7 fresh and novel date ideas to include in your weekend plans

Sometimes it’s great to stay home with your partner to catch up on the latest episode of your favourite K-drama series, especially if you’ve had a long-drawn-out week.

But on days where you’re feeling adventurous, heading to your go-to restaurant followed by window shopping after just doesn’t cut it anymore.

So before you lament that Singapore is boring (no, it's not as there are so many activities you can do here), there may be some unknown hidden gems that make for great dates.

Here, we round up 7 novel date ideas to surprise your partner with and help relieve the tedium of a tough work week.

ART JAMMING @ STREAKS AND STROKES

Ever wanted to paint but dreaded the hassle of buying the supplies and cleaning up after?

Now, you can bring out your inner artist and get as imaginative as you want at one of the many art jamming sessions available in Singapore.

Whether you’re letting your creative juices flow on a plain canvas for a one-of-a-kind living room wall art or on a reusable tote bag for your groceries, a fun afternoon out painting may be just the date you and your partner could use.

From as low as $19.90 for 2 hours, you can express yourself on canvas (or even a t-shirt) with unlimited watercolours and acrylics while getting some art direction from a skilled instructor.

And even though the paintings may not be as artistic as Jack’s portrait of Rose in Titanic, you are bound to have a fun-filled, romantic time.

Visit: Streaks and Strokes. 29 Tai Seng Avenue #06-09, Natural Cool Lifestyle Hub, Singapore 534119. Tel: +65 8587 8884

BOARD GAMES @ EXPERIENCE POINT

If you and your date are looking to get competitive over cards or board games, the classic Uno and Monopoly Deal may not cut it anymore.

Head to one of the many board game cafes in Singapore and pick from the seemingly endless number of board games – it’ll be tough not to get overwhelmed by the choices.

Our favourite go-to place for board games is Experience Point, where you have to get the gears turning in your head even before you enter because the key to get in lies in correctly solving a riddle.

Once inside, you can take your pick from the classics like Jenga or unique games such as Dungeons and Dragons.

The best part: it’s a great date idea for those on a budget as it’s $4/hr or $12 if you’re looking to spend the whole day there.

Visit: Experience Point. 803 King George’s Avenue, #02-190, Singapore 200803. Tel: +65 9183 1725

LEARN CERAMICS @ MUD ROCK CERAMICS

While buying kitchenware like bowls and cups from Ikea may seem like the easy, affordable choice, nothing beats sipping your afternoon Earl Grey from a mug that you made from scratch.