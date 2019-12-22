7 IPL hair removal salons in Singapore 2020: Price list of treatments

Women go to great lengths to achieve beauty, and hair removal is something that only the bravest dare to go without these days. Thanks, society.

Tired of shaving and waxing, more and more women in Singapore are opting for IPL or laser hair removal treatments that promise permanent hair removal.

What should you look out for when going for such treatments?

Is IPL hair removal the same as laser hair removal?

Technically, IPL is not the same as laser hair removal. IPL stands for Intense Pulse Light which involves a broad spectrum of light, while lasers involve the use of only one wavelength of light.

In practical terms, laser hair removal is very effective as it can alter the hair follicle itself.

It is thus more permanent and fewer treatments are required. However, as the laser needs to target the hairs one by one, it is usually more expensive.

IPL generally requires more treatments in order to remove hair permanently. On the other hand, it can be cheaper overall than laser treatments.

TOP 7 IPL HAIR REMOVAL SALONS IN SINGAPORE

IPL Hair Removal Salons Type Sample package price Price per session Musee Platinum Tokyo Underarms $38 for underarm and bikini line (unlimited sessions) Depending on how many sessions Lush Aesthetics Bikini line $176.76 for 6 sessions (U.P $2,328) $29.46 (U.P. $388) Honeypot Underarms – $48 (f irst trial $28) Japan IPL Express Underarms $1.98 per shot / $0.99 per shot if you purchase above 200 shots $59.4 / $29.7 (30 shots) Brazilian $1.98 per shot $198 (100 shots) Datsumo Labo 7 different areas $1,188 for 12 treatments (monthly payment for monthly treatments) $99 Only Aesthetics Brazilian $680 (unlimited sessions for 1 year) Depending on number of sessions Strip Singapore Bikini line $1,000 for 6 sessions $167

MUSEE PLATINUM TOKYO

This popular Japanese hair removal salon has 6 branches in Singapore.

Their IPL procedure is called Smooth Skin Control, and they claim it is pain-free.