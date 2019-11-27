7 genius travel hacks even frequent flyers don't know about

PHOTO: Pexels
Pinky Chng
The Finder

Love to travel, but hate the travelling?

We’re with you! Consult these handy tips to make your travel prep less arduous.

1. ENJOY MORE SPACE ON THE PLANE
PHOTO: Pexels

 

Reserving seats for two people? Pick the aisle and window seats – if no other passenger occupies the middle seat, you’ll get the entire row to yourselves; if someone does, simply ask to switch seats.

 
2. USE GOOGLE MAPS OFFLINE

 

Type “ok maps” into the Google Maps search bar and the visible area will be saved for offline access.

At the airport, and need wi-fi desperately? This handy map details wi-fi passwords in just about every airport in the world.

3. PACK SMART

Pack your heaviest items at the bottom (closest to the wheels) of the roller suitcase so that it’s bottom heavy, making it easier to wheel around.

4. AND PACK FRESH
 
PHOTO: Pexels

 

Place a dryer sheet or two in your suitcase or in between your clothes to keep them smelling fresh and reduce static.

 
5. GET CREATIVE WITH EVERYDAY ITEMS

Use a shower cap to store shoes, contact lenses to store small amounts of liquids and creams… Bend the rules!

6. KEEP YOUR CLOTHES CRISP

Keep your shirt collar stiff with a rolled up belt.

Rolling your clothes instead of folding them also lessens wrinkles and saves space, for items like t-shirts and jeans especially.

7. PICK THE RIGHT SUITCASE SIZE
 
PHOTO: Pexels

Bigger isn’t always better – if you’re using a huge suitcase that you’re not filling up, your garments could end up all wrinkled in a jumbled mess from all that traveling.

If you’re saving luggage space to shop till you drop during your travels, fill up the remaining space with bubble wrap. It could even come in handy for packing if you end up buying something fragile.

This article was first published in The Finder

More about
Lifestyle travel Lifehacks Tips

TRENDING

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
'Driver did not sleep for 72 hours': Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
NEA officer caught vaping just after issuing summons to smoker
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
8 changes to the Singapore education system you should know about this year
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama

SERVICES