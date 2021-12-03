7-Eleven is giving out a free Christmas tumbler with any purchase of 3 bottles of Coca-Cola

Get yourself a free Christmas-themed Coca-Cola tumbler at 7-Eleven this festive season!

All you have to do is purchase three 500ml bottles of Coca-Cola in a single receipt.

According to 7-Eleven Singapore's Facebook page, the tumbler is available for redemption at all of their stores, while stocks last.

The first design will be available from now till Dec 7, while the second design will be in stores from Dec 8 to 21.

Deal ends: Dec 21

