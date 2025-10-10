7 hotels in Singapore recognised in global Michelin Keys awards, Raffles Hotel earns 3 keys

The Michelin Guide isn't just awarding restaurants — hotels earn recognition for being outstanding, too.

The Michelin Key, which is the hotel equivalent of the Michelin Star for restaurants, is now in its second year.

From this year onwards, the Michelin Key has been unveiled worldwide for the first time, making all hotels in the guide's selection eligible for the distinction, Michelin Guide announced on their website.

During the global Keys unveiling for 2025 on Wednesday (Oct 8), hotel honours in North America, Europe and Asia were updated while first picks for nearly 100 new countries across the globe were added.

This year, there were 1,742 one-Michelin key, 572 two-Michelin key and 143 three-Michelin key hotels, including seven from Singapore.

Out of these, only Raffles Hotel Singapore received three Michelin keys.

"Synonymous with Singapore's colonial and cultural heritage, Raffles Hotel, Singapore is a living icon. From its storied past to its lovingly restored interiors, staying here is as much about history as it is about impeccable hospitality," shared a write-up about the hotel on the guide's website.

"The welcoming verandas, elegant suites, legendary bars and lush courtyards all affirm why it holds a Three Key distinction in Singapore."

The remaining six hotels, which have earned one Michelin Key each, are Artyzen Singapore, Capella Singapore, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, Mandarin Oriental Singapore, Parkroyal Collection Pickering Singapore and Raffles Sentosa Singapore.

Our local hotels aren't the only ones clinching a spot on the guide — so are our Singapore-owned ones overseas.

Singapore luxury property developer SC Global Developments' inaugural hotel Setsu Niseko in Hokkaido was awarded one Michelin Key for the second consecutive year.

According to the guide, there are five universal criteria when it comes to selecting hotels for the Michelin Key awards — excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price and having a significant contribution to the neighbourhood or setting.

The Michelin Guide made their first hotel recommendations in the 1920s and hotels had been part of their guides in Europe and Asia ever since, according to an article on the guide's website.

They only began a comprehensive refresh of their hotel selection five years ago and aimed to provide a complete travel resource.

[[nid:720485]]

melissateo@asiaone.com