgallery%2Flife%2Fs

If you love admiring different works of art and you're looking for a new place to explore besides the National Museum, then this might just be right up your alley.

Located at Raffles Hotel Arcade, you'll find the Art Now exhibition.

Within this state-of-the-art gallery space, you can expect to see some classical art masterpieces alongside contemporary furniture by Manfredi Style, Gallerie Philia, Scarlet Splendour, and more.

On top of that, you'll also get to admire a curated selection of object d arts, accessories, ready to wear and other fine curios.

Address: Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road #02-28 to #02-32, Singapore 188719

Opening Hours: 12pm to 7pm (Monday to Sunday)

Admiralty Park and Luge @ Sentosa

https://www.tiktok.com/@reennas_/video/6992125520645328130?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.herworld.com%2Fgallery%2Flife%2Fstuff-d

Whether you're planning a day out with your bestie or your partner, this fun-filled day out to Admiralty Park and the Luge is one for the books.

Start off your day sliding down Admiralty Park's iconic playground that boasts 26 slides in total and a flying fox and a series of nets for you to climb - making clever use of the areas' hilly terrain.

And the fun doesn't end there.

After spending time at the park, be sure to catch the sunset while you cruise down the tracks at the Luge at Sentosa.

What's more Skyline Luge is now offering night rides on Fridays and Saturdays too.

Address (Admiralty Park): 6A Admiralty Rd, Singapore 732006

Opening Hours: Open 24 Hours

Address (Skyline Luge @ Sentosa): 1 Imbiah Rd, Singapore 099692

Opening Hours: 11am to 7.30pm (Monday, Thursday & Sunday), 11am to 9.30pm⁠ (Friday & Saturday)

Website: https://www.skylineluge.com/

READ ALSO: Mystery museum tours: Sign up for a surprise; tickets available from $10

Tuft Club

https://www.tiktok.com/@aiyoangel/video/6996546807140551938?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.herworld.com%2Fgallery%2Flife%2Fstuff-

Get in touch with your creative side with a fun-filled activity like tufting.

For the unacquainted, rug tufting involves using a tufting gun to shoot yarn through the fabric while passing through a stencilled design that's stretched on a frame.

What we love most about this activity is that you can design your rug just the way you like it, and you can bring your own piece of art too.

Address: 57 Circular Rd, #03-01, Singapore 049412

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm (Monday to Sunday, closed on Tuesday)

Website: https://tuftclub.com/

Photopia

Okay, so you may have already seen a ton of people posting photos on your feed (be it on IG or on TikTok) at these highly-raved photobooths, but we can totally see why it's worth the hype.

You get to take loads of photos on your own without having someone behind the camera (you can finally be yourself without having to worry about anyone judging you), and you'll also get to bring home these memorable photos of you and your partner.

But even if you're partner isn't available, or you don't have one to begin with, you can still visit this photo studio, but this time with your pet!

Yes, you read that right.

At Photopia, you can also have your own photoshoot with your furrykid too.

Whether it's your cat, your dog or even your little pet rabbit, this studio is a pet-friendly space that lets you capture your special moments with the ones you love.

Address: 181 Orchard Road, Orchard Central, #04-09, Singapore 238896

Opening Hours: 11am to 9pm (Monday to Thursday), 10am to 10pm (Friday to Sunday)

Website: https://www.selfphotostudio.sg/

Overnight cycling

Let's be real - almost half of the population have picked up cycling as their latest hobby.

If you're around East Coast Park or MBS, then you'd notice a surge in the number of cyclists in the area.

While it may be a cliche date idea, it's definitely an activity that many of us haven't got tired of.

Besides enjoying beautiful scenic views of the city, you're also clocking in your daily cardio goals for the day, so you can get fit and have fun while you're at it.

Kommune by 82 Social House

Do you or your partner love playing games?

We might have just found the thing for the both of you to try this weekend.

Enter Kommune at Orchard Gateway.

Otherwise known as a digital-forward hub that caters to gamers, here, you'll get to have your own private room for two where you can choose from an extensive range of PS5 games to play.

Aside from console games, Kommune also offers a wide array of board games for you to play with your S/O too.

Address: Orchard Gateway, #03-18, Singapore 238858

Opening Hours: 11.30am to 11pm (Monday to Sunday)

Website: https://82soho.com/kommune/

READ ALSO: 7 popular hawker bakeries for lava baguettes, old school buns & more

This article was first published in Her World Online.