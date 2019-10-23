7 most beautiful Southeast Asian city destinations straight out of a fairy tale

Wat Rong Khun in Chiang Rai, also known as 'The White Temple'.
PHOTO: Instagram/no.5_travel
Pinky Chng
The Finder

Don't get us wrong - Bangkok is great, and so is Kuala Lumpur.

But the best stories to tell are ones that nobody's heard of before. And once you're back from your trip to these unconventional travel destinations, everyone will definitely be all ears.

1. VIENTIANE, LAOS
View this post on Instagram

Pic @arhuy_photography

A post shared by Laos Tourism Visit Asia Travel (@laostourism) on

Not Valencia, Vientiane.

The charming capital city of Laos marries a European style of architecture peppered with Buddhist temples. It’s got everything a city cat would love, from happening bars to cultural sites, with all the laid-back lusciousness of a countryside (which is never far away – check out the nearby rice paddies!)

A must-visit: the Patuxai Victory monument (pictured). Reminiscent of the Arc de Triomph in Paris, go a little closer and you’ll actually see intricate designs of Hindu Gods in traditional Laotian style. P.S. head to the top of the tower for a stunning view of the cityscape!

2. CHIANG RAI, THAILAND

Compared to its sister Chiang Mai, this city is sleepier and more down-to-earth, but that’s not to say there’s any less to do here.

Go temple-hopping on your own time. You won’t miss Wat Rong Khun (pictured) in particular, also known as “the White Temple”, easily one of the most iconic temples in Thailand.

Plan your trip on a weekend so your stay permits a visit to the Saturday Walking Street, where you’ll find quirky bric-a-brac along with plenty of street food and drinks stalls. And you know what even the locals say: these folks do the best Thai food.

3. KUCHING, MALAYSIA

View this post on Instagram

Der Wasserfall am Ende des Waterfalltrails des Kubah Nationalparks. Ein wunderschöner Nationalpark mit vielleicht nicht unbedingt den Highlight-Tieren (auch wenn wir einfach ne riesige Schlange gesehen haben), aber einfach mega ruhig und entspannt. Überall fliegen die unterschiedlichsten Schmetterlinge und Libellen. Das Baden im Wasserfall nach der Wanderung ist definitiv auch ein Highlight. Das Wasser war perfekt. Wir waren da fast 2h lang komplett alleine. Einfach nur traumhaft 😍.——————————————— #createepicshit #reisefotografie #earthandmore #schönewelt #junglevibes #reisefoto #exploreborneo #borneoisland #bakonationalpark #reiselust #longexposure_photos #longexposhots #longexposureshots #travelmalasia #schönewelt #photographerslife #naturfotografie #kubahnationalpark #wandertheworld #waterfallporn #malaysiatravel #waterfall_lover #chasingwaterfalls #sarawak #sarawaktravel #sarawakborneo #asiatravel #langzeitbelichtung #travelsoutheastasia

A post shared by Jules Pattschinski (@earth_and_more) on

Kuching is sat on the part of Malaysia separated from Singapore by sea, but it’s worth even the extra effort reaching this city by air.

Fun (and very adorable) fact: “Kuching” means “cat” in Malay, so don’t be surprised to find a massive cat sculpture smack in the centre of the city. Or cat cafes and even a cat museum.

Nature junkie? The city is uniquely charming in that field, too – explore the Fairy Caves or take the waterfall trail up Kubah National Park.

4. MANILA, PHILIPPINES

Manila is one of Philippine’s oldest cities, and you’ll be able to tell through its most well-loved landmarks. The Intramuros (“the Walled City”) is the oldest part of Manila, still standing after making it through many wars. It’s visibly damaged, but that’s the whole charm of it!

Nearby, the Club Intramuros public golf course and driving range is great for some mid-afternoon golfing, or even lounging over tea.

5. PALEMBANG, INDONESIA

This city on Sumatra Island doesn’t get nearly as much attention as a tourist destination as it deserves.

While you’re here, try traditional foods that can be found in every restaurant or cafeteria (or even street vendors). Look out for Tekwan, a noodle soup dish made of fish and sago served with rice noodles, and Pempek, a savoury fishcake delicacy made with fish and tapioca.

Come nightfall, the Ampera Bridge (pictured), the landmark of the city, puts up some spectacularly dazzling lights, making a perfect backdrop for a leisurely stroll by the riverbank.

6. PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA

What we love about Phnom Penh: the seamless blend of old and new is incredibly charming – turn the corner of what looks like a traditional street and you’ll see a towering five-star hotel.

This means once you’re done browsing the street markets, a short drive past the magnificent Independence Monument (pictured) will bring you to an upscale The Teppanyaki for stellar Japanese cuisine.

Bringing the little ones along? They’ll love Kids City, with ten floors of play, from foam playgrounds to ice-skating to laser tag.

7. JAKARTA, INDONESIA

Sure, the traffic is insane, but once you get to your restaurant (possibly 20 minutes late), it’ll be all worth it. Food in Jakarta is amazing and also amazingly cheap. From snazzy steakhouses to the freshest seafood houses. Don’t miss Bebek Bengil for their crispy duck, a Balinese specialty.

Prefer to avoid the traffic? You’ll have no problem spending all day in the whopping Grand Indonesia Shopping Town. It may actually be a mall, but we can definitely see why they call themselves a town.

This article was first published in The Finder.

More about
travel South east asia

TRENDING

Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Hailed as a &#039;hero&#039;, SG Nasi Lemak’s Leonard Teo was involved in SharingIsCaring
Hailed as a 'hero', SG Nasi Lemak’s Leonard Teo was involved in SharingIsCaring
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door
One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
I wore slippers to work &#039;cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
I wore slippers to work 'cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
&#039;He needs to apologise first!&#039; Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah on managing relationships
'He needs to apologise first!' Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah on managing relationships

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her

SERVICES