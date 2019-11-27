7 genius travel hacks even frequent flyers don't know about

Love to travel, but hate the travelling?
We’re with you! Consult these handy tips to make your travel prep less arduous.
Reserving seats for two people? Pick the aisle and window seats – if no other passenger occupies the middle seat, you’ll get the entire row to yourselves; if someone does, simply ask to switch seats.
Type “ok maps” into the Google Maps search bar and the visible area will be saved for offline access.
At the airport, and need wi-fi desperately? This handy map details wi-fi passwords in just about every airport in the world.
Pack your heaviest items at the bottom (closest to the wheels) of the roller suitcase so that it’s bottom heavy, making it easier to wheel around.
Place a dryer sheet or two in your suitcase or in between your clothes to keep them smelling fresh and reduce static.
Use a shower cap to store shoes, contact lenses to store small amounts of liquids and creams… Bend the rules!
Keep your shirt collar stiff with a rolled up belt.
Rolling your clothes instead of folding them also lessens wrinkles and saves space, for items like t-shirts and jeans especially.
Bigger isn’t always better – if you’re using a huge suitcase that you’re not filling up, your garments could end up all wrinkled in a jumbled mess from all that traveling.
If you’re saving luggage space to shop till you drop during your travels, fill up the remaining space with bubble wrap. It could even come in handy for packing if you end up buying something fragile.
