7 Deepavali decorations to mark the festivity and brighten up your homes

Is it just me, or does Deepavali seem to sneak up on us every year? One minute we're enjoying the last days of summer, and the next we're scrambling to deck our halls with festive cheer. But fear not! We've got your back with some easy-peasy Deepavali decorations that you can whip up with your little ones.

Not only will these crafts keep the kiddos entertained, but they'll also add that special homemade touch to your celebrations. So, let's dive in and get our creative juices flowing!

Kid-friendly Deepavali decorations

Diyas: The ultimate Deepavali decorations

What's Deepavali without diyas, right? These little lamps are the quintessential Deepavali decorations, and making them is a breeze. Grab some air-dry clay, let the kids mould it into small bowls, and voila! Once dry, paint them in vibrant colours and patterns.

For an extra sparkle, add some glitter (because what kid doesn't love glitter?). Pop in a tea light, and you've got yourself a homemade diya that'll make any Pinterest board jealous.

Rangoli: Deepavali decorations for your floor

Now, I know what you're thinking — traditional rangoli can be a bit tricky with little ones. But here's a fun twist: create a rangoli-inspired table runner! Cut out flower and petal shapes from coloured paper, and let your kids arrange them on a long strip of kraft paper.

Not only is this mess-free (you're welcome), but it's also a great way to teach them about patterns and colours. Plus, it doubles as a protective layer for your table during those festive feasts!

Lantern: Hanging Deepavali decorations

Who doesn't love a good paper lantern? These hanging Deepavali decorations are super simple to make and add a magical glow to any room. Start with colourful paper, fold it accordion-style, and secure it with a ribbon in the middle. Fan it out, and there you have it — a beautiful lantern!

Let the kids go wild with designs, adding stickers or drawings. Hang them from the ceiling or along a string, and watch your home transform into a twinkling wonderland.

Garland: Stringing up Deepavali decorations

Garlands are the unsung heroes of Deepavali decorations. They're versatile, easy to make, and can instantly spruce up any space. Cut out leaf shapes from green paper (or any colour your heart desires) and let your little artists decorate them with markers, crayons, or paint.

String them together, and boom — you've got a gorgeous garland! Drape them over doorways, along staircases, or around windows for that festive feel.

Peacock: A colourful Deepavali decoration craft

Let's face it, peacocks are pretty much the rock stars of Deepavali decorations. Here's a fun craft that'll keep the kids busy: trace their hands on different shades of blue and green paper, cut them out, and arrange them in a fan shape to create peacock feathers.

Add a body and head, and you've got a stunning peacock to display. It's a great way to incorporate those iconic Deepavali colours into your decor.

Colourful sand art: Deepavali decorations in a bottle

Here's a neat idea that combines craft time with a science lesson: layered sand art in clear bottles or jars. Let your kids mix food colouring with salt to create vibrant "sand" in Deepavali-inspired colours. Then, layer the coloured salt in clear containers for a striking display.

Not only is this a fun sensory activity, but it also teaches them about colours and density. Plus, these make for great centrepieces or window decorations.

Festive Footprints: Deepavali decorations that grow with your child

Last but not least, here's a Deepavali decoration that'll tug at your heartstrings for years to come. Paint your child's foot with washable paint and press it onto paper to create a footprint diya. Add a flame shape at the top, and you've got an adorable, personalised Deepavali decoration.

Make it an annual tradition, and you'll have a beautiful record of your child's growth over the years.

7 easy Deepavali decorations to make with kids for a festive home

These are the seven super simple Deepavali decorations that you can create with your kiddos. These crafts are not just about prettying up your home (though they certainly do that). They're about spending quality time with your little ones, teaching them about traditions, and creating memories that'll last long after the festival lights have dimmed.

Gather your supplies, clear off the kitchen table, and get ready for some crafty fun. And hey, if things get a little messy? That's just part of the magic. After all, the best Deepavali decorations are the ones made with love, laughter, and maybe a little bit of glitter in your hair.

Happy crafting, and Deepavali Vazhthukkal to you and your family!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.