Let them cook: Viral Thai 7-Eleven toasties land in Singapore with 3 new flavours

If you have been craving the viral 7-Eleven toasties, here's some good news!

Inspired by the Thai convenience store toasties, 7-Eleven has brought a new version of the concept to Singapore with its Croissant Toasties.

They come in three flavours: the savoury classic Ham and Cheese, creamy Egg Mayo as well as Japanese Curry, which contains soft potato chunks.

The toasties will be freshly toasted at the counter and served warm, making them a fitting snack for any time of the day.

While these sandwiches usually retail at $4.20 each, they are going at a discounted price of $3.50 from now until Jan 28, 2026.

The Croissant Toasties will be available at selected 7-Eleven stores, including outlets in Orchard, Changi Airport and Woodlands.

In recent years, these pocket-sized convenience store sandwiches garnered immense online popularity amongst tourists in Thailand, who were amazed by the variety of flavours and how affordable they were.

[[nid:668136]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com