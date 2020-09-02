7 destinations perfect for a solo vacation on Valentine's Day - have all the adventures for yourself

PHOTO: Pixabay
Susheela
Wego

Travel, and tell no one…live a true love story, and tell no one…live happily, and tell no one…people ruin beautiful things.

So said Kahlil Gibran, the Lebanese-American poet and philosopher.

Travel, excitement, and sweet memories shouldn't be limited to couples on Valentine's day. So, we picked a list of destinations and activities perfect for singles who want to celebrate life and themselves.

If you are single and are not particularly tied down with a plan on that day, why not go somewhere and live a true love story…and come back to tell none? Let it be your little secret.

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO

Collingwood sits on the beautiful Georgian Bay and is the gateway to Blue Mountain ski resort with its cross-country trails. Fancy mountain biking, anyone? Head to Collingwood, only a few hours away from the city of Toronto.

Apart from a great network of singletrack lush deciduous forests, there is also a beach here to go to for an invigorating post-ride swim.

INTERLAKEN, SWITZERLAND

Sandwiched between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, this heaven is close to many beautiful villages. Ski down the mountains here or go ice climbing! You can also tour the lakes on a sailboat or canoe.

Or, for a wild adventure for one, put yourself in a plastic ball and let it roll down a gentle slope. Yes, zorb your way through Valentine's Day at Interlaken!

PUERTO ESCONDIDO, MEXICO

A town still on its way to slowly turning modern, Puerto Escondido sits on Oaxaca's Pacific Coast. With its inherent simplicity and affordable way of life, it is fast growing into a paradise for those that seek some time away from the crowd.

Food is aplenty and there is a beach for every occasion - one with bars and tourists, one for the local crowd, one for the idlers wanting to do nothing but gaze at the vast sea.

LEON, NICARAGUA

Ever done volcano boarding?

León - one of the prettiest cities in Nicaragua - is located on a volcanic chain and no wonder then that one of its major attractions is volcano boarding. You can hike up a mountain and ride down, either sitting or standing, on a metal or plywood board.

Do get a good guide for this extreme activity so you are out of harm's way. If volcano boarding doesn't sound like your cup of tea, there's a lot more to León, such as its cathedrals and museums, some glorious food, and its proximity to Las Penitas village with a good beach.

SOCOTRA ISLAND, YEMEN

If you want absolutely no one to find you, pack your bags and head to Socotra Island, a remote archipelago off Yemen.

This is one for the truly adventurous souls out there, as commercial access to Socotra Island is only available through the conflict-stricken Yemen.

Creature comforts are few here; it is the experience of a lifetime with Socotra being so isolated from the world that one-third of its plant and animal species aren't found elsewhere.

Enjoy some very enthralling views and unique wildlife by hiring local guides who know the way around this untouched place.

MUMBAI TO GOA, INDIA

Take a road trip along the Konkan coast of India by driving from Mumbai to Goa. Over 600 kilometres, this route is full of little villages, beaches, historical forts and beautiful rivers.

Stop in places and enjoy simple food from homely joints at the villages; make sure you sample the fish fry and sol kadi, essential elements of any Konkan meal. Don't forget to bring first aid kits and mosquito repellants along!

RAJA AMPAT, INDONESIA

The entire country of Indonesia is dotted with islands as beautiful as the next, but for a perfect solo island experience, try diving at this lesser known Indonesian paradise with more than 1,500 islands and over 1,200 fish species.

There are resorts here but homestays with the locals are recommended to get a sense of how the locals move and live around the little archipelago.

Despite its growing popularity as a resort and surf haven, there's still pockets of peace and tranquillity around where you will be able to relax in the pristine lap of nature.

This article was first published in Wego

More about
Vacations/holidays Staycation Valentine's Day Lifestyle travel

TRENDING

Coronavirus: 7 new cases in Singapore, possible new cluster involving church in Paya Lebar
Coronavirus: 7 new cases in Singapore, possible new cluster involving church in Paya Lebar
Thai police hunting for killer soldier who shot dead at least 17 in rampage
Thai police hunting for killer soldier who shot dead at least 17 in rampage
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
Worst first date: 'I went home feeling dirty and disgusted'
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as &#039;reward&#039; for having Mario Ho&#039;s son: Reports
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as 'reward' for having Mario Ho's son: Reports
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Singapore bubble tea shop gives out free disinfectant, no purchase required

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath

SERVICES