7 food delivery services to turn to if you can't find what you want on GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo

When it comes to ordering food delivery, your mind would probably turn to either GrabFood, Foodpanda or Deliveroo.

But what if you can't find the type of food that you are craving for on any of these platforms? Or if they won't take your order as they are too busy, which we've encountered before.

The good news is that there are now more delivery platform options to choose from, so you should never have to go hungry.

Oddle Eats

From providing the technology that enables the easy ordering of food during circuit breaker, Oddle pivoted to offer a food delivery platform instead.

There are currently over 500 restaurants on the platform including those from Les Amis Group, Unlisted Collection and Jumbo Group.

Capita3Eats

If your favourite eatery is located within one of the many CapitaMall shopping centres around Singapore, you can now make an order via Capita3Eats.

And you get to enjoy free islandwide delivery for orders above $50 but you'll have to order from the website direct as there's no app version at the moment. You can also opt to order takeaway on Capita3Eats, and earn five times the amount of STAR$, CapitaMall's rewards programme.

Pickupp

What do you do when you have a network of deliverymen and see a demand for food delivery when everyone is mandated to stay at home? Offer food delivery services if you are courier service provider, Pickupp.

They offer islandwide delivery for most of the food and beverage outlets and bakeries listed on their site, including Windowsill Pies and Wu Pao Chun bakery. You can also download their app to make your orders.

Chope On

When dining out was no longer an option during circuit breaker, the restaurant reservation site launched its food delivery platform, which currently has over 200 restaurants in Singapore on board.

Currently available only on desktop, Chope On offers 1-for-1 deals and special promotions for takeaway orders. You can also make dine-in reservations on the platform.

GuocoTower Food Delivery

The office building linked to Tanjong Pagar MRT station is home to many food outlets that you can now get delivered to the comfort of your home with GuocoTower Food Delivery.

There's free islandwide delivery with a minimum spend of $50 from a maximum of three different outlets. Otherwise, a minimum of $30 spend is required, with a $5 delivery fee.

Changi Eats

Get food from your favourite F&B outlets at Changi Airport and Jewel with Changi Eats, sent to your doorstep. Other than ordering from up to five different outlets with just one delivery fee charge, you can earn Changi Rewards points and get free delivery with a minimum spend of $80.

There are also promotions that are exclusive to the platform available. However, delivery is only from 12.30pm to 8pm daily.

Hungryy

Whip out your smartphone to order from a variety of Halal-certified and Muslim-owned cafes, restaurants and home-owned businesses. Available only as an app, islandwide delivery starts from $3.

