7 moisturising body wash to try if you have itchy, sensitive skin

More often than not, body wash gets neglected in our shower routine . But for those with sensitive skin or itchy skin that’s prone to dryness, this is one of the most integral components.

After all, a good body wash can leave your skin feeling soothed and softened after a couple of uses. The most effective ones even help prevent or minimise body blemishes.

With Singapore’s temperamental heat and humidity , your skin might be acting up and feeling a little more itchy or sensitive these days. Here are seven moisturising body wash to try.

1. Mettaglow calming shower gel with Lavender & Clary Sage essential oils, $26 (500 ml)

PHOTO: Mettaglow

Using a calming blend of lavender and clary sage essential oils, this body wash helps to alleviate tension headaches, awaken the senses, and even contains anti-viral properties.

This body wash is also enriched with hydrating ingredients like Vitamin B5, Wild Orchid extract, and the Black Marine Algae extract to keep the skin feeling smooth and richly nourished.

2. Kopari sudsy shower oil, $48 (250 ml)

PHOTO: Kopari

If your skin leans towards the dry side of the spectrum, you might want to consider using a body oil instead. This shower oil body wash lathers gently after it’s activated by water, and helps clean the entire body without stripping the skin of its natural moisture.

Paraben-free and sulphate-free, this antioxidants rich body wash will help leave the skin feeling softer than before.

3. Herbivore Botanicals bamboo charcoal - deep cleanse detoxifying soap bar, $19 (113 g)

PHOTO: Herbivore Botanicals

For those who prefer soap bars, or want to start using one for a more sustainable and packaging-free alternative, this one helps to cleanse and detoxify the skin.

Using activated bamboo charcoal, this soap bar is perfect for oily, combination, and blemish-prone skin types as it helps to draw impurities and toxins out from the pores.

4. Freeplus Mild Shower, $36 (300 g)

PHOTO: Freeplus

Though this technically isn’t a body wash, the Freeplus Mild Shower can be used immediately after the shower to help lock in the moisture and keep the skin feeling nourished.

This mist-type lotion is a soothing mist that helps to replenish moisture in the skin, you can use it after bathing to lock-in the moisture of your existing body wash, or even spray it over the face. Dermatologically tested, this hypoallergenic formula is mild and ideal for sensitive skin.

5. Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser, $28 (240 ml)

PHOTO: Drunk Elephant

Using ultra-mild surfactants with non-fragrant plant oils, this cleanser is gentle on the skin as it effectively cleanses and soothes the skin.

The Drunk Elephant Kamili Cream Body Cleanser is infused with four ultra-luxe and nourishing oils that replenish the skin’s moisture after rinsing it of the daily dirt and grime. It is also formulated with a pH level of 5.0 that’s appropriate for all skin, even sensitive skin.

6. Best daily body wash for normal skin 2021 - Dove deep moisture cloud foam, $9.90 (400 ml)

PHOTO: Dove

This self-foaming cloud foam body wash gently refreshes the skin while moisturising it with Hydro-Ceramides that lock-in the moisture.

As it protects the hydration of our body, it also helps strengthen our skin’s protective barrier and soothe it from any skin sensitivity.

7. Beyond deep moisture shower cream, $35 (450 ml)

PHOTO: Beyond

Infused with nourishing ingredients like olive extract, honey, and milk, this shower cream deeply moisturises the skin. Perfect for dry, dull skin, this shower cream cleanses the skin while leaving it soft and supple to touch.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.