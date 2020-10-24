7 free romantic date ideas in Singapore you wish you thought of earlier

Hiking at MacRitchie Reservoir

Immensely popular among hikers and nature lovers, MacRitchie Reservoir, located just off Thomson Road, is home to landmarks that offer stunning views like the TreeTop Walk and Jelutong Tower.

Before tackling the trails (even the shortest is a 6km walk!), make sure you and your date have water, and sunscreen and mosquito repellent on.

Be amongst nature (SUPERSIZED!) at Gardens by the Bay

Be captivated by these majestic vertical gardens at Gardens By The Bay without paying a cent and in the evenings, you can expect a wonderful display of light and sound.

Other areas of the Outdoor Gardens which are free to the public include the Bay East Garden, Sun Pavillion, Heritage Gardens, World of Plants and Dragonfly and Kingfisher Lakes.

Visit Singapore's parks!

With so many green spaces in Singapore, a leisurely stroll makes a great date idea. Take your pick from these do-it-yourself walking guides from NParks.

We recommend Fort Canning Park, Southern Ridges, Keppel Island, Chinese Garden, as well as some lesser-known but equally beautiful nature trails.

Pack a picnic

Consider these picnic spots; or, head to the Singapore Botanic Gardens and watch the sunset in the presence of all the flora and fauna surrounding you. The Marina Barrage is another popular option for an incredible view of the city skyline.

Discover the side of Singapore you never knew about

Put on your walking shoes and discover Singapore for yourself. These trails range from nature walks to significant heritage landmarks.

Download these comprehensive guides and walking maps from the Urban Redevelopment Authority for free and you’re good to go!

Marvel at the Wonder Full show at Marina Bay Sands

Southeast Asia’s largest light and water show happens every night courtesy of Marina Bay Sands at the event plaza for about 15 minutes with water, fire, light, lasers and other impressive elements that will leave you in awe.

After that, take a romantic stroll along the Marina Bay Boardwalk to soak in the city lights.

Cycle together at Coney island

Coney island is the place to be for picturesque views, whether you’re sticking to the main path (2.4km), following the signs to the beaches, or carving your own path off the beaten track. It’s pretty enough that many a wedding shoot has happened here.

This article was first published in The Finder.