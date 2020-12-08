7 mobile vets that offer housecall services for sick pets

It’s no mean feat to be a pet parent, and especially not when your precious furbaby is ill. Even with many of us still working from home, visits to the vet can prove challenging at times, what with the onslaught of Zoom calls and online meetings.



And that’s when mobile vet services can be real life-savers.



Not only do they help pet owners with tight schedules (or multi-pet households, which make transporting pets a tough task), they’ll help your furkids feel less stressed and more secure to be treated in an environment that they’re familiar with, too, instead of having to endure car rides and a trip to the clinic where they’ll be exposed to strange sights, sounds, and smells.

If you’re looking for housecall services, here’s a list of mobile vets in Singapore to consider.

The Housecall Vet SG

PHOTO: Housecall Vet

The Housecall Vet was founded by Head and Senior Veterinarian Dr Chua Hui Li.

This affable and seasoned vet has 15 years of experience under her belt and has had stints at several established clinics such as ARVC, Companion Animal Surgery, Singapore Vet Clinic, Mount Pleasant Clementi and The Cat Clinic.

Services range from general health check-ups, vaccinations, microchipping and registration, long-term care for chronic illnesses to end-of-life service and arrangement of cremation services.

Consultation starts from $95 for the first pet and $45 for the second pet. Text or WhatsApp 9109 8939 to book your appointment.

Visit its website for more information.

VetPal

VetPal promises that each of its housecall vets has had over 10 years of experience so you can be sure your pets are in good hands. Its core housecall vet services include general consultations, vaccinations, blood tests, preventative medication, and end-of-life services.

You can also opt for annual care plans that comprise vaccination, basic nail clipping, deworming, and fecal tests.

Consultations start at $130 for the first pet, and $60 for each subsequent pet. Additional surcharges apply for consultations longer than one hour or after regular business hours apply. Annual care plans start from $330 for dogs and $290 for cats.

WhatsApp 8588 8954 or visit its website for more information and bookings.

VetMobile SG

Helmed by Dr Angeline Yang, this veterinary team focuses on a combination of Western and Chinese medicine to treat various ailments and help your furbabies live a comfortable life. You can call on them for pocket pets (aka smaller animals) including rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, chinchillas, and tortoises, too.

They’ll perform general health checks, canine and feline vaccinations, pain management and treat cat flu. Ultrasound scans for certain conditions can be done at your home as well, such as detecting fluid in abdomen, pyometra or dermal masses.

And just like you may consider TCM for your own treatment, there’s also acupuncture and TCM assessment available for pets, typically used to treat chronic pain due to arthritis, inter-vertebral disc degeneration (IVDD), or idiopathic seizures, according to VetMobile.

Visit its website for more information.

The Visiting Vets

PHOTO: The Visiting Vets

All paw-rents themselves, the doctors at The Visiting Vets know just what pet owners and their pets go through and require.

You can count on full health check-ups, vaccination and microchipping, internal and external parasite treatment, behavioral advice, blood tests and lump checks, heartworm testing and prevention as well as home euthanasia from its housecall practice, which is led by Dr. Kim Koh.

She graduated from Melbourne University with a BVSc in 2009 and has worked in both equine and small animal practice.

E-mail thevisitingvets@gmail.com or visit its website for more information. It’s located at 9 Taman Serasi #01-09, Singapore 257720.

ZumVet

For non-emergency cases or to top up any long-term medications, you may want to call on ZumVet. Launched just last October, this online pet healthcare provider connects you with a network of vets across the island, and offers teleconsultations through its in-app video platform.

Need a vet to physically give your furry friend a checkup? It conducts home visits, with services ranging from wellness exams to wound cleaning, vaccinations, IV infusions and blood taking.

Video call consultations start from $25 (for 15 minutes) and house calls start from $125 (up to 90 minutes, for up to 3 pets), excluding medications, diagnostic testing procedure costs, or other treatment procedure costs.

Visit its website for more information.

Vet On Wheels

Operating from a van (hence its name), Vet On Wheels utilises not only conventional drugs but also holistic therapies for long-term treatment plans, especially for chronic diseases. It’s headed by Dr Jasmine Tan Kia Ming, who has a veterinary medical degree from Murdoch University, and has been practising small animal medicine since 2008.

It counts on Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine (TCVM) to draw up personalised treatment plans for each pet, including those with seizures, cancer, heart, kidney or liver diseases, and arthritis.

Call 8870 6630, e-mail sgvetonwheels@gmail.com or visit its website for more information.

Pets Avenue Veterinary Clinic

Pets Avenue Veterinary Clinic has physical clinics situated at Beauty World and Farrer Road, but also provides home visits and telemedicine services. The clinic also tends to birds, rabbits and hamsters.

Call on them for palliative care, heartworm testing and prevention, lump assessments, parasite treatments and more.

Mobile care consultation services start at $130.

Call 6471 0111 or 6363 0333 or visit its website for more information.