7 factors that cause swollen feet during pregnancy

Pregnancy is an incredible journey that brings numerous changes to a woman’s body. One of the most common discomforts experienced during pregnancy is swollen feet.

Swelling in the feet, also known as oedema, is a normal occurrence due to various factors related to pregnancy.

We’ll explore seven common causes of swollen feet during pregnancy, providing you with valuable insights to help you better understand and manage this common symptom.

What causes swollen feet during pregnancy

Increased blood volume

During pregnancy, a woman’s blood volume increases significantly to support the growing foetus. This increased blood flow can sometimes lead to fluid retention in the feet and ankles, causing swelling.

Hormonal changes

Hormonal fluctuations play a vital role in pregnancy, and they can also contribute to foot swelling. These hormonal changes cause the body to retain more fluids, leading to oedema.

Pressure on blood vessels

As the uterus expands, it puts pressure on the pelvic veins and inferior vena cava (a large vein that carries blood from the lower body to the heart), impeding the blood flow from the lower extremities. This can result in fluid retention and swelling in the feet.

Sodium retention

An increased intake of sodium in the diet can contribute to water retention, leading to swelling in the feet and ankles. It is important to monitor and moderate your sodium consumption during pregnancy.

Prolonged standing or sitting

Remaining in one position for an extended period, whether standing or sitting, can hamper blood circulation, causing fluid to accumulate in the lower extremities and resulting in swollen feet.

Heat and humidity

Warmer weather and high humidity levels can cause blood vessels to dilate, leading to increased fluid retention and swollen feet during pregnancy. It is essential to stay hydrated and cool during hot and humid conditions.

Preeclampsia

Preeclampsia is a serious condition that can occur during pregnancy and is characterised by high blood pressure and protein in the urine. Swollen feet can be a symptom of preeclampsia, and it requires immediate medical attention.

When does swelling usually occur in pregnancy?

Swelling and swollen feet typically occur during the later stages of pregnancy. Most women start experiencing mild swelling in their feet and ankles during the second trimester, around the 22nd to 27th week.

However, the swelling tends to increase as pregnancy progresses, particularly during the third trimester. Factors such as increased blood volume, hormonal changes and pressure on blood vessels contribute to this swelling.

It’s important to note that while some swelling is normal, sudden or severe swelling accompanied by other symptoms should be reported to a healthcare provider.

Home remedies for swollen feet during pregnancy

Swollen feet are a common discomfort during pregnancy, but there are several home remedies that can help alleviate the swelling and provide relief. These remedies are safe, easy to implement and can be done in the comfort of your own home.

Elevation

Elevating your feet is an excellent way to reduce swelling. Lie down and prop your feet up on pillows, keeping them higher than your heart. This position helps promote better circulation and drain excess fluid from your feet and ankles.

Cold compress

Using a cold compress can provide instant relief for swollen feet. Place a bag of frozen peas or a cold towel on the affected areas for about 15 minutes. The cold temperature constricts the blood vessels, reducing swelling and inflammation.

Regular exercise

Staying active during pregnancy can help improve blood circulation and reduce fluid retention. Engage in gentle exercises like walking or swimming, which promote muscle movement and prevent the pooling of fluids in your feet and ankles. Consult with your healthcare provider to determine safe exercise options for your pregnancy.

Magnesium-rich foods

Consuming foods rich in magnesium can help alleviate swelling. Magnesium has diuretic properties that aid in reducing fluid retention. Include foods like spinach, bananas, almonds and avocados in your diet to increase your magnesium intake naturally.

Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water is crucial for maintaining good overall health during pregnancy, including reducing swelling. Staying hydrated helps flush out excess fluids from your body and prevents water retention. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water per day and limit your intake of caffeinated beverages, which can contribute to dehydration.

Avoid standing for long periods

Prolonged standing can worsen swelling in the feet. Whenever possible, take breaks and avoid standing for extended periods. Sit down and elevate your feet to reduce pressure on the blood vessels and promote circulation.

Choose supportive footwear

Opting for supportive footwear can make a significant difference in managing swollen feet. Wear shoes that provide adequate arch support and cushioning to minimise discomfort. Avoid high heels or tight-fitting shoes that can restrict blood flow and exacerbate swelling.

Remember, these home remedies can provide temporary relief for mild swelling. If you experience severe or sudden swelling, or if it is accompanied by other concerning symptoms, consult your healthcare provider for proper evaluation and guidance.

Swollen feet during pregnancy: When to seek help

Swollen feet are a common occurrence during pregnancy, but in some cases, they may indicate a more serious underlying condition. It’s important to be aware of the signs that warrant medical attention to ensure the well-being of both you and your baby.

Sudden or severe swelling: If you experience sudden or severe swelling in your feet, ankles or legs, it could be a sign of a more serious condition, such as preeclampsia. Swelling accompanied by other symptoms: If your swollen feet are accompanied by other concerning symptoms like severe headache, visual disturbances, abdominal pain, or decreased foetal movement, it’s important to contact your healthcare provider promptly. These symptoms could indicate complications that need to be addressed. One-sided swelling: If you notice swelling occurring primarily on one side, such as in a single foot or leg, it could be a sign of a blood clot. Blood clots during pregnancy, also known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), require immediate medical evaluation and treatment. Persistent swelling: While mild swelling is common during pregnancy, persistent and worsening swelling that doesn’t improve with home remedies or rest should be brought to the attention of your healthcare provider. It may indicate an underlying issue that needs further investigation.

How to prevent swollen feet during pregnancy

Preventing swollen feet during pregnancy is possible with a few simple strategies that promote good circulation and minimise fluid retention:

Regular exercise, such as walking or swimming, helps improve circulation and prevents fluid buildup in the lower extremities. Take breaks to elevate your feet above heart level to encourage proper blood flow and reduce swelling. Opt for supportive, well-fitting shoes with low heels to provide proper arch support and minimise pressure on your feet. Alternate between sitting and standing, and avoid extended periods in one position to prevent fluid pooling in your feet and ankles. Drinking an adequate amount of water helps flush out excess fluids and prevents water retention. Reducing your sodium intake can help prevent water retention and decrease swelling. Performing simple leg exercises, such as ankle rotations and calf stretches, can improve blood circulation and reduce swelling. Consider wearing compression socks or stockings specifically designed for pregnant women to improve circulation and reduce swelling in the feet and ankles. Avoid wearing tight socks, shoes or clothing that restrict blood flow and contribute to swelling. Take frequent breaks from sitting or standing for long periods, and incorporate stretching exercises to promote blood circulation and alleviate swelling.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.