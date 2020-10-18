7 french cafe & restaurants in Singapore that feel like Paris

If you were part of the camp that watched Emily In Paris in one sitting, then you’ve probably been dreaming about your next vacation. Specifically in Paris (of course). While that’s out of the question, for now, we’ve put together an alternative that works just as well.

Here’s a list of seven French cafes and restaurants in Singapore that feel just like Paris. In their decor, menu, and aesthetics, you’re sure to feel transported to another place (and time). From a three Michelin star modern French restaurant to a tropical lifestyle cafe, find your next dine out option here.

1. Odette

Odette highlights modern French cuisine that’s guided by Chef Julien’s respect for seasonality, terroir, and artisanal produce. Easily likened to a Michelin-starred experience in Paris, Odette’s fine dining and earnest meals have drawn many to its dining room.

The soft natural lighting and pastel-like interiors call to its Parisian inspirations.

Odette is located at 1 St Andrew’s Rd, #01-04 National Gallery, Singapore 178957, tel: 6385 0498

2. Brasserie Gavroche

For traditional and humble French cooking, Brasserie Gavroche has rustic French recipes that have been enjoyed by Parisians daily.

With timeless and classic dishes like Charcuterie ($32), Salade Niçoise ($24), to mains like Gratin De Fruits De Mer Thermidor ($48) a lobster and seafood Thermidor served with butter rice, and Steak Frites Et Sauce Béarnaise ($52).

Brasserie Gavroche is located at 66 Tras St, Singapore 079005, tel: 6225 8266

3. Merci Marcel Orchard

For a lifestyle cafe that’s a blend of France and Singapore, Merci Marcel is an inspired tropical cafe.

The hints of Bauhaus architecture and eclectic vintage pieces with colourful accents are a beautiful embrace of Parisian aesthetics. Open all day, their menu ranges from breakfast classics like Pain au chocolat ($3.5) and Croque Marcel ($23), their take on Croque Monsieur.

Or drop by dinner for Duck Rillettes ($18) Ravioles de Royans ($22), a French dumpling pasta filled with cheese and spinach, foie gras emulsion and hazelnuts.

Merci Marcel Orchard is located at 390 Orchard Road, 01-03 Palais Renaissance, 238871, tel: 6735 2608

4. L’Angelus

Founded by two French owners, this bistro uses only the freshest ingredients, mostly flown in from France. You can try their signature classics like Fois Gras Poêlé ($24), free flow Escargots on Wednesdays ($18) and Bar Façon Bouillabaisse ($38).

L’Angelus is located at 85 Club St, Singapore 069453, tel: 6225 6897

5. Choupinette

A hole in the wall cafe with rustic and homey decor, Choupinette is one for those who want something more intimate and casual. Their Egg’s Royal’s Set ($27) is their signature dish and we recommend you give it a try.

Choupinette is located at 607 Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 269708, tel: 6466 0613

6. Café & Bar Gavroche

For those who want the same heart and taste behind Brasserie Gavroche but for a more casual affair, Café & Bar Gavroche is their Parisian cafe alternative. We recommend dropping by in the morning while the natural light illuminates their café.

With vintage mosaic tiles and cobblestone courtyard floors, you’ll easily feel transported to Europe. Try their Planche de Conchonailles ($25) as a cold platter selection or Boeuf Bourguignon ($28) if you’re looking for something more hearty.

Café & Bar Gavroche is located at 69 Tras St, Singapore 079008, tel: 6225 4869

7. Bistro Du Vin

Bistro Du Vin is a French bistro that delivers an authentic dining experience. From the furnishing to the music and memorabilia decorated around the walls, it’s hard not to feel like you’re in another country while you’re dining here.

Try their Chèvre Chaud ($22), a warm goat cheese wrapped in filo pastry, honey, walnuts and hazelnuts, or Risotto de Homard ($48), a lobster tail confit with saffron risotto and seasonal vegetables.

Bistro Du Vin is located at 1 Scotts Rd, #01 – 14, Singapore 228208, tel: 6733 7763

This article was first published in Home & Decor.