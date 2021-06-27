7 inspiring podcasts for female entrepreneurs

Whether you are looking for conversations about entrepreneurship and careers, marketing and business strategies, or even pushing through failure, there is something for everyone in these inspirational podcasts.

1. Great Women of Our Time by The Singapore Women's Weekly

Yes, we’re plugging our new podcast, where we bring on board inspiring female guests and their journey through motherhood and their career. Hosted by editor Elizabeth Lee, it also touches on grit and overcoming life’s challenges.

In our pilot episode , we spoke to Jenny Tay, daughter of Singapore’s philanthropic undertaker Roland Tay as well as the managing director of Direct Funeral Services, who has reinvented the face of the funeral industry.

2. The BossBabe Podcast by Natalie Ellis annd Danielle Canty

Helmed by Natalie Ellis and Danielle Canty, this online community and platform that has over three million followers on Instagram is all about teaching women to grow profitable online businesses.

Tune in to their conversations about the likes of digital marketing, entrepreneurship, and landing your dream job, together with various special guests.

3. Pass The Power by Paige Parker

What makes successful people tick? Paige Parker, author, wife of billionaire investment guru Jim Rogers, and a champion of Singapore’s arts and design scene, is here to find out.

On her podcast titled Pass The Power, she speaks to accomplished folks, including the CEO of SGX, serial entrepreneur Patrick Grove, and homegrown pastry chef Janice Wong. She learns about their backstories, gets their insights on living life fully and with passion, and delightfully shares their nuggets of wisdom.

4. Ted Talks Daily

Of course, we had to include Ted Talks in our line-up. Headed by host and journalist Elise Hu, the educational podcast touches on a multitude of topics and viewpoints from different expert speakers across every field imaginable.

From artificial intelligence to climate change, leadership, personal development and everything in between, it draws on the world’s leading thinkers and creators to help spark your curiosity, broaden your knowledge and challenge your perspectives.

5. The Goal Digger Podcast by Jenna Kutcher

Want to land or build your dream job? Or create a stream of income online? Listen in on The Goal Digger Podcast by Jenna Kutcher, who doles out productivity tips, social media strategies, business hacks, and inspirational stories to help you nail your ideal career.

6. The Marie Foleo Podcast

Self-made millionaire Marie Foleo has taught entrepreneurs, artists, and go-getters from all walks of life how to dream big and achieve results.

Together with her guests, other thought leaders and entrepreneurs, they dish out guidance and actionable strategies to achieve success, build motivation, creativity, and productivity, and more.

7. She Did It Her Way by Amanda Boleyn

If you’re still on the fence about diving in as a full-time entrepreneur and could do with a little guidance or pep talk, give “She Did It Her Way” a listen.

It boasts millions of downloads and each week, you can expect fresh content on various business strategies, productivity hacks, and how to become a full-time business owner from host Amanda Boleyn as well as her guests.

Boleyn runs She Did It Her Way, a platform that teaches aspiring entrepreneurs how to build an online business, and according to her profile, has developed and facilitated sales training material for the likes of Google, Intel, Att, Google Mastery Faculty, JP Morgan, and others.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.