7 most Instagrammed travel destinations of 2019

Bali, Indonesia.
In 2019, many of us found ourselves documenting photogenic spots we’ve visited all around the world on Instagram, coupling the series of pictures with witty captions encapsulating the details of our travels.

And since we’re about to close the chapter on the amazing year we’ve had in 2019, it’s only appropriate that we do so with a round-up of the most popular travel locations that were featured on everyone’s feed this year.

Whether you’re on the lookout for your next travel destination to start the new decade on the right note or just hoping to feast your eyes on gorgeous Instagram-worthy shots, these seven places are definitely a must-add to your bucket list.

Earlier this year, Scotland edged out over New Zealand to be named the most beautiful country in the world, and for good reason.

Everything from the old cobblestone buildings to the quant, still lakes with mountains towering over them intrigues every traveller passing through.

While there are many cities and small towns in this European country, Edinburgh was undoubtedly the most popular tourist spot in Scotland this year.

Arthur’s Seat, the main peak of the hilly city, was a must-climb for many that travelled to visit Edinburgh, especially since you could take in the magnificent views the city has to offer upon reaching the peak.

It’s no wonder this town, which was a large inspiration behind J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, was a frequent sight on our Instagram feeds.

The Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, Central Park – we’ve seen them all in classic American movies and on our laptop screens while binge-watching Western dramas on Netflix.

Yet, these iconic New York gems are still as surreal as can be when we see them in person; which is why this busy state is one the most Instagrammed locations this year.

From the bright yellow taxi cabs that roam around the streets of the Big Apple to the bustling night life at Times Square, New York is undoubtedly the place to experience the truest form of the American city life while getting unforgettable shots for the ‘gram. 

If you’re not a fan of the cold, you’ll be happy to note that that Abu Dhabi offers sunny blue skies and fantastic weather all-year-round.

That means perfect lighting when snapping pictures of the stunning museums, clean beaches and the magnificent skyline that the capital of United Arab Emirates has to offer.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi was one of the most popular tourist attractions, especially with its sleek, modern architecture that houses some of Picasso’s most talked-about artistic achievements.

You’ll also be wowed with the many mosques that are sprinkled throughout the city, some of which boasts modern architecture that makes for a perfect photo.

Whether it's a picture of the Eiffel Tower just as the sun is setting, or a quick snapshot of an outdoor cafe as you enjoy a classic baguette, Paris is a city you'll probably never get tired of seeing on Instagram.

This year saw many museum-lovers gather at the City of Lights to take in the history, architecture and the rich culture of Paris, while foodies indulged in the classic French favourite: escargots served in warm garlic butter sauce.

This city is truly a photographer's dream because just about everything in Paris can make for a great picture: from a quiet bistro to the monument-lined boulevards, and of course icons like the Arc de Triomphe.

5. ROME, ITALY

Every year, this Italian capital is named as one of the top tourist destinations and 2019 was no different.

From snapping pictures of your journey along The Appian Way to tossing a coin and making a wish at the Trevi Fountain, Rome is a place filled with opportunities to capture memories and share them with like-minded travel enthusiasts on Instagram.

When in Rome, you'll also have the chance to check off a must-do on your bucket list: visit the smallest country in the world, Vatican City, which is located at the heart of this famous Italian city.

6. KYUSHU, JAPAN

Named the third largest island of Japan's five main islands, Kyushu is definitely the place to visit if you're looking to immerse yourself in the rich Japanese culture without having to follow the pace of the busy city life you'd otherwise find in Osaka or Tokyo.

Whether it's a piping hot bowl of creamy tonkatsu ramen, the spectacular view of Sakurajima, Japan's most active volcano, or the beautiful blooms at Kyushu's Kuju Hanakoen (flower garden), everything is picture-perfect and you'll be sure to find yourself wanting to return for more.

7. BALI, INDONESIA

Picture this: you're on the beach, lying on a hammock that's swaying ever so slightly with the wind, coconut in hand, and the smell of sunscreen in the air.

Bali is truly the perfect destination for anyone who's looking to get away from the busy pace of life to enjoy the blue-green waters and stretches of unending palm trees.

And if you're into sports, the plethora of water sports such as jet-skiing and parasailing is sure to keep your adrenaline running during your trip. It's no wonder the beaches of Bali were all over our Instagram feeds this year.

This article was first published in Her World Online.

