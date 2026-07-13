Netizens urge 'proper planning' after first round of 7-Eleven's 10,000 free meals giveaway campaign

To encourage customers to explore its convenient food options, 7-Eleven launched its "Find The Good Stuff" campaign, which will give away 10,000 ready-to-eat meals across selected stores islandwide throughout July.

Taking place across four Wednesdays, each week will see 2,500 items given out freely, with each instance offering a different category of food.

Despite the freebies, some netizens are not happy with how the campaign is being carried out.

"Compass One branch only gave out 20 pieces! I was 29th in the queue and didn't get one," lamented one commenter on a 7-Eleven Singapore Instagram post dated July 5 announcing that they were giving away sandwiches that week on July 8.

The post states that the sandwiches are available at 50 participating stores islandwide and is limited to the first 50 redemptions per store, starting from 8am.

"Could have been managed better like having one person get one piece so that everyone who queued can get one," the commenter added.

Stated another: "If you can't do proper planning then just don't do the event."

For its next giveaway, 7-Eleven is offering 2,500 free packed meals islandwide on July 15.

In the comments section of a July 12 post regarding the free packed meals giveaway, one netizen complained that he was not told about a ticket he needed to collect to redeem the free item.

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"I visited your Blk 668A Jurong West St 64 outlet on July 8 to redeem this promotion, only to be told that I needed to collect a ticket every Tuesday before I could redeem the item on Wednesday. Why isn't this requirement clearly stated in your promotional post? Customers should be informed of all redemption conditions before making a trip," the netizen wrote.

He added that the lack of information was "misleading" and resulted in him wasting his time.

"Consider updating your promotional materials to avoid inconveniencing other customers," he said.

Another customer who faced a similar issue at the same outlet said the staff gave out queue numbers the day before on Tuesday and rejected those who came at the stated starting time of Wednesday, 8am.



"When one of the customers waiting noticed someone walking out of the store with the [free] sandwich before 8am and went to ask the staff, the staff requested a queue number and said the item could not be redeemed without it, despite those people arriving before 8am when there were less than 50 people at the store," recounted the netizen.

He added that when customers raised questions about the issuance of queue numbers beforehand and asked staff what time queue numbers would be given out on, the staff "could not provide an answer".

"Setting up your own rules as you like and wasting the time of others. This is not about the monetary value of the item but rather the poor professionalism and disregard for customers," he wrote.

In response to one of the comments, 7-Eleven shared that queue tickets will be given out on Wednesday mornings if the queue has more than 50 people.

"This is to ensure that you get your free food after queuing, and for our team members to know where to cut off [the line]," the convenience store chain explained.

The following Wednesday on July 22 will see participating 7-Eleven stores giving out onigiri, while on July 29, wraps will be given out, the convenience store chain announced in a press release.

AsiaOne has reached out to 7-Eleven for more details.

Other than the 10,000 ready-to-eat items being given out, 7-Eleven is also debuting its limited-edition Build-Your-Own 7-Eleven store blind box collectibles as part of the same campaign.

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melissateo@asiaone.com