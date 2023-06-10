7 Korean makeup brands we love and where to get them in Singapore

One of the most continuously hyped beauty trends lies in the Korean wave. With the early rise of Innisfree, Etude, Laneige, Kaja Beauty, and Glow Recipe, K-beauty has won our hearts, thanks to its cutting edge skincare technology and products for glowing skin.

Looking to explore some less mainstream Korean makeup brands? Here’s where to find cushion compacts, lip stains and blushes approved by TikTok’s beauty community and K-Pop stars.

Clio

A household name, you’ll surely find this makeup brand in any Korean girl’s purse. Founded in 1993, Clio is now known internationally for its affordable and and high-quality cosmetics. The brand has also gained the approval of many k-pop stars, having collaborated with boyband TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Fans will vouch for their Kill Cover line featuring long-lasting waterproof eyeliners and cushion compacts with excellent coverage and a lightweight feel. Clio is now releasing its new and trendy collections like the CLIO 23SS Cherish Spring Limited Collection with sakura-themed packaging.

rom&nd

Brainchild of celebrity make-up artist and influencer, Saeron Min, Rom&nd has established itself as a force to be reckoned with. With an array of products like foundations, blushes, eyeshadows, and highlighters, you’ll find vibrant colours, versatile products, and trendy packaging. If you’re looking to experiment, the celebrated lip products are a must-try.

The Juicy Lasting Tint ($19.90) offers long-lasting and hydrating qualities for kissable juicy lips, whilst the Zero Velvet Tint ($19.90) is know for its intense-pigmentation and creamy velvet matte finish.

too cool for school

One of the most sought after makeup brands in South Korea, too cool for school is for folks that enjoy creativity, and self-expression, matched with a touch of rebelliousness. The award-winning brand with a range of beauty products curates soft and natural, as well as avant-garde and edgy looks.

Crowd-favourites include the Artclass By Rodin Shading ($16.23) contour palette, for its effortless natural finish. We’ve also got our eyes set on the Artclass By Rodin Art Palette ($28.41) offering 3-in-1 capabilities of contour, blush, and highlight. Best of all, the products are made with skincare in mind, featuring ingredients like collagen.

Peripera

A sister brand of Clio, Peripera first rose to international fame with the release of the Ink Velvet and Ink Airy Velvet lip tints which have now become a cult favourite. These comfortable formulas are long-lasting, and come in a variety of colours like Zazzy Peach and Good Brick.

Besides the lip products, the Korean makeup brand also creates blushes, cushions and more — all packed in adorable packaging and at affordable prices. The cherry on top is that you can easily find this brand at selected Watsons stores!

3ce

3CE, short for 3 Concept Eyes, is easily one of the most popular Korean makeup brands by the fashion and lifestyle conglomerate, StyleNanda. Internationally recognised, the brand creates makeup for confident and modern women with an extensive range of eye makeup, nail polish and lip colour lines.

Best-sellers among beauty enthusiast are the New Take Face Blusher ($30.20), and the Multi Eye Color Palettes ($61.50) in everyday-appropriate pink, orange and beige tones.

Dasique

Dasique gets its name from the combination of two words — ‘dasi’ (again in Korean) and the french word ‘chique’. Inspired by flowers and nature to cultivate true beauty for its customers, the brand is known for its wide range of products that cater to various skin types, tones, and preferences through its skincare-infused cosmetics.

In our carts, you’ll find the Dasique Pro Concealer Palette + Dual-tip Concealer Brush ($48) to cover, correct, and contour with just one palette, as well as the Dasique Slim Gel Eyeliner ($20) a 2mm ultra-slim quick-dry gel pencil that glides on smoothly without smudges or clumps, and lasts all day.

Amuse

You would have already seen Amuse and it’s aesthetic beauty products all over the internet. The K-beauty leader crafts products with clean ingredients, vegan formulas and sustainability in mind. In addition to their extensive makeup range including foundations, lipsticks, eyeshadows, and blushes,

Amuse offers a selection of skincare products designed to complement and enhance the overall beauty routine. Our top picks include the Vegan Soyabean Hand Cream, and the Dew Jelly Vegan Cushion ($46) loaded with anti-oxidants, BHAs/salicylic acid, peptides, and vitamins.

This article was first published in City Nomads.