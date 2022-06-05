7 matching outfits to twin with your better half

Twin fits are in and we cannot get enough of them. Gone are the days where it is considered embarrassing to show up at an event in a similar outfit with someone else.
Actor Jared Leto and Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele proved that at the recent Met Gala when the pair showed up hand-in-hand with matching suits.
If done right, the aesthetic of matching outfits is sublime and never a cliche. Ahead, we've gathered seven different looks that you and your pals can easily pull off.
All Gucci
Taking a page out from their book, grab your bestie and don yourselves in Gucci from head to toe.
What's better than one power suit? That's right, two power suits.
Double kawaii
Japanese singers and actual twins Amiaya are the OGs when it comes to matching outfits. Aside from their music, they are known for their cutesy street style and striking pink hair.
While the outfits might be similar, they tend to switch up their accessories for a little differentiation.
Casual confusion
No need to get your eyes checked — you are seeing triple.
If you and your friends are often mistaken for one another, then this is a fun way to turn up at a casual gathering.
Add a pair of matching sunglasses to make it even harder for others to tell all of you apart.
Ruffles for days
Go big or go home.
These poofy looks from ACT Nº1 will definitely get you a ton of attention — perfect for dramatic besties.
Embrace the zebra
Matching looks need not involve the same silhouette or shape as long as the common denominator is obvious such as the zebra print.
Don't be afraid to explore different cuts of dresses, tops and bottoms between each other.
Denim duo
Denim is the one of the easiest materials to pull off and denim-on-denim is no longer a fashion faux pas.
If you want to up the ante, mix and match different prints such as this tartan suit to make the blue denim pop.
Neutral parties
Say goodbye to boring couple fits. Different prints and textures such as the fishnet tank top and the leather shorts work harmoniously.
Plus, a geometric form-fitting turtleneck is always a good addition to anyone's closet.
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.