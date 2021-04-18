7 dog swimming pools for pups who love the water

Not just a great form of exercise that helps keep your dog at a healthy weight and strengthens muscles, swimming is also a good idea for senior dogs with arthritis or joint issues.

But the beach might have organisms (read: jellyfish and the like) or other nasties that can potentially hurt or be ingested by your pooch. So what’s a pawrent of a water-loving pooch to do? Check out these dog swimming pools where your furkid can frolick to their hearts’ content.

1. Sunny Heights

This pet daycare has a dog pool with safety features so you can be rest assured of a fun and safe time for your beloved furry friends. There’s a three-step entry to the pool for first-timers who might be scared to enter the pool, as well as an extended ramp in the deep pool as a safety feature.

This helps facilitate easy exit at the deep end of the pool, and helps prevent any potential mishaps.

There’s even a spurting pipe to help dogs warm up to the cool water. Only dogs with current Annual Vaccine records will be allowed entry.

Cost: $18 per hour or get the package at $180 for 10 tickets with two free tickets.

Sunny Heights is at 110 Turf Club Road, Singapore 287992. Visit its website for more information.

2. The Wagington

Luxury pet hotel The Wagington has a 1.2m-deep pool in the shape of a bone that is also available for public access. And you’ll be able to get in there to swim with your pooch, too (proper swim attire is necessary).

For the safety of all dogs, all dogs coming in for any of the pool services must be registered with The Wagington and must produce a vaccination card to ensure a good state of health.

Cost: From $28 for 60 minutes for public pool access, with complimentary use of cabanas.

The Wagington is at 27B Loewen Road, Singapore 248850.

3. Mutts & Mittens Active

This pet boarding houses a doggy enrichment centre with an activity course, a clubhouse as well as a pool for dogs, which they have recently opened up to allow access even for those that aren’t onboard its daycare programme.

The U-shaped Blue Lagoon pool even has a waterfall feature at one end as well as water jets. And the humans can join in and have some fun in the pool too but only kids aged 10 years and above are allowed access into the pool and pool area.

There’s also a perspex-lined viewing gallery in the middle of the pool from which you can watch the dogs, and get some great snaps too.

Valid vaccination or titer test results are required.

Cost: $100 for a SwimPass that entitles to five one-hour swim sessions. Each one-hour admission is good for one dog, and up to two humans per dog. Each dog must be handled by a responsible adult.

Mutts & Mittens is at 862 Upper Serangoon Road, Singapore 534691. Visit its website for more information.

4. The Naked Pet

This indoor dog pool is fully air-conditioned so you can get out of the heat while your dog enjoys a swim session. Plus, the slot is exclusive to your and your dog so your furkid gets the entire space to themselves, and the water is chlorine-free.

You can also go for the underwater treadmill (or HydroTreadmill) or land treadmill sessions.

Cost: From $20 for 30 minutes for the first dog and $15 for subsequent dogs

The Naked Pet is at 1P Figaro Street, Singapore 458322. Visit its website for more information.

ALSO READ: The ultimate guide to relocating overseas with your pet successfully

5. HydroCanine

Billing itself the longest indoor swimming pool in Singapore, there’s plenty of room for your dog to test out its paddling skills.

It also prides itself on safety features, from custom-built low gradient ramps to resting pod to a revolutionary water filtration system to combat bacteria, microorganisms, pathogens and viruses. The water is also heated to

There are various programs, from puppy and senior dog programs to hydrotherapy for healing and recovery to a custom-tailored program to improve cardiovascular stamina, muscle toning and promote a wide range of body movement with no major impact on their joints.

Cost: From $55 for 30 minutes, with packages available

Hydrocanine is at 154 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427432. Visit its website for more information.

6. Sun Petgamart

Another indoor pool, this one is by pet supplies store Sun Petgamart, and access is extended to members only. The good news is that a one-year membership fee is just $38.00 and not only gets you 20 per cent off regular items, but also free access to the pool.

Do note that it’s closed for maintenance on Mondays and Fridays.

Sun Petgamart is at 18 Sungei Kadut Street 2, Singapore 729236. Visit its Facebook page for more information.

7. Pet Stop

This one-stop pet store has everything from supplies to grooming, and canine hydrotherapy – with an 18 feet-long indoor aqua therapy pool.

A therapist will be on hand to supervise and help keep your pooch safe, as well as encourage it to swim, and there are floats and vests available, too.

Cost: From $25 for 30 minutes

Pet Stop is at 800 Upper Serangoon Road, Singapore 53467. Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women' s Weekly.