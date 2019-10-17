7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat

Purchasing a pre-owned flat is a major financial commitment. Check for these 7 things to ensure you're getting the home you're paying for.

Many Singaporeans prefer a resale flat to a new one, as there's no waiting time involved. Besides being able to move in right away, resale flats are also often in mature districts; all the convenience stores and hawker centres are already nearby.

Remember though, a resale flat has been lived in before - and there are some key things to do before you sign on the dotted line:

1. TAKE A WALKABOUT

It's common to be told the flat is "just three minutes" from the MRT station, or the nearest mall.

But remember that such estimates are often exaggerated, and you shouldn't take them at face value.

Distance and speed vary based on who's walking; it may be a three-minute brisk walk for a 25-year-old athlete, but not for your 60-year-old parent who's staying with you.

It's best to test these things out for yourself, by taking a walk to the amenities.

2. BRING A COMPASS (OR USE COMPASS APP)

Check that the unit (the main windows) isn't facing directly east or west. If it does, know that your unit will be hotter than others.

The sun will shine directly in from around 12 p.m. onward, and you'll be spending more on fans or air-conditioning.

Some sellers will fudge the truth, such as by telling you the unit is facing "north-west", when in reality it's just plain old westward facing.

3. CHECK WATER HEATER(S)

If the unit you are interested in has a storage water heater (the type that uses a tank), you'll want to pay particular attention that it's working properly.