7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen

Our kitchens may be small, but they shouldn't be basic.

These handy extras will give a boost to a small kitchen, maximising the spatial utilisation while adding to its efficiency and functionality.

1. PULL-DOWN CABINET SYSTEM

PHOTO: LemonFridge Studio

In a small kitchen, you will want to add as much storage as possible.

Having cabinets that reach all the way to the top is a great idea since you are making use of vertical space and freeing up precious floor estate-but reaching them, on the other hand, might be well, a bit of a reach.

By installing a pull-down cabinet system, you get to bring the rack down to eye level with a simple tug and a simple push stows it back into place.

No more tip-toeing, step ladders or forgotten items up the shelves.

2. PULL-OUT COUNTERTOP

PHOTO: The Interior Lab

Short on countertop space for food prep? Create extra workspace by incorporating a pull-out countertop that tucks away nicely once you're done with it.

Locate it near the cooktop for convenience or have it by the pantry area if you need that extra room to prep lighter meals.

3. DRYING RACK BEHIND SINK

PHOTO: Authors . Interior & Styling

No space should be left forgotten when you have a small kitchen, and that includes the space behind the sink.

Carving out a drying rack in that area is a great way to make the most of that forgotten space-not only does it free up your countertop for more important things, it also helps to conceal an unattractive drying rack.

4. SHALLOW SHELVES

PHOTO: DistinctIdentity

If your kitchen is much too narrow to install another set of counters, get shallow shelves instead.