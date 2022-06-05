7 matching outfits to twin with your better half

Twin fits are in and we cannot get enough of them. Gone are the days where it is considered embarrassing to show up at an event in a similar outfit with someone else.

Actor Jared Leto and Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele proved that at the recent Met Gala when the pair showed up hand-in-hand with matching suits.

If done right, the aesthetic of matching outfits is sublime and never a cliche. Ahead, we've gathered seven different looks that you and your pals can easily pull off.

All Gucci

Taking a page out from their book, grab your bestie and don yourselves in Gucci from head to toe.

What's better than one power suit? That's right, two power suits.

Interlocking G print linen jacket, $6,600, Gucci

Interlocking G print linen trousers, $3,000, Gucci

Rectangular-frame acetate sunglasses, $650, Gucci

Tulle gloves with polka-dots, $780, Gucci

Loafer with horsebit, $1,390, Gucci

Double kawaii

Japanese singers and actual twins Amiaya are the OGs when it comes to matching outfits. Aside from their music, they are known for their cutesy street style and striking pink hair.

While the outfits might be similar, they tend to switch up their accessories for a little differentiation.

Floral linen minidress, $419, Polo Ralph Lauren at Mytheresa

Leather belt, $490, Loewe at Mytheresa

VLogo clutch bag, $2,960, Valentino Garavani at Farfetch

VLogo clutch bag, $2,960, Valentino Garavani at Farfetch

Foster 45 Leather Ankle Boots, $1,982, Gianvito Rossi at Net-A-Porter

Casual confusion

No need to get your eyes checked — you are seeing triple.

If you and your friends are often mistaken for one another, then this is a fun way to turn up at a casual gathering.

Add a pair of matching sunglasses to make it even harder for others to tell all of you apart.

Embroidered-motif long-sleeve shirt, $249, AMI Paris at Farfetch

Wool wide-leg pants, $1,429, Amiri at Net-A-Porter

Nausicca silver necklace, $538, Loren Stewart at Net-A-Porter

Mini pouch, $2,900, Bottega Veneta

Tabi leather ankle boots, $1,185, Maison Margiela at Mytheresa

Ruffles for days

Go big or go home.

These poofy looks from ACT Nº1 will definitely get you a ton of attention — perfect for dramatic besties.

Ruffles sweatshirt, $1,977, ACT Nº1

Pearl-embellished pointed-toe boots, $2,300, Dolce & Gabbana at Farfetch

Tailored ruffles jacket dress, $2,415, ACT Nº1

Leather mary jane pumps, $804, Maison Margiela at Mytheresa

Silver ewan earrings, $146, Justine Clenquet at SSENSE

Silver bows necklace, $251, Marland Backus at SSENSE

Embrace the zebra

Matching looks need not involve the same silhouette or shape as long as the common denominator is obvious such as the zebra print.

Don't be afraid to explore different cuts of dresses, tops and bottoms between each other.

Rylen zebra-print cotton-voile shirt, $224, Faithful The Brand at Net-A-Porter

Biro high-rise pants, $550, Isabel Marant at Mytheresa

Triple S sneakers, $1,650, Balenciaga at Mytheresa

Lauren zebra-print maxi dress, $690, The Attico at Mytheresa

Twisted seam leather trousers, $1,429, Manokhi at Farfetch

Jadon platform boots, $265.07, Dr. Martens at Cettire

Denim duo

Denim is the one of the easiest materials to pull off and denim-on-denim is no longer a fashion faux pas.

If you want to up the ante, mix and match different prints such as this tartan suit to make the blue denim pop.

All over signature denim jacket, $895, Coach

Video crewneck sweater, $550, Coach

All over signature slim jeans, $550, Coach

Red & yellow gradient tartan 70's blazer, $1,511, Lu'u Dan at SSENSE

Red & yellow gradient tartan 70's trousers, $1,003, Lu'u Dan at SSENSE

Rectangular-frame sunglasses, $572, Kuboraum at Farfetch

Neutral parties

Say goodbye to boring couple fits. Different prints and textures such as the fishnet tank top and the leather shorts work harmoniously.

Plus, a geometric form-fitting turtleneck is always a good addition to anyone's closet.

Hanny top, $311.98, Nanushka at FWRD

Tailored wide leg trousers, $465, St. Agni at Farfetch

Glam slam leather clutch, $1,295, Maison Margiela at Mytheresa

Elyse studded vegetarian leather platform sandals, $845, Stella McCartney at Net-A-Porter

Striped single-breasted wool-twill suit jacket, $4,336, Saint Laurent at Matchesfashion

Logo detailed mesh tank top, $241.62, Courrèges at Cettire

Boxer relaxed-fit faux-leather shorts, $490, Nanushka at Selfridges

Suede boat shoes, $1,022, Brunello Cucinelli at Mr Porter

ALSO READ: In-person fashion events are back - and that's no bad thing

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.