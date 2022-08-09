7 date-night worthy fragrances that are sure to impress him

When I say "date night", it's a phrase that reminds me of all things glamorous. Whether you're seeing your high school sweetheart or some guy you've been matched with on Tinder, there's just something about putting on a nice outfit and going out to dinner that feels good.

And while there are many parts that contribute to the perfect date night look, one other exciting thing we look forward to while preparing our outfit would be experimenting with some flirty and romantic fragrances.

Of course, every woman is different and as such, we all have very different tastes when it comes to fragrances.

To help you navigate your way to finding the perfect scent for your next outing with your boo, ahead we've sussed out some of our favourite picks that might just make him swoon.

Parfums de Marly Meliora Women's Edp Spray, $602, Amazon

PHOTO: Amazon

Meliora is a delicate, flirtatious fragrance of rose and jasmine tea that entices the mind. Enchanted ylang-ylang, berries and lemon essence sparkle at the opening. Clean blooms found at the heart are further enhanced through musk and vanilla at the base.

N°5 L'EAU, $266, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

This popular fragrance from Chanel is a modern and contemporary expression of the classic fragrance.

The new formula is lighter and more delicate, with top notes of lemon, mandarin, and orange that capture the scent's lighthearted spirit.

The heart of this bouquet bursts with rose, jasmine, and a new fraction of ylang ylang for a more modern interpretation of the classic flowery scent.

Red Temptation, $45.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

This particular fragrance from Zara might just be the closest dupe to the iconic Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 EDP.

Great for layering, this scent was released in 2020 and has been lauded for good reason.

At first whiff, you'll notice the warm and textured facets of beautiful Saffron and coriander spices while bitter orange lends a fruity and colourful touch to the luminous floral bouquet.

The flowers are highlighted by the power of moss and woody amber notes, enveloped in a cloud of musk.

Young Rose Eau de Parfum, US$196 (S$270), Byredo

PHOTO: Byredo

In this fragrance, the elegance of rose is paired with the heady spice of Sichuan pepper. It's a daring move, but one that pays off in spades.

It's a unique scent that defies convention, offering a twisted take on classic romance.

This fragrance is a perfect choice for those who like to think outside the box; it has an edgy quality that sets it apart from other fragrances on the market.

Philosykos Eau de Toilette, $209, Diptyque from Tangs

PHOTO: Tangs

There are so many things to love about Diptyque's amazing range of fragrances, but one particular scent that we can see ourselves wearing for our next date would be the Philosykos Eau de Toilette.

The fig note is the most prominent, but it's very subtle and woodsy. It's not a sweet or sugary scent, and it's very warm and inviting. We can see why this would be popular with a lot of people!

Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, $205, Le Labo from Selfridges

PHOTO: Selfridges

It's a fragrance for those who don't want to look like they're wearing too much perfume.

The notes are so well blended that this unisex scent opens with cardamom, iris, violet and ambrox, while spicy, leathery and musky notes bring an addictive comfort.

Giorgio Armani Si EDP, $180, Tangs

PHOTO: Tangs

Modern yet feminine, this fragrance boasts sultry notes of cassis nectar, chypre and light musky wood. But be warned, because this fragrance will grab the attention of everyone who walks past you.

It's super feminine and lasts all day, and moreover, the smell always attracts comments from people wanting to know what it is and where to get it.

