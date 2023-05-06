7 gorgeous and Instagram-friendly cafes worth visiting in Bangkok

From Sukhumvit to Saladaeng, café culture is making is mark in Thailand’s capital city. Looking for unconventional aesthetics, or nature-inspired surroundings? These Instagram-friendly cafés in Bangkok that are brewing up creative concoctions with house-roasted beans and more.

Rolling Roasters

PHOTO: Rolling Roasters

An industrial style spot with fancy overhanging globe structures, Rolling Roasters is known for all things coffee. Inspired by the idea of an ever-evolving world, the cafe believes in always learning and brewing a new coffee experience for its customers.

The hangout also has an incredible roasting plant, and gathers its coffee beans from all over the world. Whether you enjoy its indoor or outdoor spaces, indulge in the rich Chocolate Lover (฿200) (S$7.80) or drip coffees boasting fragrant and smooth taste of coffee beans of your choice. Pair your beverage with an Almond Croissant (฿135) or the Premium Fruit Rolls (฿140).

Rolling Roasters is located at 288 Phran Nok Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Rd, Bang Phrom, Taling Chan, Bangkok 10170, Thailand. Open Mon-Fri 7am-5pm, Sat-Sun 8am-5pm.

The Ordinary Mansion

PHOTO: The Ordinary Mansion

A relatively new opening in Bangkok, The Ordinary Mansion is a studio, café, and bar all wrapped in one. Adorned with mid-century modern furnishings, bright colours, and vintage décor, there’s an Instagram opportunity at every corner. At the homey spot, you’ll find tea-time favourites like cakes, tarts and charcuterie, as well as coffees and tipples, including the creamy Butterbeer. Can’t forget everybody’s favourite Affogato served with home-made ice cream.

The Ordinary Mansion is located at 553/10 Sathu Pradit 41 Alley, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120, Thailand. Open Thurs 10am–6pm, Fri-Sun 10am–11.50pm.

The Wallflowers Café

PHOTO: Wallflowers Cafe

The quaint combination of a coffeeshop and a floratopia, Wallflowers Cafe is a lush oasis in Bangkok. A cozy café by day, and speakeasy rooftop-bar by night, you’ll be surrounded by colourful flora, vintage furniture as well as gorgeous chandeliers.

On the menu, the flora theme continues with cakes and pastries crowned with edible flowers and fresh fruits, whilst the drinks menu features unique coffees like The Old-Fashioned Boy (฿250), an espresso or cold brew with orange ginger extract or cocktails like Toasted Negroni (฿350), a coffee bean infused Negroni.

Wallflowers Cafe is located at 31-33, Khwaeng Pom Prap, Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, p. +66 90 993 8653. Open daily 11am–12am.

The Cassette Coffee Bar

PHOTO: The Cassette Coffee Bar

Straight out a Wes Anderson film, The Cassette Coffee Bar is a gorgeous café decked in salmon pink hues and retro vibes. The spot is run by the same team behind popular concepts like The Cassette Sky Bar at SO/ Bangkok,

The Cassette Music Bar and The Cassette at GROOVE Central World. When you’re done taking images of the photo-friendly café, chow down on the like of Chocolate Pillow Cake, Pecan Pie, and Button Cheese Tart. Wash it all down with an Iced Americano, Caramel Macchiato, Orange Latte, or a Rootbeer Float!

The Cassette Coffee Bar is located at 264/4 Siam Square Soi 3, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand. Open daily 10am–8 pm.

Shaloba Boutique Coffee

PHOTO: Shaloba Boutique Coffee

A slow-coffee bar, Shaloba puts a unique perspective towards modern coffee culture with a philosophy that takes pleasure in mindful living and unhurried coffee drinking. Amidst the luxe East-meets-West interiors, try their best-seller, the ‘Sand Coffee’, made using Turkish techniques in a Cezve or Ibrik and brewed over hot sand.

Tuck into small bites over the finest Arabica coffee as you enjoy your partner’s company or spend some time people-watching. You can also take the coffee experience home in the form of handy dripbags.

Shaloba Boutique Coffee has outlets in Salil Journey Riverside, and Baantukdin Hotel.

Shaloba is located at

Bubble in the Forest

PHOTO: Bubble in the Forest

Deemed the mini Maldives of Bangkok, Bubble in the Forest is a floating café that sits beautifully on a body of water. Score one of the shaded hut-like seats or catch the action in one of the rounded tables in the middle.

There is also dome-dining available located in the Secret Forest zone. Food-wise expect traditional Thai and Isaan delicacies as well as western dishes accompanied by refreshing fizzy drinks, shakes, and coffee. The fully al fresco space does get hot throughout the day, so best to head down early in the morning or in the evening.

Bubble in the Forest is located at 170 Charoen Tha Alley, Bang Toei, Sam Phran District, Nakhon Pathom 73170, Thailand. Open daily 10am–9pm.

Take a Breath Café & Eatery

PHOTO: Take a Breath Café & Eatery

Get a taste of the Dutch countryside at Take a Breath Café & Eatery. Located in Taling Chan, Bangkok, the spot offers the comforts of a relaxing cafe space with both indoor and al fresco dining.

Slurp on concoctions like the Summer Splash (฿160), a yuzu pineapple coffee, while you dig into creamy pastas like the Carbonara (฿320), or the Truffle Risotto (฿495). They also have hearty burgers and pizzas. Besides food, you can also enjoy tons of carnival actives like shooting rubber guns, throwing cans, and hoops. Needless to say, kids and fur babies are welcome!

Take a Breath Café & Eatery is located at 239,239/1 239/2 ถนน บางเชือกหนัง Bang Chueak Nang, Taling Chan, Bangkok 10170, Thailand. Open daily 7am–10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.