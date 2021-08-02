7 Facebook groups you must check out to find the best hawker food in Singapore

The way to a local’s heart and stomach is through a good hawker meal. An essential part of our history and culture, it’s no surprise then that there is a long list of hawker centres in Singapore.

But which one to visit first?

To narrow down your choices, here are several Facebook groups you can join to stay updated on the best hawker food!

Find out where you can indulge your taste buds and get the latest updates on the list of hawkers in Singapore.

If you’re willing to join in to support local stores and food centres, they can find just the place for you!

7 Facebook groups that have a list of hawker centres in Singapore

Can Eat! Hawker Food

PHOTO: Facebook/an Eat! Hawker Food

With over 80k members, fellow foodies and hawker stall goers can share their reviews on dishes to help those who also wish to try them out.

You can post about some of your favourite hawker foods and scroll through what other members have to share.

If you want a complete list of hawker centres in Singapore, Can Eat! Hawker Food has also compiled one sorted by area and where you can have them delivered.

Dabao Makan 2020

PHOTO: Facebook/Dabao Makan 2020

Dabao Makan 2020 features a helpful list of hawker centres in Singapore that offer delivery and takeaway promos.

Seeing as we’ll be cooped up at home given the current situation, this is a great source to find hawker dishes to satisfy your cravings.

You can also send them a message for bulk orders for yourself and your friends or neighbours.

HawkerHeroes Sg

PHOTO: Facebook/HawkerHeroes

Support local hawkers by joining HawkerHeroes Sg where you can get a list of hawker centres in Singapore that deserve more recognition.

This group also shares information about older generation hawkers who have little to no knowledge of social media but offer delicious food that’s worth trying.

Not only do they advertise, manage orders, and deliver for the hawkers, they also head various campaigns to support front-liners. They also make sure that every single cent is returned to the hawkers.

Hawkers United – Dabao 2020

PHOTO: Facebook/Hawkers United – Dabao 2020

You can also share your favourite hawker stall at Hawkers United -Dabao 2020. You can freely join the Facebook group as all hawkers, F&B outlets and even customers can post to support one another.

If you’ve been wanting to find something different from your delivery apps, you can look through the group to find a hawker store to try out! Plus, you can support local stores during this time.

ALSO READ: Go there eat what: Adam Road Food Centre

SGdabao.com – Save Our Singapore Hawkers

PHOTO: Facebook/ SGDabao.com

For another free list of hawker centres in Singapore, head to SGdabao.com. This Facebook group was initially created to help those during the pandemic.

If you’re tired of looking through food delivery apps, SGdabao.com offers more local alternatives with a variety of options for hawker food delivery and takeaway.

Support Local Hawkers – SG Hawkers United 2020

PHOTO: Facebook/Support Local Hawker

Support Local Hawkers is a public Facebook group you can join to keep up to date on some good hawker food around the little red dot.

You’ll find a varying list of different hawker centres that may be worth a visit in Singapore.

You may even be able to avail some of their discounts and interact with delivery services that have many active members. Enjoy all sorts of hawker foods and local treats here!

Uniquely Singapore Hawker Food!

PHOTO: Facebook/Uniquely Singapore Hawker Food!

Meet fellow foodies in this public Facebook group, Uniquely Singapore Hawker Food! Not only will you find an updated list of hawker food centres in Singapore, but you can also share your own favourite hawkers.

It’s a friendly environment where you get to interact with food lovers such as yourself. Postings typically only include photos of the food and stall as well as its name and location.

ALSO READ: Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre: 10 best hawker stalls to try

This article was first published in theAsianparent.