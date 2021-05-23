7 habits of happy couples who are great in bed

Have you ever wondered why some couples have a happy and long-lasting relationship? Well, let us assure you that it is much more than just sex! But that's not to say that intimacy doesn't play a crucial role in maintaining a happy relationship.

In fact, couples who are good in bed often enjoy tender moments together, and value and understand each other. This means that the habits of happy couples are not just limited to the bed.

They flow over to showing affection in thoughtful ways like writing cute notes for each other, surprising each other with gifts, and even public displays of affection.

If you are now wondering why you and your partner do not do indulge in these, chances are your relationship is getting lost in the daily drudgery of life.

But don't fret, adapting some habits of happy couples can bring that spark back into your relationship as well.

7 habits of happy couples who have amazing sex

1. Talk openly with each other

You must have all heard this before, but communication and honesty are the two habits of happy couples.

They always share their emotions and thoughts and never assume things. They also find quality time for their partners whenever they can.

Relationships benefit greatly when partners do not sweep things under the carpet and share their thoughts and feelings across plainly. So imbibe the same in your relationship to have a happy and lasting partnership.

2. Get intimate often

PHOTO: Unsplash

Happy couples are often great at sex and intimacy. Getting physically close to your partner often can be a sign that the couple is in a healthy place. Interestingly, experts recommend having sex at least once a week.

This statistics depends slightly on age. So for instance, 40 and 50-year-olds tend to fall around that baseline, while 20 to 30-year olds tend to average around twice a week.

But, how often do you manage to stick to the norm? If not, you can plan it to fit into your busy schedule.

Yes, you read that right. Despite the prevailing idea that sex is spontaneous and fuelled by sudden desire, sex can be planned too. In fact, if you have kids you can plan this around their sleep schedule or when they aren't at home. Mark it in your calendar and it can be something to look forward to in your routine.

As Sarah E. Clark, a licensed therapist and relationship expert, says, "Planned sex gives you an opportunity to prolong the emotional foreplay. Let your partner know throughout the day how much you are looking forward to it."

3. Touch each other

A physical contact is a powerful tool that builds connection and trust in happy couples. It's an exercise that explores how different kinds of touch make you feel. According to experts, "Physical touch, specifically cuddling, releases oxytocin, the feel-good hormone that makes you feel like nothing can hurt you."

In fact, practising sensual touch can help partners get closer and make intimacy more pleasurable. It also eases the pressure of reaching a sexual goal like an orgasm or a penetration.

Touching can be sexual, but it can also be non-sexual and still intimate. Sometimes dragging your fingertips across your partner's back can be an intimate expression of love.

Or even touching their bare leg can be an expressive way of telling your partner you're physically attracted to them or you're in love with them.

4. Appreciate each other

PHOTO: Pexels

One of the habits of a happy couple is appreciation. They often appreciate each other, even for the smallest things they do for each other. Yes, it's as simple as that. But, make sure you do it frequently, not once in a blue moon.

When it comes to love, it is also about expressing your appreciation for your partner. This can be leaving a love note before going to work or bringing home flowers at the end of the day.

For instance, she cooked your favourite pork pie for lunch and it was a surprise. Pick up the phone and express your gratitude to her immediately.

Small things like these matter in the long term.

5. Share secrets with each other

It is important to shed all barriers in front of your partner, which is exactly what happy couples do. Sharing secrets can help you take your relationship to greater heights.

For instance, try sharing your fantasies and desires with your partner. Who knows? Next time you may be surprised in bed!

In fact, learning more about each other's physical erotic zones and how much stimulation you need can be beneficial to your relationship.

Try to infuse fun and excitement with routine sex, by learning more about your partner's likes and dislikes. It is very important to have open discussions around sex so that both of you are on the same page.

6. Reconnect throughout the day

PHOTO: Unsplasj

You have such busy schedules that connecting with your partner throughout the day can be the last priority, but if you want to have a happy relationship, reconnecting with your partner throughout the day is important. Most happy couples adapt this technique too.

It can be as simple as sending a loving text during your lunch break or giving your partner a call on the way home.

Then after you come home, instead of switching on the TV, just spend some time together. You may choose not to talk about office work and colleagues. Instead, try doing activities together like cooking or having a relaxing tea on the balcony.

7. They remember to repair

Every couple has their differences, but it is important to repair the broken bridges too. Next time things get a little shaky be sure to bring a 'repair' mechanism to the table with love, honesty, and good humour. There can be different ways to do this.

The important thing is to make the effort with an open heart. Remember to not take your fights to bed. Sort out your differences and then sleep.

However, if the situation gets out of control, it is best to step aside till things cool down. In the heat of the moment, we often say things that we don't intend to and we later repent. So, it is best to think wisely and then react.

Life is a roller coaster and so is your relationship. Not all days are the same. But what matters most is love, trust and mutual respect for each other.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.