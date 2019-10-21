7 dim sum buffets Singapore from $15 per pax - Best promotions & prices (2019)

There's nothing more Chinese than gathering around a round table and indulging in little pots of dim sum.

And dim sum buffets make it possible for all the older people at the table to pile your plate with food without having to incur additional costs.

That's probably why they are such a popular choice for family gatherings, or hungry groups of friends. But before going, don't forget to check out ongoing promotions!

7 BEST DIM SUM BUFFET PROMOTIONS IN SINGAPORE (2019)

Restaurant Nett per adult Conditions Peach Garden Dim Sum Buffet (OCBC Centre) $14.77 to $16.25 7.30am to 10am on Tue, Thu, Weekend & Public Holidays Yum Cha Dim Sum Buffet $25.20 to $31.50 3 to 6pm daily

Passion Silver Card Members get 20% off weekday high tea buffet at Chinatown outlet Swatow Dim Sum Buffet $26.80 to $30.40 3 to 5pm daily Ban Heng Dim Sum Buffet (Harbourfront outlet) $30.40 to $37.40 11.30am to 2pm

Buy 3 get 1 deal, i.e. minimum 4 guests Tung Lok Dim Sum Buffet $33.90 to $45.70 11.30am to 3pm from Mon to Sat

10am to 3pm on Sun and PH Si Chuan Dou Hua Dim Sum Buffet @ Parkroyal on Kitcher Road $34.70 to $37.70 11.30am to 2.30pm from Mon to Fri

11.30am to 1pm and 1.30pm to 3pm on Sat, Sun and PH

Minimum of 2 guests

Bundle price of $34.70 nett per pax is only for a minimum of 4 guests Jade Fullerton Dim Sum Buffet $56.50 11.30am to 2.30pm on Saturday, Sunday and PH

Minimum of 2 guests

*All prices include applicable GST and service charge.

PEACH GARDEN DIM SUM BUFFET (OCBC CENTRE)

As far as dim sum buffets go, Peach Garden is more Wong Kar Wai than Young and Dangerous. It manages to stay classy and chic while still playing the part of the traditional Cantonese restaurant.

They've got 8 outlets, with their fine dining branch located at OCBC Centre. À la carte buffets are organised on and off at various outlets.

Peach Garden OCBC Centre currently has a dim sum breakfast buffet, serving dim sum like siew mai with phoenix prawn and bak kut teh xiao long bao. It costs $13.80+ (no service charge) from 19 to 31 Oct and $13.80++ from 1 Nov. That's a super good deal if you can wake up early to go between 7.30am and 10am.

If you can't, Peach Garden is dangling 50 per cent off all à la carte dim sum from Mondays to Saturdays and eve of public holidays, and 30 per cent off on Sundays at their Hotel Miramar branch until further notice too.

Estimated nett price per pax: $14.77 to $16.25 (Tue, Thu, weekends & PH 7.30 am to 10 am)

Address: 65 Chulia St, OCBC Centre,#33-01 S(049513)

YUM CHA DIM SUM BUFFET

Yum Cha is a restaurant with two branches in the Chinatown and Changi area dedicated entirely to dim sum. Expect all the classics such as siew mai, xiao long bao and fried carrot cake.

Their weekday high tea buffet, which runs from 3 to 6pm, is quite affordable, and to sweeten the deal they're also offering a further 20 per cent off to Passion Silver Card members at their Chinatown outlet.

Adults pay $26.80++ and children pay $16.80++.

PAssion Silver Card Members (>60 years old) get 20 per cent off weekday high tea buffet at the Chinatown outlet, so that means it'd be $25.20 nett per pax.

Estimated nett price per pax (adult): $31.50 ($25.20 if using PAssion Silver Card at Chinatown outlet)

Addresses:

6 Changi Business Park Ave 1 #01-33 UE Bizhub EAST (next to NTUC) Singapore 486017

20 Trengganu Street (Off Temple Street) #02-01 (Chinatown) Singapore 058479

SWATOW DIM SUM BUFFET

Swatow Seafood is a restaurant offering authentic Teochew cuisine, including Teochew porridge and dim sum.

The restaurant itself is quite cosy, and their outlets at Toa Payoh and Serangoon offer high tea dim sum buffets that include shark's fin dumplings and golden custard buns. It starts at 3 to 5pm, and last order is at 4.30pm.

It costs $22.80++ per adult from Monday to Friday and $25.80++ on Saturday, Sunday, eve of public holidays and public holidays.

Children from 6 to 12 years old can enjoy the buffet from $16.80++ (Monday to Friday).

Estimated nett price per pax (adult): $26.80 to $30.40

Addresses:

Blk 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh #02-602 Singapore 310181

Serangoon Gardens Country Club Heliconia Wing, 22 Kensington Park Road Singapore 557271

BAN HENG DIM SUM BUFFET (HARBOURFRONT OUTLET)

If you've ever dined at one of Ban Heng's restaurants, it was probably for a wedding dinner, at a Chinese New Year gathering and/or at the behest of your parents.

They have four restaurants, all of which run dim sum buffets at lunch and dinner. Expect a rather old-school dining experience.

From 20 Feb to 30 Apr 2019, you can enjoy their buy 3 get 1 free deal for their dim sum buffet at their Harbourfront outlet, so dine in a group of 4 for maximum savings.

The price of the dim sum buffet lunch for adults is $25.80++ from Monday to Friday, $29.80++ on Saturday, Sunday and eve of public holidays, and $31.80++ on public holidays. For children above 100cm, the buffet is fixed at $16.80++ while kids shorter than that eat for free.

If you have 4 in a group, one person only costs around $22.80 to $28.05 (nett).

Estimated nett price per pax: $22.80 to $28.05 for adults depending on the day (buy 3 get 1 deal).

Address: 1 Maritime Square #04-01 HarbourFront Centre Singapore 099253

TUNG LOK DIM SUM BUFFET (UPPER JURONG ROAD)

Tung Lok is behind one of the most famous seafood restaurants in Singapore. They offer an a la carte dim sum buffet at their Upper Jurong Road branch inside The Arena Country Club.

A la carte… buffet?? We know, the name is a bit confusing.

Basically how it works is that you can order as much as you want from this menu and the food will be served to you. However do note that wastage will be charged.

There are 2 menus for the buffet, the a la carte lunch dim sum buffet ($28.80++ for adults and $18.80++ for children) as well as another deluxe menu ($38.80++ for adults and $23.80++ for children) that includes some additional dishes: chilli crab served with bun, mini "Buddha Jumps Over the Wall". Those are limited to one portion per table.

Estimated nett price per pax (adult): $33.90 to $45.70

Address: 511 Upper Jurong Road The Arena Country Club, Singapore 638366

SI CHUAN DOU HUA DIM SUM BUFFET @PARKROYAL ON KITCHENER ROAD

If spicy Szechuan cuisine is what makes your tastebuds tick, you'll want to check out Si Chuan Dou Hua's dim sum spread.

While the menu is mostly graced by classics, you'll find a few spicy dishes like their minced meat dumpling in sour and spicy stock.

The dim sum menu is available on both weekends and weekdays, and they're currently having a promotional price of $118++ for groups of four. Children (5 to 12 years old) pay 50 per cent of adult price.

On weekdays, you pay $32++ per adults (minimum 2 adults).

Estimated nett price per pax (adult): $34.70 to $37.70

Address: 181 Kitchener Road, Level 3 Parkroyal on Kitchener Road, Singapore 208533

JADE FULLERTON DIM SUM BUFFET

Want to go for a dim sum buffet while feeling all posh à la Crazy Rich Asians? Then hit up Jade's weekend yum cha, which features wagyu beef puffs, lobster porridge and braised bird's nest soup. How's that for fancy?

It's only available on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from 11.30am to 2.30pm. While it's not a full-on all-you-can-eat, you can select up to 15 items from their extensive yum cha menu.

The catch is that to enjoy their $48 per person price, you need to dine with at least one other person.

Estimated nett price per pax (adult): $56.50

Address: 1 Fullerton Square Singapore 049178

This article was first published in MoneySmart.