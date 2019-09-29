7 local hawker dishes that are surprisingly easy to cook at home

LAKSA

Recipe by Sunny Goh, executive chef of Spices Cafe, Concorde Hotel Singapore

Serves 5

INGREDIENTS

For the rempah paste:

2 stalks lemongrass

40 slices galangal

12 candlenuts

15 dried red chillies

25 shallots

1 small piece belacan, lightly toasted

2 tbsp sambal belacan

1 tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp coriander powder

For the chilli oil:

300ml oil

20 dried chillies

400g fish cake, thinly sliced

600g medium prawns, shells removed

900g fresh thick vermicelli

600g bean sprouts

150g dried shrimp

1 litre thick coconut milk

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp salt

20 stalks laksa leaves, stalks removed

DIRECTIONS

1 Pound or blend all the ingredients for the rempah until well combined. Set aside.

2 To make the chilli oil, heat the oil in a hot wok, add the chillies and stir-fry for 10min or until the oil separates from the chillies. Discard them, leaving the chilli oil in the wok.

3 Bring a pot of water to the boil and cook the fish cake and prawns. Drain, remove from the heat and set aside. Throw away the water.

4 Refill the pot with water and bring it to the boil. Blanch the vermicelli and bean sprouts, then drain. Divide into 5 bowls. Top with the prawns and fish cake.

5 Reheat the chilli oil in the wok, add the rempah and fry until fragrant. Sprinkle some water over the rempah and lower the heat.

6 Add the dried shrimp and fry for 2min. Then add the coconut milk and bring it to the boil, stirring constantly. Mix in the sugar and salt.

7 Ladle the laksa gravy over the vermicelli and garnish with laksa leaves.

ROJAK

Recipe by Sunny Goh, executive chef of Spcies Cafe , Concorde Hotel Singapore

Serves 5

INGREDIENTS

1 small turnip, peeled

2 cucumbers

½ honeydew

½ pineapple

2 jambu

3 green apples

2 green mangoes

2 guavas

For the dressing:

1 cup water

½ block tamarind paste

1 torch ginger bud, finely chopped

2 red chillies, finely chopped

1 small lime, seeds removed, juiced and peel thinly sliced

4 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp sweet black shrimp paste* (hae ko)

8 tbsp chopped peanuts

DIRECTIONS

1 Cut the turnip, cucumbers and all the fruits into bite-sized pieces.

2 Add the water to the tamarind paste. Squeeze the paste to extract the juice. Discard the pulp.

3 Combine 5 tbsp tamarind juice with the torch ginger bud, chillies, lime juice and peel, sugar, shrimp paste, and 5 tbsp peanuts in a bowl. Mix well.

4 In a large bowl, toss all the ingredients together with the dressing. Garnish with 3 tbsp peanuts and serve.

*Available at the Asian condiments section of major supermarkets.

KWAY CHAP

Recipe by Sunny Goh, executive chef of Spcies Cafe , Concorde Hotel Singapore

Serves 5

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tbsp black peppercorns

2 cinnamon sticks

2 tbsp five-spice powder

3 litres water

5 garlic cloves

100g ginger slices

6 tbsp dark soya sauce

6 tbsp light soya sauce

200g sugar

200g pork belly, chopped

200g pig skin*, chopped

200g large pig intestines*, cleaned and chopped

200g small pig intestines*, cleaned and chopped

4 pieces tau pok, chopped

2 hard-boiled eggs, halved

2 pieces Teochew fish cake*, soaked in hot water, drained and sliced

6 tbsp chilli paste

1tbsp grated garlic

2 tbsp white vinegar

500g fresh kway chap noodles*

2 sticks Chinese celery*

50g fried shallots

*All are available at wet markets. Teochew fish cake is is made with minced meat, fish paste, and chopped chilli and coriander.

DIRECTIONS

1 To make the stock, heat the oil in a pot and add the peppercorns, cinnamon and five-spice powder. Fry until fragrant and then add the water and bring to the boil.

2 Add the garlic, ginger, soya sauces and sugar. Boil for 2min.

3 Add the pork belly, pig skin and intestines, and cook for 60min over low heat. Add the tau pok and eggs.

4 Sieve the stock. Remove the intestines and cut into 6cm pieces.

5 To make the chilli sauce, mix the chilli paste, garlic, and vinegar together. Add sugar to taste.

6 To serve, blanch the noodles in water. Divide into 5 bowls, and top with the intestines, pork belly and skin, fish cake, tau pok, eggs, shallots and celery. Then pour in the stock.

NASI LEMAK

Recipe by Frederick Kho, executive chef of J65 Restaurant, Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

For the fried chicken:

4 tbsp curry powder

1 tbsp chilli powder

1 tbsp turmeric powder

2 cups plain yogurt

2 eggs

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

8 chicken drumsticks

For the coconut rice:

2 cups basmati rice

6 pandan leaves, knotted

8cm knob of ginger, bruised

270ml coconut milk

2 cups hot water

Salt, to taste

For the sambal:

30 dried chillies, seeds removed and soaked in hot water

5 shallots, 3 quartered and 2 thinly sliced

12 cloves garlic

5 tomatoes, quartered

1 tsp belacan, roasted

1 tsp dried shrimp, soaked in hot water

5 tbsp canola oil

1 lemongrass, white part only, thinly sliced

10 shallots, thinly sliced

1 green chilli, thinly sliced

1 tbsp ginger or garlic paste

Salt, to taste

3 tbsp kicap manis (sweet dark soya sauce)

8 prawns, boiled and shells removed

For the fried chicken flour mix:

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup rice flour

½ cup cornstarch

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tsp baking powder

Salt, to taste

½ litre vegetable oil

2 cups ikan bilis, deep-fried until crispy

1 cup peanuts, deep-fried until crispy

4 hard-boiled eggs, sliced

½ cucumber, sliced

DIRECTIONS

Prepare the chicken:

1 In a bowl, whisk the curry, chilli and turmeric powders with some water into a paste.

2 Combine 4 tbsp of the paste with the yogurt, eggs, sugar, salt and black pepper in a ziplock bag. Add the chicken, combine well and chill overnight. Set aside the remaining curry spice mix to fry the chicken.

3 Remove the chicken from the fridge and set aside for it to reach room temperature before frying.

Prepare the coconut rice:

1 Soak the basmati rice for 30min, then drain.

2 Add the pandan leaves, ginger, coconut milk, hot water and salt to the rice and cook in the rice cooker for 15-20min, or until fluffy.

Prepare the sambal:

1 In a blender, whizz the dried chillies, 3 shallots, garlic, tomatoes, belacan and dried shrimp with a little water until fine to make a chilli paste.

2 Heat the canola oil in a wok. When it starts to splutter, add the lemongrass and green chillies.

3 Add the sliced shallots and saute until golden brown, and then add ginger or garlic paste and fry until fragrant.

4 Mix in the chilli paste and salt, and cook over low heat, covered, for 25min. Stir occasionally to prevent burning.

5 Add the kicap manis (you can add more if you like it sweeter). Take off the heat and cool.

Fry the chicken:

1 Remove the drumsticks from the marinade and allow the excess to drip off.

2 Make the flour mix by combining 2 tbsp of the curry spice mix with the all-purpose and rice flours, cornstarch, black pepper, baking powder and salt.

3 Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture, pressing it with your hands to make a thick layer before gently shaking off excess flour. Rest the chicken on a wire rack set over a baking sheet.

4 Heat the oil in a wok. Drop a bit of the chicken marinade into the oil – it is hot enough when it bubbles.

5 Place 3-4 drumsticks at a time into the hot oil. Don’t overcrowd it or allow the chicken pieces to touch to avoid the coating coming apart. Fry for 5-8 min until golden brown, gently turn them over and fry for another 5-8min, or until golden brown.

6 Rest the chicken on a wire rack before serving.

7 Serve your nasi lemak with the sides as pictured, or arrange everything but the sambal on a platter and dig in!

DEVIL'S CURRY

Recipe by Frederick Kho, executive chef of J65 Restaurant, Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

For the rempah:

20-30 dried chillies, seeds removed and soaked in water for 20-30min

8 shallots, coarsely chopped

5 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

3 stalks lemongrass, white part only, thinly sliced

1 tbsp minced ginger

1 tbsp minced galangal

¼ tsp ground turmeric

¼ cup cooking oil

1-2 tbsp water

¼ cup cooking oil

1 tbsp mustard seeds

1 chicken (about 1.4kg), cut into pieces

450g potatoes, peeled and cut into pieces

1 cup water

Salt and sugar, to taste

2 tbsp distilled white vinegar

Coriander leaves, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

1 Add all the ingredients for the rempah into a food processor and puree until smooth. Set aside.

2 Heat the oil in a wok and add the mustard seeds. Fry until you get a slight popping sound from the seeds. Add the rempah and fry for 10-15min.

3 Add the chicken, coating it well with rempah. Let it cook for about 8-10 min, and then add in the potatoes. Stir to combine well.

4 Pour in enough water to just cover the chicken and potatoes. Stir in salt and sugar to taste and bring to the boil.

5 Lower the heat to a simmer, cover and cook for 20-30min until the potatoes are soft.

6 Taste and adjust for salt and sugar accordingly. Stir in the vinegar. To serve, dish the curry into a bowl and garnish with coriander leaves. Serve with warm rice.

FRIED HOKKIEN MEE

Recipe by Frederick Kho, executive chef of J65 Restaurant, Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

For the prawn stock:

1.5 litres water

500g pork or chicken

bones, blanched in boiling water for 5min and rinsed

50g ikan bilis, fried

200g prawn shells

1 squid, cleaned

10 medium prawns

1 tsp fish sauce, to taste

¼ tsp dark soya sauce, to taste

3 tbsp lard or vegetable oil

2 small eggs, lightly beaten

150g rice vermicelli

250g yellow noodles

60g bean sprouts

1 tbsp minced garlic

½ tbsp fried lard

3 stalks Chinese chives, cut into 5cm pieces

2 limes, halved

DIRECTIONS

1 To make the prawn stock, add the water, blanched bones, ikan bilis and prawn shells to a large pot. When the water comes to a rapid boil, add the squid and prawns. Cook for 2min and remove from heat.

2 Remove the squid and prawns. Slice the squid into thin rings and peel the prawns, leaving the tails intact. Set these aside and add the prawn heads and shells to the stock pot.

3 Simmer for 40min, then strain the stock to remove residue. Season with fish sauce and dark soya sauce. You should get about 500ml of prawn stock.

4 In a wok, heat 1 tbsp oil and scramble the eggs quickly until they are semi-set.

5 Add both the types of noodles, bean sprouts, 1 tbsp oil and 2 ladles of prawn stock. Stir fry on high heat for 1min.

6 Pushing the wok contents to one side, add the last tablespoon of oil to the wok. Toss in the garlic and lard (optional), and stir-fry for 5sec.

7 Add the chives and mix well. Then add 2 ladles of stock Put the lid on and leave to simmer for 3min.

8 Turn off the heat. Ladle the remaining stock over the noodles. Add the prawns and squid, mixing them evenly with the noodles. Serve with cut lime and sambal on the side. The recipe for the sambal comes with the nasi lemak recipe at the end.

HAINANESE CHICKEN RICE

Recipe by Frederick Kho, executive chef of J65 Restaurant, Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

CHILLI CRAB

Recipe by Sunny Goh, executive chef of Spices Cafe, Concorde Hotel Singapore

Serves 5

INGREDIENTS

For the rempah:

2 slices ginger, peeled

2 cloves garlic, peeled

4 red chillies, roughly chopped

1 live crab (about 1.2kg)

8 tbsp cooking oil

1 tbsp ketchup

1 tbsp salt

2 tbsp sugar

1 egg, beaten

DIRECTIONS

1 Pound or blend all the ingredients for the rempah until well combined. Set aside.

2 Submerge the crab in ice water for 30min to render it unconscious. Then clean and chop it into small pieces.

3 In a wok over high heat, add the oil and stir-fry the crab for 2min. Remove from heat.

4 Lower the heat to medium and stir-fry the rempah for 2min, until fragrant.

5 Return the crab to the wok, then add the ketchup, salt and sugar.

6 Turn off the heat and stir in the egg. Serve immediately.

This article was first published in Her World Online .