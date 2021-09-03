7 iconic hairstyles Song Hye-kyo has sported over the years

South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo has recently been back in the news for many reasons – a whopping leak in her earnings per Instagram post, two upcoming dramas, namely a fashion-centric Now, We Are Breaking Up and a short revenge-related show called The Glory. Netflix has also just started screening her famous drama, Encounter in case you’re interested.

New dramas aside, Song has kept in the news with her relationships (platonic as far as we know) with other Korean actors. She thanked actor, Lee Jung-jae on Instagram for sending her a coffee truck for the crew at her filming site.

Her chemistry with her fellow actor Jang Ki-yong in Now, We Are Breaking Up was a hot topic amongst fans, and she posted an Instagram post of actor Yoo Ah-in playing with her dog.

And outside of her screen work, she’s known for her beauty, beauty endorsements and of course, relationships with well-known fashion houses.

Naturally her style has evolved since she debuted in 1996 and made an impact in our hearts in the 2004 drama, Full House, so here we look at some of the iconic hairstyles that Song has sported throughout the years.

Permed, low pig tails

The ’00s was a cringe-worthy decade for hairstyles, particularly with the rise of teenage dramas and stars in the likes of Hilary Duff, Hannah Montana (a Disney character played by Miley Cyrus).

The wave of cutesy and over-the-top ‘creative’ braids, pigtails, butterfly clips, colourful scrunchies, and chopstick buns overflowed to the East and found its way to Song Hye-kyo who played ‘Ha Ji-eun’ in the hit K-drama, Full House.

Her character’s profession as a scriptwriter also meant that Song was often portrayed living a chaotic lifestyle with tousled side ponytails, lazy low buns, braided pigtails, and downright messy permed hair.

PHOTO: Instagram/ @theswoonnetflix

Straight and sleek

PHOTO: Pinterest/hancinema

Going for a neat, tidy, and polished hairstyle that’s office appropriate? Whether you have centre-parted or side-parted hair, use a comb to straighten your parting, and comb your hair down the left, right, and back of your head to tidy it.

If you have unruly and defiant baby hair or frizzy hair that’s popping up everywhere, get an anti-frizz hair serum. Otherwise, for best effects, get a light hairstyling mousse, spray it onto your comb. Then, comb your hair to set it in place.

If your frizzy hair is seriously defiant and may pop up an hour later, layer on some hairspray to keep things in place.

Rounded bob

PHOTO: Pinterest/ Hancinema

Now, this short bob hairstyle with a rounded fringe that Song Hye-kyo had in her 2019 K-drama, Encounter, is something that most of us should avoid.

Song could pull off this hairstyle beautifully thanks to her slim, oval-shaped face and sharp features. If you have the same natural, almond-shaped face, this is a unique hairstyle for you.

Short half updo

PHOTO: Pinterest/Topstarnews

This hairstyle is one of the cutest of all time and suitable for most ages. If you have short hair and want to shake things up, try getting some curls into your hair, and tie it up halfway, securing your little half-up ponytail with a cute scrunchie or a dazzling hair clip for formal occasions.

Now, this hairstyle is even better if you have short to mid-length hair and are trying to grow out of that awkward octopus hair (think Jessica from the K-pop girl group, SNSD).

A sloppy bun with fringe

PHOTO: Pinterest/ Hancinema

At this juncture, we’re starting to believe that Song is basically any girl out there like you and I. We haven’t seen any crazy hairdos like a top bun from Ariana Grande, box braids from Kim Kardashian, or a blonde stint like Selena Gomez did. Song basically keeps her hair up in a bun while she’s home (with her dog), and sweeps her fringe to the sides.

Keeping your hair in a sloppy bun is also an easy way to avoid that awkward shoulder-length phase if you’re growing out your hair.

Half up, half down

PHOTO: Pinterest

Take a leaf from Song Hye Kyo’s hairstyle book. Eventually, when her hair grew out to a proper past-shoulder length, she showed off her locks with this easy half updo. Half up, half down immediately brightens and wakes you up – all whilst keeping the hair out of your face (and makeup).

Classy, long braid

PHOTO: Pinterest

If you’ve got head of long hair that cascades down your back and you’re not too sure what to do with it for events or occasions, try this. A simple braid that sits low and starts at the nape of your neck. For starters, you can leave the braid at the back.

Once you’ve gotten used to it, allow the braid to sit on your shoulder for a delicate and classy date night or girl’s night out look.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.