7-Eleven is giving away free matcha Mr Softee ice cream with no minimum spending

Most promotions come with multiple terms and conditions tagged along to them, but not this deal.

From now till Aug 22, 7-Eleven Singapore is giving away free matcha-flavoured Mr Softee ice cream in celebration of our Nation's birthday.

The best part is that no minimum spending is required. However, each person is limited to two redemptions per day.

To get your free ice cream, simply dispense it from the Mr Softee machine and head over to the cashier.

Do note that the promotion is only available at all 7-Eleven stores that house the Mr Softee machine.

Click here for the full list of participating outlets.

Deal ends: Aug 22

