7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip

Hoi An is a city on Vietnam’s central coast known for its well-preserved Ancient Town, cut through with canals.
PHOTO: Instagram/changsung.ok
Melodi Ghui
The Finder

PLAN YOUR LONG WEEKENDS WITH THESSE SHORT GETAWAYS.

Out of 11 public holidays in Singapore each year, in 2020, seven fall on a Friday or Sunday, with the day off on the following Monday.

Stretch these three-day weekends with the following seven fun-filled itineraries - all within four hours away!

Click on the destinations to get a more extensive guide:

BOHOL, PHILIPPINES

Home of wide-eyed tarsiers, countless geological formations and pristine coral reefs, the province of Bohol is a lovely haven for all things nature.

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI

Explore the capital of this independent, oil-rich country and you will find a bounty of exciting activities in the city.

KUALA TERENGGANU, MALAYSIA

The state of Terengganu on the Eastern Coast of Peninsular Malaysia is a gateway to many islands with crystal clear waters. Its royal capital, Kuala Terengganu, is home to one of Southeast Asia's earliest Chinese settlements and has plenty of inland activities to explore.

KO YAO YAI, THAILAND

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Skip Phuket and Krabi, and head for this sandy laidback island in Phang Nga Bay. Located in the middle of the Andaman Sea, it promises sun, sea and sand!

SEMARANG, INDONESIA

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Step into the capital of Central Java to find 15th- to 18th-century monuments and Dutch colonial architecture.

HOI AN, VIETNAM

Once a Southeast Asian trading port, this city's well-preserved architecture is reflective of its past colonial history - and worthy of its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

PULAU PANGKIL, INDONESIA

Escape to a luxurious resort off the coast of Bintan island for a private vacation with family and/or friends!

This article was first published in The Finder.

