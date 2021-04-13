7 eyebrow styles that flatter different face shapes and features

The right eyebrow shape and style can shave years off your appearance and instantly lift your face. This explains why it is so important to choose a shape and style that flatters your face shape and features.

That said, figuring out what works for you can be a tricky task. To help you out, here are seven eyebrow styles and tips on how you can achieve them.

Full, fluffy brows

Best suited for heart-shaped faces (with a wider forehead and a sharp chin), this shape features a fuller, thicker brow with a soft arch.

Since the widest area of your face is the forehead, it wouldn’t get too overwhelmed with a heavier, bushy brow.

To fake fuller brows, create tiny hair-like strokes with a cream or pomade brow product.

Tapered eyebrows

Tapered eyebrows are thicker in the inner two-thirds and thinner towards the ends. This shape is great for lifting the face. If you have a square, round, heart or diamond-shaped face, this eyebrow style would look great on you.

Before you go tweezer happy, you don’t actually have to pluck your brows to achieve this look. You can get them by simply applying concealer around the eyebrow tail and by tweezing the ends ever so slightly.

Straight brows

Perfect for those without a prominent arch, straight brows seen on “Mulan” star Liu Yi Fei look great at any width.

Pro tip: with a spoolie, brush your hair downward and trim off excess hairs that fall over your natural brow. This step will help to keep your brows clean and polished.

Rounded eyebrows

You don’t necessarily have to sport an angular arch especially if you have sharper features.

With a more angular, square-shaped face (think wide cheekbones, wide forehead and defined jawline), a rounder brow can help to take attention away from the sharp angles of your face.

Full brows with sharp arch

A full brow with a sharp arch is perfect for adding definition and structure to a round face. To create the illusion of a slimmer face, make sure your arch is closer to your nose.

Also, if you have a shorter and rounder face, try not to make your brows too thick because it could overwhelm your face.

Brushed-up brows

Brushed-up brows impart a natural, feathery feel — compared to a thicker, boxed-in shape. It creates the illusion of fuller arches, without being too harsh or unnatural.

To cop the influencer-approved brow style, start by filling in any sparse areas with an eyebrow pencil that matches your hair colour.

Next, with a brow gel, brush upwards at the start of your brow and brush in the direction of the arch and tail.

Alternatively, you can also use a damp brow brush that has been rubbed against a soap bar to “brush up” the brows and set the hairs in place.

Elongated tail

If you have a longer face, what you want to do is to break up the long face shape and add width with an elongated tail.

Your brow tail should extend beyond the outer corner of the eye. With a brow pencil or brow pomade in a shade that is similar to your hair colour, create tiny strokes to add length to the ends of your brows.

This article was first published in Her World Online.