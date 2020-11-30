7 foods to eat when you're constipated and need more fibre

Ease your bowel movements with these foods.

Is your tummy congested from all the indulgent eating lately? Well, prune juice doesn’t have to be your only remedy to relieve constipation.

According to the Health Promotion Board, the recommended daily fibre intake is 20g for women and 26g for men.

Other than eating your fruits and veggies, choose whole grains over refined grains like white rice and pasta, to up your fibre intake.

Here are some fibre-rich foods to help you beat the bloat.

This article was first published in Shape.