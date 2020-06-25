7 a la carte buffets to enjoy during Phase 2

Like most self-professed foodies in Singapore, the one thing that made everything feel better during Circuit Breaker was the fact that you could get your favourite food delivered from your preferred restaurant, cafe or hawker.

Great as that was and still is, sometimes all you really want is to dine out and have the option for unlimited servings of sashimi, grilled beef or sizzling pork belly.

Thankfully, with Phase 2, that can now be a reality. Whatever your food cravings may be, satisfy them at one of these 7 a la carte restaurants the next time you head out with your family or friends.

Mitsuba

PHOTO: Mitsuba

Thick cuts of fresh sashimi, sizzling sticks of yakimono, comforting seafood miso soup and jiggly chawanmushi are just some of the dishes you will find on Mitsuba’s extensive a la carte Japanese buffet menu.

Conveniently located at Clarke Quay Central and reasonably priced at $41.90 ($49.31 after GST), reservations for a meal here are strongly recommended.

Do note that for weekend dinners, there are two seatings, the first one from 5.30pm to 7.55pm and the second from 8pm to 10.30pm. Yes, timings are slightly too early or too late, but we assure you that it is definitely worth the slight inconvenience.

Price (per adult): $41.90++

Contact number: 6227 0388

Promotions:

Lunch special, 1 dines for free with every 3 paying adults. Valid until 31 December 2020.

Every Monday, ladies enjoy 15 per cent off on buffet dinner prices. Valid until 31 December 2020.

Every Tuesday, NSMen enjoy 15 per cent off on buffet dinner prices. Valid until 31 December 2020.

Shin Minori

PHOTO: Shin Minori

One of the oldest Japanese a la carte buffets in Singapore, you can find Shin Minori at UE Square and Katong Square. Their buffet menu features over 220 dishes that include sashimi, sushi of all types, teppanyaki, yakimono, tempura, ramen and more.

With so many food options, this is definitely the place to go if you’ve picky eaters in your group or can’t quite decide where to bring the family.

Price (per adult): $53.90++

Contact number: 6733 2272 or 6386 7337

Promotion: Birthday girls and boys dine for free at Shin Minori. There must be a minimum of 1 paying adult at the same table, and valid on Mondays to Fridays only.

The RiceTable

PHOTO: The Rice Table

Bringing Nasi Padang dreams to life, The RiceTable’s lunch and dinner buffet menu offers over 15 traditional dishes that include beef rendang, curried vegetables, chicken curry, chicken satay, pickled vegetables and deep fried egg tofu.

Prices here start at a comfortable $19.80 for lunch and $30.80 for dinner, which is really affordable considering that a standard plate of Nasi Padang at a food court can easily set you back by $15.

Price (per adult): From $19.80 nett

Contact number: 6835 3782 or 6835 3783

Armoury Steak House

PHOTO: Armoury Steak House

Calories don’t count when you’re dining at the Armoury Steak House. For just $30, you get unlimited servings of beef (ribeye and striploin), pork (ribs and pork belly), chicken (winglet, sausage and satay) and baked dory fish.

But that’s not all — also included in the buffet are a selection of appetisers that include fries, spam fries, fried mantou (with condensed milk), corn, salad and nacho chips.

Pro-tip: Don’t forget to make a reservation at least a day before heading down because they are usually packed during the weekends.

Price (per adult): $30 nett

Promotions: Choose to add additional quality cuts of beef like wagyu ribeye (200g), wagyu striploin (300g) or Black Angus bone-in ribeye (700g) to your buffet spread. Prices range from $12 to $20 nett.

Carnivore Brazilian Churrascaria

PHOTO: Carnivore Brazilian Churrascaria

Get ready to eat your weight in grilled meat at Carnivore Brazilian Churrascaria, which offers 15 different types of grilled beef, lamb, pork, chicken and fish. The a la carte buffet here works a little differently from the rest on this list as there is no menu to order from.

Instead, waiters come around to your table with large skewers of flame-grilled meats and slice them directly on your plate. To cleanse your palate after all that meat, included in the buffet is a selection of hot and cold salads, rice, beef goulash, breads and fresh fruits.

Price (per adult): $52++

Contact number: 6334 9332

Promotions: American Express cardholders enjoy 10 per cent off on their total bill. Valid until 29 December 2020.

Tung Lok Seafood

PHOTO: Tung Lok Seafood

If you are looking for a value-for-money restaurant to bring your family or friends for a good seafood lunch or dinner, Tung Lok Seafood is the place to go.

A mix of Japanese and Chinese cuisine, choose from over 30 dishes that include salmon sashimi, assorted sushi, assorted dim sum, fish maw soup, chilli prawns and more.

For those who aren’t so keen on seafood or looking for variety, there are also beef, chicken and pork options on the menu.

Price (per adult): From $28.80++

Contact number: 6262 6996, 6834 4888 or 6909 8933

Promotions: Save up to 10 per cent off on your total bill when you purchase cash vouchers on Chope.

Don Dae Bak

PHOTO: Don Dae Bak

Put on your stretchy pants and treat yourself to Don Dae Bak’s a la carte buffet that offers unlimited servings of beef, chicken and pork, fresh vegetables, Korean appetisers and fluffy steamed egg.

Dishes here are all freshly prepared (or inspected) by the ajumma (a respectful Korean word for a married, or a middle-aged woman) herself, so rest assured that your Korean food needs will be well taken care of.

Do note that there is a time limit of 90 minutes for this Korean BBQ buffet, so come hungry and ready to eat.

Price (per adult): From $25.90++

Contact number: 6226 1727