7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age

We start wearing makeup because we want to hide tiny imperfections and enhance our natural beauty. Later, makeup gets yet another purpose - it becomes a tool we use to look younger.

One thing I learned is that it takes a lot of experimenting to find a winning formula that, indeed, makes you look younger.

Until then, we repeat same mistakes that only add years to our appearance. Before you start feeling bad and questioning your makeup skills, bear in mind that these things happen to everyone.

I dealt with the same problems as well, but once you identify these mistakes and solve them, you can restore your youthful appearance. That's why I'm bringing you 7 makeup mistakes that make you look older, and how to solve them.

1. WEARING MATTE AND DARK LIPSTICK

Matte lipsticks are IN right now, but you may want to consider switching to creamy option.

The reason is simple, matte lipsticks dry out your lips and emphasise all the lines including the ones you never even knew existed. As a result, this makes you look older, which isn't the effect you want to achieve.

As you age and your lips start losing their definition, you should use lipsticks that create fullness. Darker shades induce the opposite effect, thus making your lips seem smaller and less hydrated.

WHAT TO DO: Opt for creamy lipsticks and lighter, softer shades. Or you can top a matte lipstick with a clear lip gloss.

2. HEAVY UNDER-EYE CONCEALER